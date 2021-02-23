Profisee Year in Review: Breakthrough Growth in 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a pioneer in master data management (MDM) technology, today announced tremendous company and revenue growth in fiscal year 2020, despite an economically challenging business environment created by the global pandemic. In 2020, Profisee grew subscription revenue by approximately 180+% and recurring revenue over 30%. These results speak to the significant market opportunity and demand for fast, affordable, and scalable master data management technology delivered by Profisee. In addition to growing the global team by 8%, Profisee added Mark Weidling to its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer to help further accelerate growth. Mark brings over 25 years of experience in SaaS and enterprise software sales, leading teams across North America & EMEA.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges we experienced collectively last year, 2020 was a tremendous growth year for Profisee, not only financially, but across other key areas of our company as well," said Len Finkle, Chief Executive Officer of Profisee. "We made it through a very challenging 2020 without any layoffs or salary reductions across the globe, increased our investment in R&D by 30% and launched the industry's first and only containerized Platform as a Service (PaaS) MDM solution," said Finkle.

In 2020, Profisee created a Customer Success organization to help deepen their companywide commitment to delivering phenomenal customer results. The fruits of this continued focus on customer success paid extraordinary dividends, achieving an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Gartner Peer Insights. Looking ahead into 2021 "Profisee continues to raise the bar in product innovation with our 2021R1 release including a native integration with Microsoft Azure data services and machine learning-based matching. These product innovations place Profisee second to none in our platforms ability to improve data quality, governance and consistency across disparate sources," said Eric Melcher, Chief Technology Officer of Profisee.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the accomplishments Profisee employees have achieved this past fiscal year, and can proudly say that it is solely due to the outstanding team that we have in place across every single department. Their dedication and passion are the reasons we experienced such strong growth in 2020. Our future as a company is bright, and we will continue to strive to be the industry leader as the fast, affordable and scalable mater data management solution" said Finkle.

About Profisee

The Profisee MDM Platform provides organizations a fast, affordable, and scalable solution to deliver trusted data across the enterprise without the cost, complexity, and risk of traditional MDM solutions. Built for the cloud, Profisee offers the industry's first and only cloud-native containerized Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) MDM solution giving customers the freedom to choose their deployment, on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. With an industry-leading low total cost of ownership, fast implementations and a truly flexible multidomain platform. Visit profisee.com.

SOURCE Profisee

Related Links

profisee.com

