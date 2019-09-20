ProfNet Expert Alerts: Attitudes Toward Money, 5 Tips for Weekend Warrior Recovery, Glamour vs. True Beauty, and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Are You Alienating Yourself from Money?

3 Kinds of Intelligence Conscious Leaders Need

5 Tips for Weekend Warrior Recovery

Glamour vs. True Beauty

3 Tips to Stop Pulling the Plug On Your Integrity

Shelters and Lost Pets During a Disaster (Hurricane, Fire, etc.)

Are You Alienating Yourself from Money?

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"Now – it might sound strange – but imagine for a moment that money is a person. Would this person want to be around you if you are filled with dread, stress, and worry every time you're with them? Would they stick around if you treat them with cold detachment? Of course not! And money is the same way. If you are negative or abusive toward your money, no wonder it's scarce! On the other hand, if you are kind to your money and treat it with respect, it will naturally be more inclined to stay around you."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: https://kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

3 Kinds of Intelligence Conscious Leaders Need

Tom Eddington

Founder, Conscious Leadership Expert

Eddington Advisory Services

"Conscious leaders rely upon the three kinds of intelligence every human being has: intuition (BQ) or gut feeling; the brain as a servant of protection and risk assessment (IQ); and the heart (EQ) as the intersection between the gut and the brain."

Tom Eddington has worked three decades in business as a consultant, educator, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor. He is a student and teacher of board, leadership, and organization effectiveness – focusing on how they grow, achieve, and sustain effectiveness while remaining stewards for their stakeholders. Tom has lived, worked, and studied on six continents, working with leaders across all industry sectors and organization stages of development. As a student, mentor, coach, and advisor, he has focused on the area of consciousness and conscious leadership over the past two decades. A pragmatic optimist who's driven by intellectual curiosity, Tom has sought out opportunities to teach and work in the private, public, academic, and non-profit sectors. He has worked with industry leaders and most-admired organizations including HP, W.L. Gore, MBNA Corporation, Royal Dutch/Shell and Taproot Foundation. He holds B.A. degrees in Business and Psychology and an M.S. degree in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania. He has worked with board members and senior executives at hundreds of organizations. In addition, he has been an adjunct professor in the City University (London) M.B.A. program. Tom has founded and co-founded four organizations including FutureShapers, My Broker Donates, and Eddington Advisory Services. Learn more at www.eddingtonadvisory.com.

Online Press Kit: https://tomeddington.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.eddingtonadvisory.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

5 Tips for Weekend Warrior Recovery

Bryanna Fissori

Spokesperson

Receptra Naturals

"1) Use a CBD targeted topical. 2) Stretch. 3) Try an ice bath. 4) Get a massage. 5) Get enough sleep."

Bryanna Fissori is a spokesperson for Receptra Naturals, a family-owned Colorado hemp CBD extract company that uses organic farming practices and is dedicated to improving quality of life worldwide. She is also a national and international professional MMA and boxing competitor. Bryanna is the team captain for one of the top female MMA teams in the nation, and she teaches free women's self-defense classes. Her dedication to physical fitness is a perfect fit for her role at Receptra supporting health and wellness and active lifestyle communities.

Bryanna holds a Juris Doctorate from California School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business from California State University, Chico. She has been writing professionally since age 17 and has well over two decades of competitive speaking, marketing, and debate experience. Originally from Northern California, she now resides in Colorado. Learn more at www.ReceptraNaturals.com.

Online Press Kit: https://receptranaturals.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://receptranaturals.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

Glamour vs. True Beauty

Lisa Z. Lindahl

Inventor, artist, entrepreneur, author

Lisa Z. Lindahl

"We have confused 'glamour' with true beauty, and virtually all of our cultural pathologies have arisen from this confusion. This is not mere opinion; science upholds and reinforces this. We need only reclaim true beauty and learn to practice it in everyday behaviors and decisions in order to create and maintain just and sustainable communities."

Lisa Z. Lindahl is an inventor, artist, entrepreneur, and author. Early in her career, Lisa invented the first sports bra because she started running, joining the fitness revolution of the late 1970s. More than 40 years later, nearly every woman owns at least one. Today, the invention of the sports bra is considered one of the primary factors in the remarkable rise of women athletes worldwide, leading to a shift in perspective of what is possible for women in all sectors. Her latest book highlights her journey and its impact on the world: "Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How It Changed the World (& Me)." For more information, visit www.LisaLindahl.com.

Online Press Kit: LisaZLindahl.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.LisaLindahl.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

3 Tips to Stop Pulling the Plug On Your Integrity

David Cunningham

Performance Expert, Forum Leader

Landmark

"1) You can't have high performance without integrity: Integrity is just another word for wholeness. If you're trying to win the Tour de France without a spoke, you're going to fall short of your goal regardless of how good you are because you're incomplete. 2) Integrity isn't about making things easier: Integrity doesn't require you to like it and it doesn't exist to make life easier. It's just necessary, like a computer cord is necessary for the computer to run more than a certain amount of time. It's not "bad" if it doesn't have its cord. It's just not complete — it doesn't have integrity — and it won't work. 3) Make your word the most important thing: In order to access high performance, your word has to occur for you like it is the most important thing, even if you only gave your word to yourself. It's not about who or what you gave your word to; it's the fact that you gave your word."

David Cunningham, M.Ed., is a communication expert and seminar leader for Landmark, a personal and professional growth, training and development company that's had more than 2.4 million people use its programs to cause breakthroughs in their personal lives as well as in their communities, generating more than 100,000 community projects around the world. In The Landmark Forum, Landmark's flagship program, people cause breakthroughs in their performance, communication, relationships and overall satisfaction in life. David is a senior program leader and a Landmark Forum leader with Landmark. He has successfully led programs to hundreds of thousands of people around the world since 1991. David has been extensively trained in presenting and delivering Landmark's programs, material, and technology in a powerful and effective manner, and he achieves the highest ratings from individuals, organizations, and groups for his presentation and delivery. David earned a Master's in Education from Connecticut State University and a Bachelor's in Education from the University of Connecticut. Before he began leading programs for Landmark, David served as the Director of the Connecticut Justice for Children Collaboration and the Director of Chapter Development for the National Committee for Prevention of Child Abuse.

Online Press Kit: http://davidcunningham.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LandmarkWorldwide.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

Shelters and Lost Pets During a Disaster (Hurricane, Fire, etc.)

Carol Novello

President

Humane Society Silicon Valley

"One of the things that has really changed with disaster situations over the years is – we've learned from Hurricane Katrina – that you don't want to be sending animals all across the country because then they can't get reunited with their owners. The approach now is that you look at the shelters that are in the closest vicinity to the disaster, and those shelters take the other animals there that are already strays – that don't have owners – and look for other organizations to take those animals in. That makes it possible for the animals that are affected by the [disaster] to stay more local, which increases the likelihood that they can be reunited with their owners."

Carol Novello is the president of Humane Society Silicon Valley and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Under her leadership, HSSV became the first organization to meet all model shelter guidelines set forth by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. Her work at HSSV has also resulted in marked increases in the rescue organization's adoption numbers, save rates, and the number of animals receiving care. Prior to entering the field of animal rescue, Carol was a senior executive at Intuit where she held numerous positions, including President of MasterBuilder Software, Vice President / General Manager of QuickBooks Online, and Vice President of Marketing for QuickBooks and Small Business Services. She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit HSSV.org.

Online Press Kit: http://humanesocietysiliconvalley.onlinepresskit247.com/

Website: http://www.hssv.org/

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

