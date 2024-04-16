Profits from New K12 Print Custom Apparel and Product Line to Promote Social Change

The Company's Mission is to Lift Up Underserved Communities with Opportunities and Second Chances

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K12 Print, the fastest, most reliable custom print shop in the nation that not only enhances your brand but also transforms young lives, is excited to announce the hard launch of its groundbreaking custom apparel and product line. This innovative collection boasts the highest-quality, custom-printed t-shirts, dress shirts, workwear, mugs, and even baby bibs, all crafted using the most advanced technology available in the industry. What sets K12 Print apart is its commitment to channeling profits towards uplifting underserved communities, with the ultimate goal of breaking the cycle of poverty. Over the past year K12 Print has steadily grown its customer base through individual orders and high-profile clients like Amazon. It's also providing fulfillment services for companies like VistaPrint.

The launch also signifies the official introduction of James Wahlberg as a co-owner of K12 Print. Wahlberg brings with him a wealth of renowned experience in fostering social change. His work with his brother Mark Wahlberg's Youth Foundation and his commitment to helping those battling addiction showcase an unmatched depth of philanthropic experience that perfectly aligns with K12 Print's mission.

At the heart of K12 Print is the drive to create opportunities in communities affected by poverty. The company's name itself (K-12, denoting Kindergarten through 12th grade) reflects its foundational mission: to start breaking the cycle of poverty by investing in underserved youth. Through partnerships with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, K12 Print facilitates access to essential resources such as computers, internet access, and transportation. These amenities enable young people to access educational opportunities often taken for granted. "We turn our profits into opportunities for youth in need," says John DiDonato, the visionary founder, and CEO of K12 Print.

K12 Print's commitment extends beyond educational support; it focuses on uplifting the community by also offering opportunities to those in difficult situations. Angel's story is proof of this commitment. Once convicted and struggling to find employment, Angel was given training and an opportunity at K12 Print, leading to newfound strength, hope, and success. This narrative is echoed by another employee, who for the first time feels capable of supporting himself beyond mere survival.

By keeping manufacturing jobs in the United States, K12 Print not only ensures the production of high-quality products but also provides training and well-paying jobs for individuals who may not pursue a college education. The company is set to launch paid internships, offering individuals the opportunity to acquire valuable trade skills and earn salaries enabling them to contribute positively to society.

Join us in supporting a brighter future for our youth and communities. With every purchase from K12 Print, you're not merely enhancing your brand; you're actively participating in transforming lives. By breaking the cycle of poverty, the impact of your support will resonate for generations. K12 Print is more than just a printer; it's a printer with a purpose. Learn more at K12Print.com

SOURCE K12 Print