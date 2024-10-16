Profit warning, inside information: UPM lowers its outlook due to lower deliveries in most businesses and decreased pulp prices

HELSINKI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM lowers its outlook for 2024 and releases its preliminary Q3 2024 results. During the second half of the year, UPM's earnings have improved, however less than earlier expected. Comparable EBIT in Q3 2024 increased by 32% to EUR 291 million from Q3 2023, and 17% for the first nine months compared to last year. Comparable EBIT in Q4 2024 is expected to be on similar level or increase from Q4 2023 (EUR 323 million). Therefore, UPM's comparable EBIT in full-year 2024 is expected to be on similar level or increase from 2023.

During the second half of the year, market demand for UPM's products has been weaker than expected, leading to lower delivery volumes in most businesses.

On the positive side, the new UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill has operated in full production since its first maintenance shutdown in June. However, the weakened pulp market and the high wood cost in Finland had a negative impact on the UPM Fibres business.

Earlier, UPM expected its full-year 2024 comparable EBIT to increase from 2023, and its H2 2024 comparable EBIT to be higher than in H1 2024. See the full previous outlook text below for reference.

UPM releases its preliminary results for Q3 2024. Sales decreased by 2% to EUR 2,521 million (2,584 million in Q3 2023). Comparable EBIT in Q3 2024 increased by 32% to EUR 291 million, 11,5% of sales (220 million, 8,5%).

UPM will release its Interim Report Q3 2024 on 29 October 2024.

Sales (EURm) Q3/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2023 Q1-Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2023 2023 UPM Fibres 943 922 817 2,727 2,263 3,044 UPM Energy 125 130 142 465 435 628 UPM Raflatac 374 397 367 1,181 1,118 1,485 UPM Specialty Papers 335 367 357 1,099 1,111 1,485 UPM Communication Papers 751 711 807 2,265 2,799 3,598 UPM Plywood 103 120 96 321 331 422 Other operations 141 172 251 466 610 802 Internal sales -252 -272 -251 -816 -735 -1,000 Eliminations and reconciliation 0 -1 -1 -2 -2 -3 Sales, total 2,521 2,546 2,584 7,707 7,929 10,460

Comparable EBIT (EURm) Q3/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2023 Q1-Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2023 2023 UPM Fibres 190 99 -18 397 92 116 UPM Energy 22 16 30 124 139 182 UPM Raflatac 24 39 33 112 78 103 UPM Specialty Papers 22 41 37 114 46 98 UPM Communication Papers 51 35 96 165 262 462 UPM Plywood 9 16 9 35 49 56 Other operations -23 -55 26 -114 0 -14 Eliminations and reconciliation -4 -8 7 -28 24 8 Comparable EBIT, total 291 182 220 806 689 1,013 % of sales 11.5 7.2 8.5 10.5 8.7 9.7

Previous outlook for 2024 for reference:

UPM's full-year 2024 comparable EBIT is expected to increase from 2023, supported by higher delivery volumes, the ramp-up and optimisation of the UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill, and lower fixed costs. Demand for many UPM products is expected to gradually improve as the destocking seen in 2023 is over. The market conditions for renewable fuels are expected to be weaker than last year. UPM continues to manage margins and take actions to reduce variable and fixed costs.

In H2 2024, comparable EBIT is expected to be higher than in H1 2024. This improvement is expected to come especially from UPM Fibres, with the full pulp capacity available and pulp price levels starting at a higher level than at the start of the year. There are no major maintenance shutdowns scheduled for the company in H2 2024, whereas H1 2024 was impacted by unusually high maintenance activity and political strikes in Finland. The timing of the annual energy-related refunds is expected to support the result in Q4.

