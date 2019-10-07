Profit Isle Named to MIT's STEX25

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profit Isle, a profitability analytics software company, founded by MIT Senior Lecturer, Dr, Jonathan Byrnes and led by CEO John Wass, MLOG '99, has been selected to join MIT's STEX25 accelerator.

"We are honored to be included in this select group of innovative companies and wish to thank the MIT STEX organization for supporting our efforts to share the Profit Isle solution with all participants in MIT's extensive network of ILP companies," said John Wass.

"STEX25 startups exhibit the high-caliber talent and cutting-edge technology that are hallmarks of MIT. Corporate ILP members continue to engage in advanced discussions and multiple partnerships with these startups," said Executive Director of MIT Corporate Relations Karl Koster.

STEX25 is a startup accelerator focused on fostering collaboration between MIT-connected startups and member companies of MIT's Industrial Liaison Program (ILP). STEX25 companies are technology-based startups with a connection to MIT and have been identified as particularly well-suited for industry collaboration. These young, vibrant companies have proved themselves with early use cases, clients, demos, or partnerships, and may be on the cusp of significant growth.

ABOUT PROFIT ISLE -- Profit Isle, the CAT scan for your P&L, is cloud-based software that incorporates AI and advanced analytics to see below the averages of your P&L into profit peaks and drains all the way down to the invoice detail of your business. This critical new lens to profitability allows you to adapt faster to changing markets, focus your resources where you can produce the most profits, and implement profit-driven processes throughout your company. Leading companies have already secured 10-30% profit improvement in the first 12 months with sustained profit increases thereafter.

