Profile® Products Adding Third Wood Fiber Processing Plant by Q1 2022

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Profile® Products is continuing its expansion and growth initiatives by bringing a third wood fiber processing plant online, providing more than 100,000 tons of Thermally Refined® wood fiber capacity for its customers by Q1 2022. The plant is part of a major capital investment to meet growing demands for the company's sustainable products and to respond to market capacity constraints.

"Throughout the industries we serve, we are seeing continued strong demand for our products. Customers want to know they're using the best products for the job and for the environment," said Jim Tanner, president and CEO of Profile. "As industry lead times and demand have grown, we're responding by moving quickly with building this new plant. It's been in the works for months, but it's time to share the great news with our customers."

The new facility is located in the southeastern United States, separate from Profile's existing wood fiber processing plants, and will supply erosion control customers with wood, blend, and other value-added mulch products. By having a third facility in the region, the company will be able to better serve its customers through an improved supply chain and with a total production capacity that greatly exceeds any other manufacturer in the industry.

This project is in addition to the $9 million manufacturing expansion Profile announced earlier this year at its Conover, North Carolina, facilities. That expansion is also aimed at increasing capacity, improving logistics and enhancing the safety and quality systems for Profile's existing production lines.

For more information on Profile, visit ProfileProducts.com.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., PROFILE Products LLC is the world's leading provider of environmentally sound, site-specific solutions for horticultural production, erosion control and vegetation establishment, soil modification, and sports turf. For more information call (800) 508-8681, email [email protected] or visit ProfileProducts.com.

