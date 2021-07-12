ProfitLocker Pro Solves Investors No. 1 Challenge, Knowing When to Sell

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VectorVest announced the release of ProfitLocker Pro, a new trading stop that analyzes a portfolio of stocks and determines a Recommended Stop for each stock based on the stock's fundamental and technical characteristics. It raises the bar for intelligent Stop-Loss automation for traders.

ProfitLocker Pro allows a stock to fluctuate early in a trade when it is below a target percentage gain and tightens automatically as the stock moves closer to the target. It can be customized based on nine pre-set stop combinations, which are viewable on a stock chart as they are selected.

"We have ensured that ProfitLocker Pro offers traders the best possible performance, ease of use and a highly intuitive adjustment—of any Stop available today," said Don Payton, Chairman and President of VectorVest, Inc. "This furthers our commitment to providing the best rules-based automated trading systems for all kinds of investors."

So, how does it work? An initial stop component is designed to get you to profitability as quickly as possible in any given trade. Once profitability is achieved, ProfitLocker Pro adjusts the stop during a transition to give the stock room to fluctuate, and to accommodate any new volatility. As price passes a tightening point, the stop converges toward price as it continues higher, closing in on a calculated target, locking in profits.

Ease of use was designed in from the initial concept. The layout is logical and concise. A search icon returns stocks by ticker symbol or company and is an easy way to become familiar with the stop models. ProfitLocker Pro selects the Recommended Stop and displays it on a chart. See the stop in action by selecting various purchase dates. Learn more about the stops from the home page or analyze holdings by importing from a brokerage. Configure alerts, verify data imported from the brokerage is accurate, review the Recommended Stops and let ProfitLocker Pro go to work.

To learn more, visit www.ProfitLockerPro.com.

About VectorVest

VectorVest combines the insight of fundamental valuation with the power of technical analysis in an easy-to-use stock analysis software package designed for all types of investors. VectorVest provides a Buy, Sell or Hold rating on over 17,600 stocks worldwide each day. With over 30 years of research experience on which to base its ratings, VectorVest is world-renowned for its reliable and comprehensive stock market analysis. To analyze any stock free, visit www.VectorVest.com.

