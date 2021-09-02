Profisee Announces Investment From Pamlico Capital

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a leading provider of next generation master data management ("MDM") software, announced today that it has received a significant growth investment from Pamlico Capital ("Pamlico"). As part of the transaction, Pamlico will acquire a majority ownership stake in Profisee while existing investor ParkerGale Capital ("ParkerGale") and the management team will retain a minority stake in the Company. Further transaction details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, the Profisee MDM platform makes it easy to deliver a single, trusted, and complete view of business-critical data across the enterprise to power innovation, transformation, and growth. With the support of Pamlico and ParkerGale, Profisee will continue to invest in product led growth and other areas of the business to further the mission of making MDM an easy and a natural foundation for any data management strategy.

"According to a recent Harvard Business Review report, 87% of executives* say that having a strong master data management program is important to ensuring their future success. The need for MDM is clear and continues to accelerate for enterprises of all sizes. Profisee is well positioned to serve this demand as the market's most flexible and modern platform," said Len Finkle, Profisee CEO. "The investment from Pamlico and continued support from ParkerGale will provide Profisee with resources to continue to innovate our product, grow our exceptional team, and provide the market's best service to our customers. We are excited to partner with them on our next phase of growth."

"We have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Len and the Profisee team and are excited to continue investing in the Company," said Kristina Heinze, ParkerGale Partner. "With Pamlico, we believe we are partnering with a firm who shares in our vision for Profisee and can bring additional resources to help the Company continue its track record of success."

"Profisee's ROI-driven, scalable MDM solution resonates with enterprises as they grapple with exponentially growing volumes of data, and we believe there is tremendous runway for ongoing adoption," said Andrew Tindel, Pamlico Principal. "We have been impressed with Len and the Profisee team's vision and passion to deliver better business outcomes for clients. We are excited to back such a strong group in partnership with ParkerGale and to contribute to Profisee's ongoing success," added Walker Simmons, Pamlico Partner.

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Profisee. Moore & Van Allen PLLC served as legal advisor to Pamlico.

*Source: The Path to Trustworthy Data, 2021 Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Pulse Survey

About Profisee

Profisee is changing the MDM game, dismantling the perception of Master Data Management (MDM) being 'difficult' and making MDM an easy and a natural foundation for any data management strategy. Easy to buy, easy to use and easy to deploy, Profisee's approach to making MDM easy provides organizations with a fast, affordable, and scalable solution to deliver high-quality, trusted data across the enterprise. Built for the cloud, Profisee offers the industry's first and only cloud-native containerized PaaS MDM solution, giving customers the freedom to choose their deployment between on-premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. With an industry-leading low total cost of ownership, fast implementations, and a truly flexible multidomain MDM platform, Profisee helps customers "make MDM a way of life" as they approach digital transformation and deliver business outcomes. For additional information, please visit http://www.profisee.com.

About ParkerGale

ParkerGale Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago that invests in founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm's operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the Private Equity FunCast available on iTunes, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. For additional information, please visit www.parkergale.com.

About Pamlico Capital

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle-market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target industries: business & technology services, communications, and healthcare. Since inception, the firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has invested over $4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.pamlicocapital.com.

