Profisee Recognized by G2 Crowd as a High Performer on the Master Data Management Grid Report

G2 Crowd packages insights from expert peers, everyday users, and aggregated data to score competitive products on The Grid℠. Based on reviews submitted by master data management software users, G2 Crowd also ranks vendors by customer satisfaction, market presence, vendor size, and social impact. All reviews are verified by G2 Crowd, allowing them to bring the collective power of trusted reviews to the forefront. More than 96% of users on G2 Crowd rate their Profisee experience with either 4 or 5 stars.

"Profisee has been identified as a High Performer in our recent Master Data Management Grid Report," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer at G2 Crowd. "These rankings can largely be attributed to their high scores in the quality of customer support and ease of use categories; making for very happy, satisfied customers."

Traditional MDM platforms are complicated and technical. Profisee simplifies the entire process via user experience and uncompromising performance allowing clients agility and access to drive necessary data governance and analytics, without having to write code. The platform's interface is designed to provide users with drag and drop features, empowering them to perform the actions & analytics faster and more affordably. Profisee takes advantage of technologies to set completely new standards for the MDM market that legacy systems are unable to provide.

"Profisee is honored to have received a top ranking in the High Performer category, especially since the report is based on user reviews," said Len Finkle, CEO of Profisee. We are committed to providing the highest quality product and customer service, and this recognition validates that we are meeting and exceeding those standards for our customers. As we focus on the future, we view our single, comprehensive solution and unparalleled customer service as key factors to overcome the historically "not good enough" approach of legacy MDM vendors and create a new wave in the data management market."

About Profisee

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique, Profisee Advantage™ approach allows companies to leverage enterprise multi-domain data management capability, without limits on users, data volume or sources. Our customers have the freedom to choose their deployment; with the flexibility to deliver on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model.

Profisee's unique Total Cost Ownership model leads the master data management industry. This has provided the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating by accelerating and exceeding customer expectations. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Megan Gregory

megan.gregory@profisee.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profisee-recognized-by-g2-crowd-as-a-high-performer-on-the-master-data-management-grid-report-300632983.html

SOURCE Profisee

Related Links

https://www.profisee.com

