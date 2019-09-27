ProfNet Expert Alerts Available on State and Local Taxes, How Pets Can Help Vets, Celebrating Unity and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

State and Local Taxes

How Pets Can Help Vets

Celebrate Unity

Community Builds Immunity

A Closer Look at Parisian Art and Architecture Restoration

Don't Run Out of Money in Retirement: 3 Tips

5 Tips for a More Peaceful Work Life

To Build Resilience, Stop Doing These 3 Things

How to Keep Your Money and Your Sanity During Divorce

Holiday Travel? Did You Pack a Great Pillow?

3 Es to a Better Life

Kindness In Organizational Leadership

Caring for Retired Working Dogs

11 Pros & Cons to Consider Before Committing to a Coworking Space

Blog Profiles: Nonprofit Blogs

State and Local Taxes

Leighanne Scott

State and Local Tax Attorney and Member

Caplin & Drysdale

"With tax reform, the Wayfair decision, audit activity — all these things are kind of bringing state and local tax to the forefront of our clients and they felt with that, it was the right time to add a practice", Ms. Scott says.

Leighanne Scott is a nationally-recognized SALT attorney. She practices in both income tax and the sales and use tax areas and has experience in numerous jurisdictions. She has counseled clients on all aspects of SALT, including technical filing requirements, taxability, state legislative developments, mergers and acquisitions, and tax controversy support services. Caplin and Drysdale recently opened a new SALT practice area.

Website: http://www.capdale.com/

Contact: Stephan Finan, Stephen.Finan1@kglobal.com

How Pets Can Help Vets

Carol Novello

Founder

Mutual Rescue

"According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 30 percent of Vietnam vets have had PTSD at some point, as well as about 12 percent of Gulf War veterans and up to 20 percent of those who have served in Iraq. More worrisome, PTSD is just one of a handful of emotional problems that are afflicting greater numbers of people in the United States. Emotional suffering doesn't just diminish people's happiness; it often creates a sense of hopelessness that can. While cats and dogs can bring their own set of challenges and responsibilities, they can also create a genuinely rewarding sense of comfort, support, and peace that may help sustain us through times when life feels bleak."

Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Celebrate Unity

Dr. Anita Sanchez

Author, transformational leadership consultant

Dr. Anita Sanchez

"What happens in China affects the United States. What happens to the rain forest causes changes in the Arctic. When one species of animal or plant becomes extinct, its effects are felt elsewhere. We are indeed interconnected, and the more we are awakened, the more we can understand the power and sensibility of oneness. When we work with any one part of the circle, the whole circle is affected. This means we have the power to affect positive change."

Anita Sanchez, Ph.D., Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international bestselling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Anita is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. Anita holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, CO with her husband and youngest son. For more information and to download the free song that is based on the book, visit www.FourSacredGifts.com. For information on Anita's diversity training, see consulting website www.SanchezTennis.com.

Online Press Kit: http://anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Community Builds Immunity

Crystal Andrus Morissette

Author, communication expert, founder

S.W.A.T. Institute

"It takes courage to be vulnerable, and asking for help is a way to take back your power by shifting out of feeling victimized or lonely to remembering your worth and focusing on your needs. The bottom line is we can't heal alone. If we could, we'd all simply write in our journal and get the right answers. We need each other to reflect us back to ourselves, to see other perspectives, and to look at things through different lenses."

International best-selling author, Emotional Age and communication expert, and women's advocate Crystal Andrus Morissette is a worldwide leader in the field of self-discovery and personal transformation. She is the founder of the S.W.A.T. Institute (Simply Woman Accredited Trainer), an empowerment coach certification exclusively for women that she created with fellow female visionaries Louise Hay, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Colette Baron-Reid, and Sandra Anne Taylor, among others. Crystal is the author of several best-selling books, including "The Emotional Edge: Discover Your Inner Age, Ignite Your Hidden Strengths and Reroute Misdirected Fear to Live Your Fullest." She is also certified in nutrition and sports medicine. Crystal overcame seemingly insurmountable odds – her parents' turbulent divorce, rape, abuse, homelessness, cervical cancer, a traumatic head injury, and more – to create a life of joy and purpose. Now, she is helping women all over the world to do the same. Crystal has appeared on Oprah.com, the New York Post, Fox TV, the Daily Mail, CBS Radio, CTV, CityTV, Global TV, Slice TV, the Globe and Mail, and the Toronto Star. She lives in southern Ontario with her husband and two daughters. Learn more at www.CrystalAndrusMorissette.com and www.SWATInstitute.com.

