ProFileSports.TV Celebrates First Successful Dave & Buster's Watch Party in Tempe, Fundraiser for Youth Sports Teams

TEMPE, Ariz., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFileSports.TV announced their first successful Dave & Buster's Watch Party/Fundraiser for youth sports in Arizona. In cooperation with the LAB in Chandler. Dave & Buster's hosted the first in a series of live "Watch Party" events planned for four select Dave & Buster's locations in Arizona. The event took place on Sunday, March 5th, the day after championship games for three leagues that play at the LAB, a popular sports venue in Chandler Arizona.

Watch the Watch Party on ProFileSports.TV App Watch Party at Dave & Buster's Tempe

Participating teams invited friends and family from outside Arizona to tune in on TWITCH, and "Watch the Watch Party!" Virtual visitors participated in the Telethon-Style fundraiser, which, not surprisingly, quickly became competitive. Raising $1175 for participating teams.

The event had a great turn-out, filling the party room at Dave & Buster's with a blend of great food and prizes, benefitting youth sports from East Valley Basketball League to the Elite B-All-In Boys and Arizona Girls Basketball Leagues.



"We learned a lot at this first event," says Diana Wilson, founder of ProFileSports.TV. "Any time you implement new technologies, like combining our A.I. game video in a telethon-style setting, to a live audience on Twitch, you are bound to have a few glitches. But the take-away based on our experience of the day and follow-up surveys, was that this is something the teams really enjoyed and would do it again."

"The unexpected highlight of the day, for me, was hearing some of the interviews spontaneously volunteered by coaches and some to the players. It was touching, and why we do this." Comment heard by Lena Graham Freeman , one of the parents attending the event.

The TWITCH format was a unique way to involve fans outside the event. But will be greatly enhanced with the addition of a Remote Moderator to interact online with the on-site MC, and players, to add hype.

Coach Michael Charles, Executive Director of The LAB in Chandler dropped in to say a few words, "This was great for the teams and I am Looking forward to the next one." If you want to get involved in basketball, as a new player or at an elite level, the LAB in Chandler is a great community to join. Teams are forming now for the Spring Season March 30 – May 11.

