ProfitStream March Beacon Release - Support for GraphQL, Kong, Isito Servicemesh

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our unstoppable team is at it again….HyperCurrent.io ( www.hypercurrent.io ) is excited to announce the March Beacon release of ProfitStream. We have made tremendous progress on extending our support across the enterprise fabric for service meshes, microservices, events, and APIs, as well as extending the depth and reach of our support for our OEM partners.

The February Beacon Release include the following Enterprise features

Servicemesh support with Istio Beacons

Envoy Beacon support to handle generalized HTTP / GRPC based metering

Kong Beacon Support

Full no-code metering for the Anypoint Platform via the ProfitStream Metering Policy

GraphQL Endpoint Support

More importantly, we also continue to extend the enterprise capabilities of our monetization engine built on the Corda permissioned enterprise DLT/next generation Blockchain Platform. Leveraging Corda's focus on enabling business functionality, in the form of smart contracting, notaries, observers, and Oracles, ensures that our Monetization Engine for the API Economy, ProfitStream, maximizes security and privacy while minimizing the transaction and record-keeping costs. ProfitStream's integrated DevOps tooling ensures push-button deployment functionality. Once deployed, we have tooling that applies Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) principles to ensure uptime, scaling and Hot/Hot Failover, as well as Off-Ledger and Multi-Ledger synchronization and consistency detection.

Patrick Crago, President HyperCurrent.io comments on R3 as a business partner "Corda's technical capabilities and traction across the financial & insurance markets are as unparalleled as the commitment, knowledge & drive of their staff. R3's combination of technology, relationships and its people make me confident that we chose the right partner and technology for ProfitStream as their unique combination will ensure their success, and ours, into the future."

John D'Emic, CTO HyperCurrent.io "Corda is ProfitStream's primary transaction engine and gives our platform the flexibility and scalability to securely chargeback and monetize API transactions in a decentralized, permissioned manner. This combination of a great product coupled with an awesome, supportive team have made R3 a pleasure to work with."

Cathy Minter, Chief Revenue Officer at R3, comments: "Corda was designed with enterprise scenarios in mind, and we are proud to work with our CorDapp ecosystem to help them achieve their goals. ProfitStream is a prime example of how blockchain can be leveraged to better manage APIs and Corda is ideally suited to this. We look forward to watching HyperCurrent.io lead the way in growing the API Economy."

SOURCE HyperCurrent.io