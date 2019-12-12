Profit.co Announces Immediate Availability of Integrations With Popular Platforms

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profit.co, the most intuitive OKR Software, is announcing the immediate availability of in-app integrations for four major collaboration platforms. Profit.co provides a complete solution to define Objectives and Key Results (OKR) for every level of an organization. This comprehensive system offers hundreds of KPIs that allow users to model their key results in an accurate and flexible way.

Profit.co now integrates with four popular collaboration tools allowing users to access Profit.co features from within these apps:

Install the Profit.co app from the Atlassian Marketplace and access the complete Profit.co app from within Jira

Jira

Install Profit.co App from the Atlassian Marketplace and access the complete Profit.co app from within the Jira menu. Create OKRs, check-in and stay on top of the entire company's OKRs from within Jira. Users can also link their tasks from Jira with their key results in Profit, allowing them to correlate the tasks they are performing (output) with the key results they are targeting to accomplish (result).

Slack

Users can install Profit.co App from the Slack Marketplace and get notifications of all the key events that occur in their OKR journey. They can also check-in from within Slack using the /checkin command from their slack channel.

Google

Admins can install Profit.co from the GSuite Marketplace. They can then import users for easy onboarding and enable them to access Profit.co from the GSuite Apps menu.

With the GMail Add-on, they can check-in from within their email account.

Office 365

Users can use the Single Sign-On feature to log in to Profit.co using their Office365 credentials.

"We are thrilled to launch these integrations. They allow our users to work access Profit.co from other applications they already use and, in many cases, get prompted to do their check-ins from within those tools," says Bastin Gerald, Founder and CEO of Profit.co "Many of our current and future customers live in one of these tools. Their users are going to love using their favorite platforms as part of their OKR Journey."

For more information on OKRs, Results Management and OKR Software, visit:

Profit.co

About Profit.co

Profit.co is an enterprise Objectives & Key Results (OKR) platform, integrated with Task Management. With its extremely easy-to-use UX, Profit.co enables you to practice OKRs at every level of your organization. Profit.co allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments and, hence, helps them to ensure complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Users can also implement "management by exception" using Watched OKRs. One-on-one meetings will be extremely effective, focused on outcomes and results instead of effort and output.

Profit has easy to use templates to get you started and provides customized implementation services using industry-specific templates. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Priya Antony

Director, Media Relations

Profit.co

priya@profit.co

(510) 386-8244