Online Press Kit: https://crystalmorissette.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.CrystalAndrusMorissette.com and www.SWATInstitute.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

A Closer Look at Parisian Art and Architecture Restoration

David Sheppe

Program Leader

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"The task of preservation and restoration is one that, in France, is complicated by the State's ownership of church buildings and the reality that so many of these need attention and resources. And there are many risks to preservation work. They range from disinterest to under-financing, from poor design to poor execution, from decay and breakage to fire and water, and many more. To get it right is extraordinarily difficult and painstaking. Preserving these wonderful examples of the development and progress of man, culture, and history demands the involvement of all of us."

David Sheppe has enjoyed a long career in international banking and now works as a financial and risk management consultant. It was while living in Paris in the 1980s that he first took an interest in the church of Saint Germain des Prés, and he has been a frequent visitor ever since. From 2013 to 2016, he was once again a Paris resident, and it was then that he became acquainted with the work of the "Fonds de Dotation," the Paris-based fundraising arm for renovating the church. Following his return to the US in 2016, David did volunteer work for the US-based American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés, before joining its Board in 2017. He is now leading the charge on the current Adopt A Saint Germain Star™ Campaign in the United States. David is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Cornell University. He resides in southwest Connecticut.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Don't Run Out of Money in Retirement: 3 Tips

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank On Yourself

"1) Use a retirement calculator to figure out what you'll need, realistically. Just do an internet search for 'retirement calculator,' then actually run the numbers. 2) If you don't already have one, create a budget., then have the wisdom to live within it. 3) Learn where – and where not – to build a retirement nest egg, then get serious about it."

Pamela Yellen is founder of Bank On Yourself, a financial investigator and the author of two New York Times best-selling books, including her latest, "The Bank On Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Pamela investigated more than 450 financial strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments, which led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing wealth now used by more than 500,000 Americans. Visit www.BankOnYourself.com.

Online Press Kit: http://pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.bankonyourself.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

5 Tips for a More Peaceful Work Life

Julie Potiker

Author, Mindfulness Expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"1) Recognize Stress When It's Happening: Allow yourself to recognize when stress is coming up in your body. Name it, and identify what you are feeling and where. For example, "I feel stressed; my neck is tightening up. I feel anxious; my stomach feels upset. I feel agitated; I'm tapping my feet a lot." Naming the emotion and observing where it is occurring physically in your body is one way to use mindfulness to step into awareness and out of the intensity of the emotional state. 2) Observe Yourself Without Judgement: In recognizing how you are feeling, take a moment to look at yourself as you would a dear friend. Observe yourself with kindness and compassion, not judgment. Ask your inner critic to take a back seat while you give yourself the caring you need to get through this moment. 3) Breathe: Practice the pause. Take a slow, deep breath and exhale slowly. Repeat this four or five times. Pay attention to your breath and count the number of breaths. Again, this takes you out of the intensity of your stressful feelings. 4) Give Yourself Reminders: I like to use little colored dot stickers; you can find these at most any office supply store. Place a sticker on your computer, on your work phone, even on your dashboard in your car. When you see the sticker, take that as your cue to take a slow, deep breath. 5) Keep a Here-and-Now Stone On Your Desk: Find any stone that feels good in the palm of your hand. It doesn't need to be fancy; you can find one in your yard, on a walk, or even at an arts and crafts store. Keep this stone on your desk at work and pick it up any time you feel stressed. Really feel the stone in your hands. Focus mindfully on its texture, its temperature, its weight, then look at it and observe its shape and color and any patterns. I like to call this a "here-and-now stone" because it brings you right into the present moment, stopping the loop of discursive thoughts that were stressing you out."

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University. Visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

To Build Resilience, Stop Doing These 3 Things

Anne Grady

Founder, Author, Speaker

Anne Grady Group

"1) Telling yourself you're busy: When we tell ourselves how busy we are (even if it's true) we put ourselves in a reactive rather than a strategic, proactive stance, Anne says. We put aside the things that aren't screaming for our attention (even those that could help us work smarter, be more productive, and feel happier) and focus on putting out fires, usually by multitasking – which stresses us out even more! Instead, train yourself to notice when you are stressed and/or multitasking, and reset what you are doing to focus on completing one task at a time. 2) Mindlessly allowing digital distractions to run your day: The average time we spend on our phones each day is fast approaching three hours. When time on other devices is factored in, it's more than 4½ hours. We tap, swipe, or click on our phones an average of 2,617 times each day. Instead, give yourself a technology break the first and last half hour of your day, using that time to read, meditate, connect with those you love, or engage any activity that helps you feel calm and centered, Anne says. 3) Mentally checking out. We spend 47 percent of our time thinking about something other than what we are doing in the moment according to one reputable study. For many of us, that means worrying or ruminating over negative thoughts. Instead, practice 'Mind Over Moment.' In each circumstance, ask: 'Is the way I am thinking and behaving going to get me the result I want?' If the answer is no, you can change how you are thinking or behaving for a better result."

