ProfNet Expert Alerts Available on A Healthier July 4th Cookout, Finding Your Emotional Edge, more

A Healthier July 4 th Cookout

3 Tips to Keep Pets Calm and Safe During Fireworks

Finding Your Emotional Edge

Urban Scooter Collisions: What Riders and Motorists Need to Know



A Healthier July 4th Cookout

Maher Hakim

CEO

LavacaUSA

"Cooking out for July 4th and summer picnics doesn't have to mean burgers and hot dogs. Try healthier alternatives like grilling your favorite veggies. Most vegetables contain only small amounts of fat, so cook them on a lower temperature or try a non-stick bamboo grill. To keep your vegetarian and vegan friends happy, cook veggies on separate grills or grilling surfaces from those you use to cook meat, poultry, or seafood."

Maher Hakim (pronounced ma-hair ha-keem) is CEO of LavacaUSA, exclusive US distributor for CasusGrill, the world's only portable, instant, 100% natural & biodegradable grill. Conceived in Denmark, the award-winning CasusGrill is an economical, environmentally-friendly solution for cooking anywhere outdoors without the hassles of conventional grills. Maher is a serial entrepreneur who is passionate about CasusGrill. He has dedicated his life to spreading the word about CasusGrill and other products that promote environmental sustainability and responsibility. Born of a Turkish and American family, Maher lives in Austin, Texas, where he loves camping, mountain biking, and cooking. Learn more at www.casusgrillusa.com.

Online Press Kit: https://casusgrill.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.casusgrillusa.com

3 Tips to Keep Pets Calm and Safe During Fireworks

Allison Taylor

Vice President of Marketing

Receptra Naturals

"1) Leave Pets Inside: Step one is to make sure there are numerous obstacles for your pets to overcome before escaping is possible. Find a room that is farthest away from the noise. Pull the curtains closed, if any, and make sure your pet has a comfortable place where they can feel secure. Dogs may do best in a crate if they are crate trained. Cats can be sequestered in a bathroom with their litter box. If you have an outside pet like a farm dog or horse, you may opt to secure them in the stable or barn. 2) Use Proper Identification: Make sure your pet can be easily identified. The most obvious identifier is a collar with a tag proclaiming your pet's name, along with your contact information. This is not foolproof, however, as collars can get snagged. If you haven't yet microchipped your pet, now may be a good time to do that. A microchip is a small, rice-sized identifier that is injected into the subcutaneous layer of your pet's skin. All veterinary hospitals and animal shelters are equipped with microchip scanners which link the number on the chip to your registered information. As an extra precaution, you may consider taking photos of your pet prior to setting off fireworks. 3) Try Pet CBD Oil: CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that interacts with your pet's naturally occurring endocannabinoid system. Using CBD is a safe and effective way to calm pets during fireworks. The World Health Organization recently reported that CBD is non-addictive, without side-effects, and safe for both humans and animals. If you anticipate an evening of fireworks and want to help keep your pet calm, consider serving pet-friendly CBD oil with your pet's breakfast. You can then give a follow up serving with their dinner, before the fireworks show, if you know your pet has exhibited extreme stress around fireworks in the past and you want to ensure their comfort."

Allison Taylor is Vice President of Marketing at Receptra Naturals, a family-owned Colorado hemp CBD extract company dedicated to improving quality of life worldwide. She helped spearhead the company's Receptra Pets product line, as well as their charitable giving initiative, Receptra Gives. Receptra is committed to giving back to the communities they serve. Customers who purchase their high-quality, premium hemp CBD extract products help to support Receptra's nonprofit partners and charities of choice. They select organizations taking meaningful action to stand up for our environment, strengthen communities, and help farmers and their families. Allison holds a degree in Psychology from Vanderbilt University. She is mother to two college-aged boys and she lives in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.ReceptraNaturals.com.

Online Press Kit: https://receptranaturals.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://receptranaturals.com

Finding Your Emotional Edge

Crystal Andrus Morissette

Author, communication expert, founder

S.W.A.T. Institute

"The edge is twofold. It is a powerful, penetrating, expansive quality – the horizon line of possibilities that creates freedom, happiness, liberation, self-assuredness, and power. It is also the place on 'your own path' where you are able to thrive as an individual while joyously honoring the commitments you've made to those you care about; where you are able to channel your fear and anger into courage and willingness; where you are able to live your best life without guilt, shame, or blame."

International best-selling author, Emotional Age and communication expert, and women's advocate Crystal Andrus Morissette is a worldwide leader in the field of self-discovery and personal transformation. She is the founder of the S.W.A.T. Institute (Simply Woman Accredited Trainer), an empowerment coach certification exclusively for women that she created with fellow female visionaries Louise Hay, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Colette Baron-Reid, and Sandra Anne Taylor, among others. Crystal is the author of several best-selling books, including "The Emotional Edge: Discover Your Inner Age, Ignite Your Hidden Strengths and Reroute Misdirected Fear to Live Your Fullest." She is also certified in nutrition and sports medicine. Crystal overcame seemingly insurmountable odds – her parents' turbulent divorce, rape, abuse, homelessness, cervical cancer, a traumatic head injury, and more – to create a life of joy and purpose. Now, she is helping women all over the world to do the same. Crystal has appeared on Oprah.com, the New York Post, Fox TV, the Daily Mail, CBS Radio, CTV, CityTV, Global TV, Slice TV, the Globe and Mail, and the Toronto Star. She lives in southern Ontario with her husband and two daughters. Learn more at www.CrystalAndrusMorissette.com and www.SWATInstitute.com.

Online Press Kit: https://crystalmorissette.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.CrystalAndrusMorissette.com and www.SWATInstitute.com

Urban Scooter Collisions: What Riders and Motorists Need to Know

Carl Knickerbocker

Lawyer, Counsel, Consultant

The Law Office of Carl Knickerbocker, P.C.

"If you are getting on that scooter, you have to be ready to assume full accountability and responsibility for yourself. Unless there is an obvious defect with the scooter there is not going to be any recourse for you except your own health insurance. In theory, it would be really great if everyone could use these things safely, responsibly, and intelligently to protect themselves and others. [For motorists], probably the best way to do that is to make sure you have uninsured motorist coverage on your own policy."

Attorney Carl Knickerbocker fights for justice for people suffering catastrophic injuries in the Austin, Texas area. Nicknamed "The Boar" for his tenacious courtroom manner, Carl is a compassionate and powerful advocate for accident victims facing evasive insurance companies. A native of Georgetown, Texas, where he practices law, Carl graduated from Georgetown High School and earned a bachelor's degree in family ministry from Lubbock Christian University. He went on to earn a master's degree in English from Texas Tech University and his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech School of Law. Carl's practice is focused on personal injury claims for people catastrophically injured in accidents (including trucking and motor vehicle accidents), wrongful death, animal bites, brain injury, falls, and premises liability. Unlike most personal injury lawyers, who may charge up to 40 percent of any settlements they earn for clients, Carl charges a fixed percentage that allows clients to keep more of their potential settlements. Handling each case personally, Carl has represented hundreds of clients in personal injury claims in Texas, successfully maximizing their claims. Carl's numerous awards include Top 40 Under 40 (2016-2018); 10 Best Attorneys and 10 Best Law Firms – Texas (2016-2018) and Avvo Superb (2018). He even has his own YouTube Channel. Carl and his family live in Georgetown where he enjoys reading, yoga, meditation, exercise, healthy eating, and weekend travel. He tutors and helps homeschool his kids, and is working on a Ph.D. in creative writing. Visit www.gettheboar.com

Online Press Kit: https://carlknickerbocker.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.gettheboar.com.

