ProfNet Expert Alerts: 9 Tips to Elevate Your Life, The Plight of Military Working Dogs and Contract Working Dogs, Pets Helping Children with Autism, and more

5 Common Sites and Apps to Give Your Photo Sessions a Boost

Blog Profiles: Petstagram Blogs

Hurricane Dorian insurance industry health and potential fraud in Florida following the storm

Fred Karlinsky

Co-Chair, Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group

Greenberg Traurig

"While homeowners' insurance AOB claims are occurring with greater frequency across the country, Florida has become a hotbed for AOB abuse due to its unique legal landscape." (Reference: https://www.gtlaw.com/-/media/files/insights/published-articles/2019/05/demotech---spring-2019-magazine-reprint-karlinsky.pdf)

Fred E. Karlinsky is Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group. Fred has more than 25 years of experience representing the interests of insurers, reinsurers and a wide variety of other insurance-related entities on their regulatory, transactional, corporate and governmental affairs matters. Fred is a recognized authority on national insurance regulatory and compliance issues and has taken a leadership position in many insurance trade organizations, has led many industry-driven legislative and regulatory initiatives, and is a sought after thought leader who has spoken and presented to insurance executives and governmental officials, both nationally and internationally. Fred is experienced in transactional law, executive and legislative governmental affairs, administrative law, and corporate representation. He advises clients on operational issues — including start-up initiatives, structuring, capitalization, and collaborative business relationships— and a complete array of regulatory and compliance issues, including licensure and corporate amendment applications, business expansion initiatives, solvency and statutory accounting issues, rate and form filings, and financial and market conduct examinations, to name a few. Fred has a long history as a primary strategist in all types of insurance-related legislative and regulatory initiatives for all kinds of insurance, including homeowners, automobile, workers' compensation, medical malpractice and other lines of property and casualty and life and health insurance. In addition to his role with Greenberg Traurig, Fred has been an Adjunct Professor of Law at Florida State University College of Law since 2008, where he teaches a course on Insurance Law and Risk Management. Fred is also a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator. Authored Alerts and articles and prior media interviews can be found here: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/professionals/k/karlinsky-fred-e

Website: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/capabilities/insurance

Contacts: Elaine Waler, walkere@gtlaw.com, (954) 439-6272; Ileana Cobas, cobasi@gtlaw.com, (305) 333-7141; Lourdes Brezo-Martinez, martinezl@gtlaw.com, (212) 801-2131.

9 Tips to Elevate Your Life

Katy Kvalvik

Founder

Southwestern Empowerment

"1) Let go of anything that is holding you back. 2) Step into your full potential with clarity. 3) Communicate with all types of people. 4) Boost your income. 5) Enhance your emotional intelligence. 6) Make better strategic decisions. 7) Transform your relationships. 8) Improve your health and wellness. 9) Connect more deeply."

Katy Kvalvik is the creator of the Harmony Method® – a blueprint for work-life harmony – and the founder of Southwestern Empowerment, a company that provides personal and professional development services to transform and inspire today's leaders. She has been inspiring women and men all over the world to be empowered, lead their best lives, and achieve optimal, lasting results since 2009. Katy is a graduate of UC Berkeley as well as a certified executive coach, board-certified health counselor, certified trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), certified yoga instructor, and business mentor. She is an expert in advanced communication skills for high-stakes conversations and presentations, influence and negotiation, and leadership development.

Katy also speaks about integrative health, including stress reduction, gut health, chronic pain, and chronic fatigue. She has been featured at conferences such as Wisdom 2.0, Hive Global Leadership Conference, NAIFA Sales Conference, and the Wanderlust Festival circuit. Katy has worked with companies such as Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Sony, American Express, Beach Body, Singularity University, and tech startups like VideoAmp, Pivot Bio, and MediGram, to name a few.

While she now works with executives, leaders, and creatives to help transform and inspire them to create a positive impact, achieve greater consciousness in their organizations, and maximize optimal business results, Katy previously served as a leader in the medical device industry. She is very aware of the challenges today's executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators face, which is why she has dedicated herself to helping and inspiring leaders all over the world. Visit www.SouthwesternEmpowerment.com and www.KatyKvalvik.com.

