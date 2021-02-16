Profiles Is Voted Best Of Staffing By Clients And Talent Nationwide

BALTIMORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Profiles, a leading marketing and creative technology staffing agency, announced that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Profiles places high-caliber candidates in Fortune 500 companies and successful organizations providing coast-to-coast coverage with an emphasis on NYC, Northern NJ, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Richmond, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Sacramento, and Los Angeles.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.

On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Profiles received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 93% of its clients and 94% of its placed talent. Both scores sit significantly higher than the industry averages at 38% and 40% respectively.

"Being a part of such a tremendous award is such an honor, especially coming off a year in which absolutely nothing came easily. We're so proud to recognized by our clients and our talent." Profiles COO, Greg Detter, stated.

Profiles experienced recruiters focus on candidates drawn from the top 20% of job seekers nationwide. Profiles professionals are available for contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire positions. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, Profiles has regional offices in Philadelphia, Richmond, and Washington D.C.

