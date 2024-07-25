PROFIT MARGINS FOR U.S. HOME SELLERS MOSTLY UNCHANGED DURING SECOND QUARTER DESPITE RENEWED PRICE SPIKE

Returns on Typical U.S. Home Sales Increase Slightly to 56 Percent; Margins Generally Flat Even as Median U.S. Home Price Hits New High During Spring Buying Season; Median Raw Profits Rise Back Over $130,000

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data, today released its second-quarter 2024 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that home sellers earned a 55.8 percent profit margin on typical single-family home and condo sales in the United States during the second quarter. That figure was largely unchanged, rising about one percentage point from the first quarter of 2024, but remaining down one point from the second quarter of last year.

The nationwide investment return barely moved, and still was far behind a highwater mark hit in 2022, despite the median U.S. home price shooting up during the 2024 Spring home-buying season to a new record of $365,000.

The price surge did help boost typical raw profits for sellers back over $130,000. That nearly marked a new all-time peak. But it failed to broadly boost profit margins - the percentage return on investment - around the country because the renewed price surge was not enough to outpace spikes recent sellers had been absorbing when they originally bought their homes.

"The second-quarter profit report offers a mixed bag of plusses and minuses that added up to an overall picture of not much change for sellers," said Rob Barber, chief executive officer for ATTOM. "Prices jumped back upward, which was great news for owners. So did raw profits. Profit margins also remained historically elevated. But the bottom-line profit-margin trend didn't move much at all because soaring prices are far from a new thing. Even greater price improvements will be needed to kick margins up over the rest of the year."

The latest price and profit numbers reflect a period when the national median home value shot up 9 percent quarterly and 6 percent annually. Those gains came amid the usual Springtime rise in demand among house hunters, combined with home-mortgage rates remaining relatively stable at just below 7 percent for a 30-year fixed loan, and historically tight supplies of homes for sale that made bargains few and far between.

The price increases, however, did not boost investment returns notably because median values had been rising about 8 percent quarterly and 7 percent annually during the time when homeowners were buying the properties they then sold during the second-quarter of this year. Those similar price patterns largely cancelled each other out.

Profit margins tick upward quarterly while still down annually in majority of nation

Typical profit margins – the percent difference between median purchase and resale prices – increased from the first quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2024 in 94 (58.8 percent) of the 160 metropolitan statistical areas around the U.S. with sufficient data to analyze. But they remained down annually in 100, or 62.5 percent, of those metros.

They also were down in about three quarters of those areas from the second quarter of 2022, when the nationwide return on median-priced home sales peaked at 64.3 percent.

The higher end of the housing market – metro areas where home values mostly topped $350,000 - absorbed the brunt of the year-over-year softening of profit margins. About three quarters of those areas saw typical margins decline compared to about half of lower-priced markets. Metro areas were included if they had sufficient population and at least 1,000 single-family home and condo sales in the second quarter of 2024.

The biggest year-over-year decreases in typical profit margins came in the metro areas of Hilo, HI (margin down from 80.5 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to 45.3 percent in the second quarter of 2024); Port St. Luce, FL (down from 95 percent to 73.9 percent); Daphne-Fairhope, FL (down from 49.8 percent to 34 percent); Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, FL (down from 60.7 percent to 45.1 percent) and Naples, FL (down from 84.9 percent to 69.2 percent).

The biggest annual profit-margin decreases in metro areas with a population of at least 1 million in the second quarter of 2024 were in Honolulu, HI (return down from 51.8 percent to 38.5 percent); Austin, TX (down from 50.3 percent to 40.3 percent); Nashville, TN (down from 72.9 percent to 63.3 percent); Seattle, WA (down from 94.4 percent to 85 percent) and San Antonio, TX (down from 34.9 percent to 27 percent).

The biggest annual improvements in returns on investment came in Syracuse, NY (margin up from 51.6 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to 71.8 percent in the second quarter of 2024); Rockford, IL (up from 54.8 percent to 74.5 percent); Scranton, PA (up from 79.9 percent to 97.7 percent); Lansing, MI (up from 50.1 percent to 62.7 percent) and Roanoke, VA (up from 45.1 percent to 56.1 percent).

The largest annual increases in profit margins among metro areas with a population of at least 1 million came in Rochester, NY (up from 66.2 percent to 76 percent); Cleveland, OH (up from 53.5 percent to 61 percent); Hartford, CT (up from 65.8 percent to 73.3 percent); Chicago, IL (up from 39.5 percent to 46.1 percent) and Providence, RI (up from 73.3 percent to 78.8 percent).

