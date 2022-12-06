ProFileSports.TV with Dave & Buster's to Host Watch Parties in Tempe, Scottsdale & Westgate Livestreaming Youth Sports from the LAB in Chandler

TUCSON, TEMPE, SCOTTSDALE and GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFileSports.TV today announced a new partnership with Dave & Buster's, The Sporting Chance Center and the LAB in Chandler to host a series of live "Watch Party" events at these select Dave & Buster's locations over the course of this basketball season and through 2023. This innovative marketing partnership will be an exciting fund-raising event moderated by Tucson, funny-man, Frank Powers as Master of Ceremonies. Known as the "Prince of Promotion", the entertaining MC will keep the party rolling, while juggling color commentary, encouraging Live Chat banter from the audience at large and generally adding to the vibrant atmosphere that is the Dave & Buster's signature experience.

Watch Party Partners, D&B + Sporting Chance Center + The LAB in Chandler + ProFileSports.TV Fill out the RSVP on the ProFileSports.TV website to enroll your team and raise money for your club. Forget Car Washes or selling cookie dough to raise monty for your team. Instead watch your games on TV at select D&B restaurants, enjoy a great meal and watch the donations roll in. RSVP at https://just4sports.dba-does.art/mr-2/

The events will be a multi-dimensional blend of great food and fun combined to benefit youth sports in Arizona.

"We are very excited to be involved with this program and are looking forward to delivering the D&B experience to all of our Youth-Sports Guests!" says Yamen Sirrieh, Assistant General Manager of the Scottsdale #43 21001 N Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050 location and Ryan Glaus, GM of the Westgate D&B in 9460 W Hanna Ln. Glendale, AZ 85305

The Watch Party concept is the brain-child of Trent Averhoff, General Manager of the Dave and Busters at 2000 east Rio Salado Prkwy in Tempe #52. "He floated the idea when we approached Trent with the offer to expand the D&B Sponsorship that began in Tucson two years ago. We are proving that sports is the most resilient industry.

"Post-pandemic, parents were highly motivated to get their kids active again, and the athletes always want to play! Our mission, is to make that as affordable and accessible as possible," says Diana Wilson, founder of ProFileSports.TV

The benefits of this new partnership include.

Using Artificial Intelligent HD video cameras to tracks the action to our TWITCH channels provides an engaging, stream of high-quality Youth League Sports videos fans and families to enjoy, share and review recently played games, culminating in live Watch Parties at Dave & Busters!

The TWITCH format is the perfect solution. It has a DONATION feature usually used for gamers to generate an income, will be re-purposed to raise funds for the teams. This will benefit the players and Coaches of several Club Sports organizations who RSVP on ProFileSports.TV website.

The LAB in Chandler and the Sporting Chance Center attract teams from all across the region as hubs of activity for volleyball, basketball, and available for Special Events.

ProFile Sports LLC began livestreaming in 2015 to populate Athlete ProFile websites. After recent lockdowns and with this sponsorship from Dave & Buster's, we are re-emerging as ProFileSports.TV to return to free-to-view, 100% Sponsor supported videos. For inquiries contact Diana Wilson [email protected]

Dave & Buster To schedule your special event, contact the above mentioned GM's for their respective locations, or http://www.daveandbusters.com #DINGDINGDING

Contact:

Diana Wilson

ProFileSports.TV

602-672-7327

[email protected]

SOURCE ProFileSports.TV