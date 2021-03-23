Profit.co Strengthens Localization Footprint in the LATAM and EMEA Regions

FREMONT, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Profit.co, an intuitive, cloud-based Objective and Key Results (OKR) technology company, has further expanded the language localization options for customers in Europe and Latin America. Profit.co, the most intuitive OKR Software, has serviced over 1,200 global clients across various verticals, including Technology, Life Sciences, Banking, Insurance, Telecom, Supply Chain, IT Services, Logistics, Government, and Entertainment.

Profit.co has ambitious plans for serving global customers. Today, the platform, along with Profit.co's OKR Templates and OKR examples , is available in 14 European, Latin American, and Asian languages: German, French, Dutch, Finnish, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa Indonesian, apart from English.

Commenting on the language localization initiative, Profit.co's President and COO Senthil Rajagopalan said, "Currently, we are in a high growth space and have demand coming from all over the globe, especially from Europe, Middle East, and Latin America. Giving our customers the ability to work in their native languages enhances our brand loyalty by giving it a truly, locally made feel."

Rajagopalan added," Our localization strategy is based on understanding the specific requirements and preferences of our diverse user base. Profit.co has been adapted efficiently for Local Application Programming Interfaces and other local dependent variations. Our software is now available in four European and LATAM languages."

Erno Marius Obogeanu-Hempel and André Daiyû Steiner, co-founders of DigitalWinners, a leading digital transformation consulting firm and Profit.co's German partner, shared their experience. "Having Profit.co available in the user's native language helps customers get familiar with the tool faster, especially with the step-by-step guide. Creating OKRs in the German language increases customer acceptance, supports diversity in companies that speak different languages. Eventually, it facilitates bringing together different people from different countries to a common OKR platform . "

An international business advisory and startup accelerator, OBr.global's Director Robert Jannsen commented, "The step-by-step guide available now in Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese helps our people, especially those who are first-timers to comprehend OKRs better and faster. We find that they are able to come up with a good OKR in a very short span and this facilitates easy OKR platform onboarding."

