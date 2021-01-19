Profile Products Launches $9 Million Expansion Following Major Acquisitions and Enhancements

"We are continually looking for ways to elevate the industries we serve through our innovative products, state-of-the-art facilities and educational initiatives," said Jim Tanner, president and CEO of Profile Products. "This expansion is a continuation of our commitment to meet our customers' needs and exceed their expectations by providing the best solutions for their environment."

In 2019, Profile added a second fiber processing plant in Conover, North Carolina, which doubled plant capacity, created ultramodern greenhouses and added new fiber processing technologies. Since then, the company has grown significantly with the acquisitions of HydroStraw, a manufacturer of straw-based erosion control products, and Sunterra Horticulture, a leading sphagnum peat moss producer.

The new investments will add significantly more fiber processing capacity, high-tech packaging and modern warehousing in both its North Carolina and Rockford, Washington facilities. Additionally, Profile will continue to invest in its leadership position in environmental stewardship by expanding several programs that prioritize using the highest recycled-content products available to its respective industries, including packaging. Profile has also eliminated more than 3.5 billion pounds of wood and paper from the waste stream and productively returned it to the environment.

"When businesses choose to employ Profile products, they're choosing to put the environment first," Tanner said. "We are proud to see more and more companies recognize the value of green design engineering, and our expansion will help to meet that growing demand."

To help industry professionals understand the value of green design engineering and the effectiveness of the company's hydraulically applied products, Profile has completed more than 1,200 lunch and learns in the past two years. Topics of lunch and learns include Profile's latest forward-thinking product, ProGanics® DUAL™ Biotic Soil + Erosion Control among others. These educational initiatives have been a key part of Profile's commitment to the industry.

The expansion projects will be completed throughout the next year. These investments are part of Profile's strategic growth plan. For more information on Profile Products, visit ProfileProducts.com.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., PROFILE Products LLC is the world's leading provider of environmentally sound, site-specific solutions for horticultural production, erosion control and vegetation establishment, soil modification, and sports turf. For more information call (800) 508-8681, internationally +1 (847) 279-3751, email [email protected] or visit profileproducts.com.

