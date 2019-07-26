PROFITsystems Unveils Top Three Technology Trends for Future of Home Goods Retail at Las Vegas Market

MINNEAPOLIS and LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PROFITsystems, a HighJump product and leading provider of solutions for home furniture retail, today reveals how furniture retailers can differentiate themselves with next-generation operations. These trends enable companies of all sizes to meet the increasingly complex and growing demands of the omnichannel landscape and the consumer of tomorrow.

Meeting millennial expectations is driving the home goods industry to change. Be it eCommerce, reverse logistics, tighter delivery windows, mobility, or beyond - furniture retailers must evolve to stay competitive. PROFITsystems, using four decades of home furnishings retail experience and success with more than 800 customers, outlines what retailers should consider to make this a reality for their business:

API for Truly Unified Commerce: Meeting consumer demands means providing a powerful, flexible integration between the ERP and the website. An eCommerce API should include various methods and features for item attributes and shopping carts to be shared across platforms, such as traditional POS software. The API must empower consumers to shop when and how works best for them, while providing staff the visibility to make fulfilling online and in-store purchases simultaneously a reality.

Advanced Communication: Whether sales, customer service, delivery or purchasing, staff needs data at their fingertips to interact with each other and consumers to best fulfill sales and manage customer expectations. This means a single source to communicate and prevent issues with pre-scheduling, special orders, backorders or non-acknowledged orders - assuring items arrive at estimated arrival promise dates and delivery trucks always go out full.

Personal Data Privacy: As the digital future grows, so does the need for retailers to establish personal data privacy plans to protect themselves and their customers. When implementing new technologies, retailers must consider capabilities to help meet General Data Protection (GDPR) compliance.

"PROFITsystems is committed to empowering home goods retailers to continuously improve and evolve with the industry," said Joanne Gulnac, general manager of PROFITsystems. "We're transforming our products so retailers always have the latest technology and capabilities to enhance daily operations and provide the user experience both staff and consumers expect."

These trends are realized through a new version of RETAILvantage, the leading cloud-based retail management system provided by PROFITsystems, slated for launch the summer of 2019. Attendees of the Las Vegas Summer Market, July 28-31, can learn more at PROFITsystems' booth B1050.

