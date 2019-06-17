ProfNet Expert Alerts Available on Asset Protection Tips for Parents, Money Tips for Entrepreneurial Women, Environmental Impact on the Economy

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Asset Protection Tips for Parents Sending Kids off to College

Andrew Welp

Wealth Transfer Advisor

Savant Capital Management

"It should not be shocking that kids out on their own for the first time can make poor life decisions. You've hopefully done enough to prepare them for these situations, but it is also just good practice to limit YOUR potential liability related to your child's actions." 1) Protect Yourselves: Limit your potential liability related to your child's actions. Transfer title of your child's car from you to him, get your child on his own auto insurance and get your child an umbrella insurance policy. 2) Protect Your Children: Your child is now an adult. Simply being her parent might not be good enough if you need to make a financial or health decision. Have her execute Powers of Attorney for both Property and Healthcare, naming you as her agent will ensure that you can step in and help if it becomes necessary.

Website: http://www.savantcapital.com

Contact: Catherine Povalitis, cpovalitis@chartwell-agency.com



4 Happy Money Tips for Entrepreneurial Women

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"1) Learn how to treat money as a welcome guest, allowing it to come and go with respect and without resentment. 2) Understand and improve your money EQ – how you relate emotionally to money. 3) Unpack the myth of scarcity. 4) Embrace the process of giving money, not just receiving it." Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: https://kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://KenHonda.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

How the environment affects the economy

Nicholas Reksten

Professor, Economics

University of Redlands

"The Green New Deal represents an interesting and promising shift in the U.S. climate policy landscape, as it is the most prominent initiative that understands the need to connect climate change to other economic issues," says Dr. Nicholas Reksten, environmental economist at the University of Redlands. "While many economists advocate carbon pricing as the only policy needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, others have been more skeptical, noting that a high price on carbon would be regressive and that the negative impacts would be concentrated among certain industries and locations. While huge swaths of the world economy are starting to use carbon pricing, the prices charged are not nearly high enough to bring about meaningful reductions in greenhouse gas emission on the order needed to avoid catastrophic damages, and, elsewhere, opposition to any carbon pricing remains intractable," he says.

Dr. Reksten can discuss a broad set of topics on how the environment affects the economy, the impact of climate change on the economy and the Green New Deal.

Articles he has written include - Reksten, N. (2018), Stakeholders and Voluntary Climate Reduction Goals at Large U.S. Firms: An Institutional Analysis. The Social Science Journal, forthcoming; Roncolato, L., Reksten, N., & Grown, C. (2017), Engendering Growth Diagnostics: Examining Constraints to Private Investment and Entrepreneurship. Development Policy Review, 35(2), 263-287; Reksten, N. (2008, Winter), Changing the Question. Synthesis/Regeneration, 45. http://www.greens.org/s-r/45/45-10.html; Book chapters: Wisman, J.D., & Reksten, N. (2013), Rising Job Complexity and the Need for Government Guaranteed Work and Training; In M. Forstater & M. Murray (Eds.), The Job Guarantee: Toward True Full Employment (pp. 5-38) New York, NY: Palgrave Macmillan.

Website: http://www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

