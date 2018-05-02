Profisee Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

The Profisee 'Day in the Life' employee video series made its debut showing at the annual kickoff meeting in February 2018. "Although the enterprise software business is serious, we try not to take ourselves too seriously. After the introduction of a new travel & expense policy, along with the fears any implementation consultants have about 'being on the bench', we created this video to lighten the mood and have a laugh at the kickoff meeting," shared Len Finkle, CEO. "I think this judge's comments says it all perfectly –"really well done. Love the music track, poking fun at the Travel & Expense policy and especially making the connection to just 420 grande lattes," stated Len.

"Special thanks to the Profisee Academy video team of Stephen Walters and Josh Sutton, and to Lee Gregory, Director of Global Services for a fun, engaging video that was well received by the entire Profisee team," commented Jeff Wilson, CMO.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Profisee

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique, Profisee Advantage™ approach allows companies to leverage enterprise multi-domain data management capability, without limits on users, data volume or sources. Our customers have the freedom to choose their deployment; with the flexibility to deliver on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. Profisee's unique Total Cost Ownership model leads the master data management industry. This has provided the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating by accelerating and exceeding customer expectations. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

Source: Profisee

Contact: Megan Gregory, megan.gregory@profisee.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profisee-honored-as-gold-stevie-award-winner-in-2018-american-business-awards-300641325.html

SOURCE Profisee

Related Links

https://www.profisee.com

