Profilence and TomTom Work Together to Expedite Deployment of Advanced Digital Cockpit Solutions

DETROIT, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Profilence, a leader in software quality analytics solutions in automotive, medical, and smart device segments, has announced its latest collaboration with TomTom. Renowned for its award-winning QA Suite, Profilence is extending its capabilities to support TomTom Digital Cockpit, with the goal of streamlining the integration process for OEMs seeking to incorporate TomTom's Digital Cockpit while leveraging Profilence's extensive expertise in long-term stability and performance defect analysis.

In contrast to traditional quality assurance methods that involve prolonged fleet trials generating incomplete data, Profilence has pioneered advanced technologies and methodologies for simulating end-user behavior within controlled laboratory conditions. This innovative approach, utilizing test rigs and Profilence's QA Suite, empowers OEMs and Tier1 suppliers to rapidly acquire reliable information on system resiliency and root causes of issues during the research and development phase, all within days.

TomTom accelerates its digital cockpit development and customer delivery processes by adopting the company's solutions and integrating them into its daily engineering practices. TomTom Digital Cockpit licensees now have an option to immediately start analyzing the quality of their integrated infotainment systems, as the needed adaptations have been built into the Profilence QA Suite proactively.

Tero Aaltonen, Chief Business Development Officer at Profilence, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant partnership, saying, "Partnering with major technology providers is at the core of Profilence's automotive strategy. Supporting TomTom Digital Cockpit is a notable milestone in our mission to ensure infotainment systems' long-term stability and performance. We remain committed to innovation and expanding our QA offerings for the automotive sector, and we look forward to delivering added value to TomTom and their esteemed licensees."

"Utilizing the quality assurance solution provided by Profilence empowers our engineers to concentrate on what truly matters: delivering state-of-the-art IVI software with robust stability and performance," says Daan Duurkoop, VP Product Management TomTom Digital Cockpit. "This indispensable solution is a daily asset in our commitment to uphold the superior quality of our software."

Experience the solution firsthand at the Profilence booth during the Car HMI USA 2023 event in Dearborn, MI, from December 6th to 8th.

About Profilence

Profilence is the leader in advanced software quality assurance solutions for automotive, medical, and smart devices. Its solutions analyze the long-term stability and performance of software in customer products. Based in Finland and working with customers worldwide, their patented QA Suite and expertise have accelerated the development of dozens of products and prevented critical software issues from reaching end users. For more information and registration for the company newsletter, please visit https://www.profilence.com/.