Online Press Kit: https://southwesternempowerment.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://www.southwestempowerment.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

The Plight of Military Working Dogs and Contract Working Dogs

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"An MWD is a Military Working Dog that is owned by the Department of Defense (DoD) and is trained at Lackland AFB in a specialty. An MWD is attached to a special unit and deploys and returns with

their handler and unit. Unfortunately, MWDs are considered to be 'equipment.' Therefore, if they are retired overseas, the DoD does not transport them back to the U.S. to be adopted by either their handler or civilians. … A CWD is a Contract Working Dog that is owned by a private company and is contracted by the DoD to work alongside our MWDs performing the same tasks protecting our troops. CWDs are not attached to a special unit, remain in active service, and are reassigned to other areas where needed. Sadly, some contract companies do not bring these warriors back when they are retired; they wait for someone to hear about them, adopt them and pay the costs to bring them home."

Kristin Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pitbulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: https://missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Pets Can Lure Children with Autism Out of Their Shells

Carol Novello

Founder

Mutual Rescue

"Of all the areas of the human-animal bond currently being explored, among the most well researched is the benefits for children with autism. … Pets have the uncanny ability to reach children with developmental issues and lure them out of their shells."

Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Uncovering History: Fun Facts About Paris' Oldest Church

Brian Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"The church was built in the year 543, making it almost 1,500 years old. The church at Saint Germain des Prés is home to strikingly beautiful works of art and architecture, including vast murals painted by Hippolyte Flandrin in the 19th century. Many styles of religiously inspired architecture can also be seen, from Romanesque arches to Gothic elements in the Nave and Choir. Along with the arches, Saint Germain des Prés showcases 40 Romanesque capitals which sit on the top of numerous columns. These capitals are designed with beautiful decorations or important historical events, portraying aspects of the Old and New Testaments, plants and animals, and even monastic life. They were sculpted in a time when many of the population could not read or write and were meant to educate patrons on religion through the images portrayed upon them. In 1014, the bell tower was built by Abbot Morard, making it the oldest in Paris (the tower just celebrated 1,000 years!). The Nave was also constructed in the 11th century. It holds vast Roman arches, a once-wooden ceiling, and sizable windows which allow in torrents of light. "

Brian W. Smith serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has over 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. Brian is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Florida. For more information, visit www.PreserveSaintGermain.org.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

3 Ways to Create Family Resilience Routines

Anne Grady

Founder, Author, Speaker

Anne Grady Group

"1) Add resilience to your schedule: You can't be resilient when you have nothing to give, so stress-free activities should be part of the weekly routine. What do you wish you had more time for? Is there a fun activity your child's been begging to do? Is it on your calendar? Schedule time to be physically active with your kids. Exercise changes your brain and repairs neurons damaged by stress. 2) Mistakes are opportunities for growth: If we use adversity properly, we can become more courageous and resilient as a result. We can triumph over anything life throws our way. If a work meeting didn't go as well as expected or your student didn't make the sports team, use that experience to practice resilience by searching for opportunities for personal growth. What did you learn from it? How will you use that information going forward? 3) Be grateful: Gratitude is huge. Research has found you don't have to find something to be grateful for; the mere act of looking releases dopamine and serotonin in the brain, changing your neurology. Make a gratitude jar, place it on your kitchen counter, and have each member of the family write down something each day for which they are grateful. The more specific the better."

Resilience expert Anne Grady is not your typical motivational speaker. She is a best-selling author, two-time TEDx speaker, trainer, survivor, optimist, inspirer, and truth-bomb dropper. Anne has a master's degree in organizational communication and has spent the last 20 years working with some of the largest organizations around the globe. She has become known as a leading expert on communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, and resilience, contributing to Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, FOX Business, and many more. Audiences love her raw honesty, edgy humor, authenticity, and insight. Anne shares inspiring personal stories, cutting edge research-based content, and implementation tools to transfer learning into real life to improve relationships, navigate change, and triumph over adversity. And she'll make you laugh while she does it. In her first book, "52 Strategies for Life, Love, & Work," Anne provides practical strategies to improve relationships, increase productivity, and reduce stress. In her most recent book, "Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph," Anne draws from her personal life experiences that touch the hearts and minds of audiences helping them use adversity as a catalyst to grow "strong enough." Learn more at www.AnneGradyGroup.com.

Online Press Kit: http://annegradygroup.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AnneGradyGroup.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