Investment returns still exceed 50 percent in two-thirds of U.S.

Despite the latest trends, returns on investment for median-priced home sales during the second quarter of 2024 surpassed 50 percent in 106 of the metro areas analyzed (66.3 percent). That was down from almost three quarters of those areas in the second quarter of last year but far above the level of about 10 percent five years ago.

The investment return leaders among areas with a population of at least 1 million in the second quarter of this year were San Jose, CA (typical return of 109.6 percent); Seattle, WA (85 percent); San Francisco, CA (83.6 percent); Boston, MA (81.3 percent) and Miami, FL (80.3 percent).

Among areas with a population of at least 1 million, those with the lowest typical returns were in New Orleans, LA (24.4 percent); San Antonio, TX (27 percent); Houston, TX (34.8 percent); Virginia Beach, VA (37.3 percent) and Dallas, TX (37.9 percent).

Raw profits return to near-record level

The raw profit on median-priced home sales nationwide, measured in dollars, rose 10.1 percent quarterly and 5.2 percent annually during the months running from April through June of 2024. The latest raw profit of $130,712 marked the high point since a level of $135,000 in the Spring of 2022.

Typical raw profits were up quarterly in 134, or 83.8 percent, of the markets analyzed, and annually in 86, or 53.8 percent.

The biggest year-over-year increases in raw profits on typical sales among metro areas with a population of at least 1 million were in Chicago, IL (up 21.6 percent); Hartford, CT (up 18.4 percent); Rochester, NY (up 18 percent); Cleveland, OH (up 17 percent) and New York, NY (up 15 percent).

Raw profits on median-priced sales exceeded $100,000 during the second quarter in 62.5 percent of the metro areas analyzed, with 18 of the top 20 along the east or west coasts. They were led by San Jose, CA (raw profit of $836,500); San Francisco, CA ($547,000); San Diego, CA ($400,000); Los Angeles, CA ($375,500) and Barnstable, MA ($365,000).

The 30 lowest raw profits were all in the Midwest or South. The smallest were in Shreveport, LA ($8,063); Beaumont, TX ($27,266); Columbus, GA ($37,703); Lubbock, TX ($38,083) and Peoria, IL ($38,700).

Spring buying season of 2024 spurs quarterly and annual price surges

Nationwide, the median price of single-family homes and condos jumped from $335,000 in the first quarter of this year to $365,000 in the second quarter. It also was up from $344,000 in the second quarter of last year.

The typical value increased quarterly in 95.7 percent of the metro areas around the country with enough data to analyze and annually in 89.6 percent. It hit new highs in about 75 percent of those markets.

The Midwest and Northeast benefitted most from the latest price spike, with about three-quarters of the metro areas in those regions seeing gains of at least 5 percent annually.

Metro areas with the biggest year-over-year increases in median home prices were Des Moines, IA (up 16.8 percent); Trenton, NJ (up 16.2 percent); Fort Wayne, IN (up 15.2 percent); Scranton, PA (up14.3 percent) and Albany, NY (up 14.1 percent).

The largest annual median-price increases in metro areas with a population of at least 1 million were in San Jose, CA (up 11.5 percent); Detroit, MI (up 11.3 percent); Hartford, CT (up 11.1 percent); New York, NY (up 9.9 percent) and Miami, FL (up 9.7 percent).

Metro areas with a population of at least 1 million where the median home price went down most from the second quarter of last year to the same period this year were Austin, TX (down 3.1 percent); Memphis, TN (down 3 percent); Honolulu, HI (down 2.5 percent); Birmingham, AL (down 2.2 percent) and San Antonio, TX (down 1.4 percent).

Historical Median Home Sales Prices

Homeownership tenure up slightly

Homeowners who sold in the second quarter of 2024 had owned their homes an average of 7.88 years. That was up from 7.7 years in the first quarter of 2024 and from 7.59 years in the second quarter of 2023.

Average tenure was up from the second quarter of 2023 to the same period this year in 80 percent of metro areas with sufficient data. The largest annual increases were in Lake Havasu City, AZ (tenure up 18 percent); Redding, CA (up 16 percent); Salinas, CA (up 15 percent); Manchester, NH (up 13 percent) and Vallejo, CA (up 12 percent).

The longest 35 average tenures for owners who sold in the second quarter were again in the Northeast or West regions of the U.S. They were led by Barnstable, MA (13.46 years); Bridgeport, CT (12.58 years); Hartford, CT (12.4 years); Santa Rosa, CA (12.29 years) and Boston, MA (12.25 years).

