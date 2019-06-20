Profisee Boosts Partner Program, Appoints Alliances Leader Todd Jarvis To Leadership Team

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a leading modern data management software company, announced today, that Todd Jarvis has joined Profisee as Vice President, Global Partnerships & Alliances. Mr. Jarvis possesses extensive experience in business development, global partnerships/alliances, channel sales, international expansion and partner marketing with a track record of success in both start-up, fast growth, and enterprise organizations. With a proven track record of building partner programs from concept to revenue production, his teams have consistently grown company revenues often achieving growth rates of 30% – 60% annually. Mr. Jarvis has cultivated and managed partner relationships in over 65 different countries around the globe. His career includes executive and senior management positions at Oracle+Bronto, InVue, Nomi (formerly Brickstream), UPS Logistics Technologies and Clarus.

"Todd will be responsible for our entire Global Alliances program including our International and North American Value-Added Resellers, ISVs and System Integrators as well as our Microsoft Alliance", stated Len Finkle, Profisee CEO. "Additionally, our increased focus and commitment to our various Partner channels are key to accelerating our growth. Todd's ability to create high-value, strategic Partner relationships will also drive greater customer satisfaction as part of our market leading customer experience." "Profisee's Fast, Affordable, Scalable platform and low total cost of ownership create an attractive opportunity for our Partners to create incremental value for their client base" adds, Jeff Wilson, Profisee CMO.

Mr. Jarvis states; "Partners struggle with adding differentiating value for their clients, and Profisee's Fast Track Data Management model enables a Partner to introduce an innovative and affordable approach to their Digital Transformation data-related projects. Further, analytics and data management practices within our Partner eco-system are looking for an enterprise grade data management solution that can evolve and grow with their client's data management needs over time."

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Profisee's unique, Fast Track Your Data Management approach allows companies to accelerate their digital business strategies with enterprise data management capability.

Profisee serves the 90% of organizations yet to adopt an enterprise master data management (MDM) platform by offering the first "Fast, Affordable, and Scalable" solution. Customers no longer need to choose between cost, performance and speed. No matter where an organization is on their data management journey, Profisee helps them get started or accelerate their path forward. Customers have the freedom to choose their deployment, with the flexibility to deliver on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. Profisee's unique Total Cost of Ownership model continues to lead the MDM industry, resulting in a highly referenceable and passionate customer base. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit Profisee.com.

