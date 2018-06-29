Profisee Releases Profisee Platform® Version 7.0

With the release of v7.0 of the Profisee Platform, Profisee has focused on significant architectural and functional enhancements in this major release. The architectural enhancements include the replacement of SQL Server Master Data Services (MDS) with Profisee's own native repository. With this change, the Profisee Platform now supports any version of SQL Server including Azure SQL Database. Functionally, the features replaced from MDS are all enhanced, including a move to a single data model, more robust security, improved auditing – see the state of data at any point in time, and a new data quality rules engine that is more dynamic and simpler to administer; and finally, a higher performance staging process for data integration.

Profisee CEO Len Finkle states, "Our approach to modern data management is to design a platform that serves all users, and increasingly the roles of the business user. Our customers want an easy to use, low cost solution that can grow with any size organization, as they meet the needs of their strategic initiatives and data quality across the enterprise."

"Our customers are focused on "business outcomes", with a need for quick wins, return on investment, and the ability to adapt to ever changing business processes and data.", says Eric Melcher, Profisee VP, Product Management. "Customers need results faster than ever, and require high quality data to be delivered with accuracy and agility."

Profisee CTO Val Lovicz explains, "We are pleased to be able to offer such a modern solution to an ongoing problem, which is only accelerating—how to design a technically sound platform that can easily be managed and used by the business. The innovations in this release enable business users to manage data at any point in time, in any form – exactly how companies must operate in today's increasingly data driven world."

About Profisee

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our customers turn to us for our unique, multi-domain platform that allows them to focus on the business outcome, without limits on their users, data volume or sources. Profisee's unique Total Cost Ownership model leads the master data management industry.

