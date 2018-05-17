ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

ImageCenter Express provides an additional delivery alternative for the proven ImageCenter solution, a technology that offers comprehensive imaging services to more than 220 financial institutions, processing transactions that originate from teller stations, branches, image-based and conventional ATMs, and remote deposit, mobile deposit, and remittance solutions. As a hosted solution, ImageCenter Express offers financial institutions more convenience, ease of use, and full system support. It also adds advanced fraud integration at the point of presentment from both Jack Henry & Associates as well as leading third-party providers. ImageCenter Express integrates seamlessly with the Symitar® Episys® core processing platform to reduce teller input, automate on-us processing, and streamline balancing.

Valdosta, Ga.-based Southeastern Credit Union implemented ImageCenter Express shortly after converting to the Episys core platform in late 2017. Cheryl Smidley, assistant vice president of operations for the credit union, commented, "Previously, we were operating on a core platform that limited our capabilities and growth. We have seen a vast improvement with the Episys system – its features and functionalities run deep, bringing a new level of excitement and convenience to our employees' experience. Solutions like ImageCenter Express have provided significant improvements, enabling our tellers to be more productive and effective in their roles."

Southeastern Credit Union has reduced the time required to balance its transactions by an estimated 75 percent with ImageCenter Express. The added efficiency and accuracy that results from the Episys integration speeds the transaction process, helps tellers balance more quickly and accurately, and frees their time to focus more on members.

Russ Bernthal, president of ProfitStars, added, "ImageCenter Express gives financial institutions easy access to an advanced imaging solution with proven returns. Its integration with Episys streamlines and automates processes that could otherwise invite inaccuracies and occupy time that should be spent with members. Advanced services like ImageCenter Express enable forward-looking institutions such as Southeastern Credit Union to position themselves for growth and success."

About ProfitStars

ProfitStars®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, helps financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities, proactively identify and prepare for risks and market changes that could negatively impact their business. ProfitStars' industry-leading solutions and services include JHA Payment Solutions™, Information Security & Risk Management, Online & Mobile, Lending, Financial Performance, and Imaging/Data Management. These solutions help approximately 9,000 clients mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, contain costs, and drive future success. Additional information is available at www.profitstars.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve approximately 9,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