Average U.S. Homeownership Tenure

The smallest average tenures among second-quarter sellers were in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, FL (6.55 years); Panama City, FL (6.59 years); Ocala, FL (6.61 years); Oklahoma City, OK (6.67 years) and Austin, TX (6.71 years).

Lender-owned foreclosures back down again

Home sales following foreclosures by banks and other lenders represented just 1.4 percent, or one of every 73 U.S. single-family home and condo sales in the second quarter of 2024. That was down from 1.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024 and from 1.5 percent in the second quarter of last year. The figure continues to represent just a tiny fraction of the 30.1 percent peak this century hit in early 2009 during the aftermath of the Great Recession of 2007.

Among metro areas with sufficient data, those where REO sales represented the largest portion of all sales in the second quarter of 2024 included Honolulu (5.9 percent, or one in 17 sales); Shreveport, LA (4.8 percent); St. Louis, MO (4.2 percent); Flint, MI (3.7 percent) and Baton Rouge, LA (3.3 percent).

Cash sales decline as portion of all transactions

Nationwide, all-cash purchases accounted for 39.1 percent of single-family home and condo sales in the second quarter of 2024. That was down slightly from 41.6 percent in the first quarter of 2024, although up from 37.1 percent in the second quarter of last year.

"Cash-sale levels dropped a bit in the second quarter, but remained above average as mortgage rates hovered back and forth around 7 percent for 30-year fixed loan," Barber said. "With no sign that rates are headed down significantly, which would lower borrowing costs, we are likely to continue seeing higher portions of cash deals."

Among metropolitan areas with sufficient data, those where all-cash sales represented the largest share of all transactions in the second quarter of 2024 included Myrtle Beach, SC (68.7 percent of all sales); Claremont-Lebanon, NH (63.6 percent); Naples, FL (61.5 percent); Utica, NY (61.2 percent) and Columbus, GA (60.8 percent).

Those where cash sales represented the smallest share of all transactions in the second quarter of 2024 included Greeley, CO (16.4 percent); Vallejo, CA (19 percent); Charleston, WV (19.2 percent); Jacksonville, NC (22 percent) and Stockton, CA (22 percent).

Institutional investment drops

Institutional investors nationwide accounted for 6 percent, or one of every 17 single-family home and condo purchases in the second quarter of 2024. That was down from 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024 and from 6.6 percent in the second quarter of last year.

Among states with enough data to analyze, those with the largest percentages of sales to institutional investors in the second quarter of 2024 included Tennessee (8.7 percent of all sales), Alabama (8.2 percent), Oklahoma (8.1 percent), Georgia (8.1 percent) and Mississippi (8 percent).

States with the smallest levels of sales to institutional investors in the second quarter of 2024 included Rhode Island (2.1 percent), New Hampshire (2.8 percent), Maine (3.1 percent), New York (3.3 percent) and Massachusetts (3.7 percent).

Historical Home Sales by Type

FHA-financed purchases also dip downward

Nationwide, buyers using Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans comprised 8.3 percent of all single-family home and condo purchases in the second quarter of 2024 (one of every 12). That was down from 8.6 percent in the first quarter of 2024 and from 9.1 percent a year earlier.

Among metropolitan areas with sufficient FHA-buyer data, those with the highest levels of sales to FHA purchasers in the second quarter of 2024 included Lakeland, FL (24.2 percent of all sales); Merced, CA (23.3 percent); Bakersfield, CA (21.5 percent); Kennewick, WA (20.1 percent) and Visalia, CA (19.7 percent).

Report methodology

The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report provides percentages of REO sales and all sales that are sold to institutional investors and cash buyers, at the state and metropolitan statistical area. Data is also available at the county and zip code level, upon request. The data is derived from recorded sales deeds, foreclosure filings and loan data. Statistics for previous quarters are revised when each new report is issued as more deed data becomes available.

Definitions

All-cash purchase: sale where no loan is recorded at the time of sale and where ATTOM has coverage of loan data.

Homeownership tenure: for a given market and given quarter, the average time between the most recent sale date and the previous sale date, expressed in years.

Home seller price gains: the difference between the median sales price of homes in a given market in a given quarter and the median sales price of the previous sale of those same homes, expressed both in a dollar amount and as a percentage of the previous median sales price.

Institutional investor purchases: residential property sales to non-lending entities that purchased at least 10 properties in a calendar year.

REO sale: a sale of a property that occurs while the property is actively bank owned (REO).

