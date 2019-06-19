Profisee Adds Market Analyst Bill O'Kane to Leadership Team

ATLANTA, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a leading modern data management software company, announced today, that Bill O'Kane, former Gartner VP and Analyst for Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Governance has joined Profisee as Vice President & MDM Strategist. Previously, Mr. O'Kane spent eight (8) years at Gartner while leading and co-authoring Gartner's MDM Magic Quadrant. His decision to join Profisee reflects his eight-year tenure evaluating a wide array of MDM and other data management vendors, while speaking with hundreds of clients and non-clients. Mr. O'Kane will continue to provide his expertise and advice in the areas of MDM, information governance, MDM implementation styles, as well as, data management's role as part of strategic analytics and Digital Transformation initiatives.

Today, customers are under growing pressure to accelerate their Digital Transformation Initiatives. "Prioritizing technology initiatives and understanding the business value associated with them are paramount for any organizations' Digital Transformation success, states Len Finkle, Profisee CEO. Finkle further comments, "We are very excited to announce that Bill has chosen to join our team to help guide our current and prospective customers in their strategy formulation as they prioritize, evaluate and execute on their Data Management Journey." "Profisee's rapid platform adoption and low total cost of ownership is leading a new era of data management capabilities and strategies." per Jeff Wilson, Profisee CMO. "Bill's decision to join Profisee is direct evidence of his belief in this strategy and the future direction of the MDM / Data Management market."

Mr. O'Kane states reasons for joining Profisee at this time; "Customers select Profisee as their data management solution due to their deep focus and understanding of MDM's place as part of a broader data management strategy. Their ability to link MDM value, with a low total cost of ownership ensuring limited demand on internal resources is gaining significant traction while addressing a large untapped market potential for the future wave of MDM."

Prior to Gartner, Mr. O'Kane worked at Barclay's Capital. While at Barclay's, Mr. O'Kane created and evangelized an EIM strategy and roadmap, with an initial emphasis on data quality, for the firm's reference data domains. In addition, he managed the U.S. Data Quality team in the Global Reference Data group within Operations. Prior to Barclays, he architected and managed several successful master data management and information governance programs in the financial services and healthcare industries.

Len Finkle, Profisee CEO states, "Many organizations are looking for an enterprise grade data management solution that can evolve and grow with their data management needs over time. With data at the heart of every organization's growth path, our mission is to help our customers achieve their company mission. We are proud to announce that a leading data management solution industry analyst has decided to join our team. Certainly a win for all of our current and future customers."

About Profisee

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Profisee's unique, Fast Track Your Data Management approach allows companies to accelerate their digital business strategies with enterprise data management capability.

Profisee serves the 90% of organizations yet to adopt an enterprise master data management (MDM) platform by offering the first "Fast, Affordable, and Scalable" solution. Customers no longer need to choose between cost, performance and speed. No matter where an organization is on their data management journey, Profisee helps them get started or accelerate their path forward. Customers have the freedom to choose their deployment, with the flexibility to deliver on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model.

Profisee's unique Total Cost of Ownership model continues to lead the MDM industry, resulting in a highly referenceable and passionate customer base. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit Profisee.com.

