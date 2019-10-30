Profit Isle Launches New Podcast Series "Profit Levers"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profit Isle is pleased to announce the launch of a new podcast series called "Profit Levers" by Dr. Jonathan Byrnes, MIT Senior Lecturer and author of the award-winning book, Islands of Profit in a Sea of Red Ink. Topics will range from how businesses can survive the digital transformation to how business leaders can uncover unseen profitability within their organizations. The first episode:

Profit Levers Episode 1: Big Data - Big Opportunity or Big Headache?

Big data is coming! What are the keys to success? Importantly, most of the seemingly obvious streams of payoff are revealed by careful analysis to be mirages at best, or quicksand at worst - while others promise high returns. This podcast exposes the tips and pitfalls of managing in the coming Big Data world.

Listen to the episode and subscribe here: https://www.profitisle.com/podcasts/ or via your preferred podcast app.

The next episode, How to Win a Price War, will be posted mid-November.

ABOUT PROFIT ISLE -- Profit Isle, the CAT scan for your P&L, is cloud-based software that incorporates AI and advanced analytics to see below the averages of your P&L into profit peaks and drains all the way down to the invoice detail of your business. This critical new lens to profitability allows you to adapt faster to changing markets, focus your resources where you can produce the most profits, and implement profit-driven processes throughout your company. Leading companies have already secured 10-30% profit improvement in the first 12 months with sustained profit increases thereafter.

For more information please go to www.profitisle.com.

Media contact:

Lou Mayle

228168@email4pr.com

781-248-8411

SOURCE Profit Isle, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.profitisle.com

