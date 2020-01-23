Profisee Positioned as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a leading data management software company, announced today that Gartner has positioned Profisee as a Challenger for the second time in a row in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions. A complimentary copy of the report is available here: https://go.profisee.com/2020-gartner-master-data-management-magic-quadrant

According to the report, "The MDM market is showing a significant move from high cost and complexity to license flexibility and implementation agility. Data and analytics leaders can use this Magic Quadrant to help them navigate through a wide choice of enterprise MDM solutions."

Profisee VP of Marketing Reed Gusmus states, "We think that this year's Magic Quadrant results and analyst comments further validate Profisee's vision and ability to support the underserviced MDM market who have traditionally only had options that are too expensive, too slow to implement, and too risky.

"Profisee is the only vendor delivering on the needs of the underserved MDM market who have yet to adopt MDM, have given up in the past, or have declared failure early on in their efforts. We are able to do this by providing the industry's only 'Fast, Affordable, and Scalable' MDM solution that among other benefits can free up time, funding, and resources to concentrate on those aspects of MDM outside of the software that we all know are so challenging."

Profisee CEO Len Finkle states, "We are excited to again be named a Challenger in the latest Gartner MDM Solutions Magic Quadrant. Profisee continues to increase our market penetration by providing robust technology, proven business value, shorter implementation times, and a pricing model that promotes increased usage and value over time."

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions": Simon Walker, Alan Dayley, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, 13 January 2020.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Profisee

Profisee makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique Fast Track Data Managementtm approach allows companies to leverage enterprise master data management (MDM) capability, without the cost and complexity of traditional MDM solutions. Our customers have the flexibility to deploy their solution on premise, in the cloud, or via hybrid model. Profisee, a fast growing company in the MDM market, is fueled by the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating and lowest total cost of ownership.