Resilience expert Anne Grady is not your typical motivational speaker. She is a best-selling author, two-time TEDx speaker, trainer, survivor, optimist, inspirer, and truth-bomb dropper. Anne has a master's degree in organizational communication and has spent the last 20 years working with some of the largest organizations around the globe. She has become known as a leading expert on communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, and resilience, contributing to Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, FOX Business, and many more. Audiences love her raw honesty, edgy humor, authenticity, and insight. Anne shares inspiring personal stories, cutting edge research-based content, and implementation tools to transfer learning into real life to improve relationships, navigate change, and triumph over adversity. And she'll make you laugh while she does it. In her first book, "52 Strategies for Life, Love, & Work," Anne provides practical strategies to improve relationships, increase productivity, and reduce stress. In her most recent book, "Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph," Anne draws from her personal life experiences that touch the hearts and minds of audiences helping them use adversity as a catalyst to grow "strong enough." Learn more at www.AnneGradyGroup.com.

Online Press Kit: http://annegradygroup.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AnneGradyGroup.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

How to Keep Your Money and Your Sanity During Divorce

Carl Knickerbocker

Lawyer, Counsel, Consultant

The Law Office of Carl Knickerbocker, P.C.

Carl describes divorce as a "battle on two fronts" – with your ex and your divorce lawyer, "who, despite saying she is your advocate and ally, is incentivized to quietly screw you over as much as possible – and first and foremost is loyal to the divorce industry that is designed to bleed you dry: "Even after you prevail against your ex, many divorces are lost on the second front and clients are frequently decimated by the expense of needless conflict promoted and perpetuated by the divorce industry, which is happy to separate all parties from their money. Knowing how to deal with your lawyer is as important as knowing how to deal with your ex."

Attorney Carl Knickerbocker fights for justice for people suffering catastrophic injuries in the Austin, Texas area. Nicknamed "The Boar" for his tenacious courtroom manner, Carl is a compassionate and powerful advocate for accident victims facing evasive insurance companies. A native of Georgetown, Texas, where he practices law, Carl graduated from Georgetown High School and earned a bachelor's degree in family ministry from Lubbock Christian University. He went on to earn a master's degree in English from Texas Tech University and his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech School of Law. Carl's practice is focused on personal injury claims for people catastrophically injured in accidents (including trucking and motor vehicle accidents), wrongful death, animal bites, brain injury, falls, and premises liability. Unlike most personal injury lawyers, who may charge up to 40 percent of any settlements they earn for clients, Carl charges a fixed percentage that allows clients to keep more of their potential settlements. Handling each case personally, Carl has represented hundreds of clients in personal injury claims in Texas, successfully maximizing their claims. Carl's numerous awards include Top 40 Under 40 (2016-2018); 10 Best Attorneys and 10 Best Law Firms – Texas (2016-2018) and Avvo Superb (2018). He even has his own YouTube Channel. Carl and his family live in Georgetown where he enjoys reading, yoga, meditation, exercise, healthy eating, and weekend travel. He tutors and helps homeschool his kids, and is working on a Ph.D. in creative writing. Visit www.gettheboar.com

Online Press Kit: https://carlknickerbocker.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.gettheboar.com.

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Holiday Travel? Did You Pack a Great Pillow?

Jonathan Kunke

Founder

Honeydew Sleep Company

"Traveling for the holidays is a fun way to spend this special time with friends and family far away, but sleeping on surfaces your back and neck aren't used to can cause undue pain, aggravation, stress, and sleeplessness. You can't bring your mattress with you, but you can bring a great pillow. Bring back great memories – not a sore neck and sleep deprivation."

Jonathan Kunke is a cofounder of Honeydew Sleep Company – a California-based family business that is dedicated to making the best pillows in the world. Jonathan grew up in his father's mattress store, then joined his dad on the showroom floor as a young man in 2005. Together with his father Fred and his wife Evita, Jonathan founded Honeydew Sleep Company to create an all-new kind of support pillow that would help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling truly refreshed without any aches and pains. Jonathan is an avid reader and musician, and he is very crafty. He builds guitars from scratch, and can often be found creating something in his workshop in his free time. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Cinema/Television from the University of Southern California. Learn more at HoneyDewSleep.com.

Online Press Kit: HoneydewSleep.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: HoneyDewSleep.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

3 Es to a Better Life

Katy Kvalvik

Founder

Southwestern Empowerment

"Life and business are full of ups and downs. You're constantly going to be thrown off the horse. The question is, how quickly can you get back on? Can you brush yourself off and dig back in or do weeks, months, years go by – and suddenly 10 years are behind you and you're like, 'Well, I tried that one thing and it totally failed'? When we focus on the problem, we're not focusing on the solution or the vision and the basic skillsets to get there. We've got to 1) experiment, 2) experience, and 3) enjoy. It's a cycle. Keep learning about yourself, and commit to moving and evolving versus standing still and ending up in a place that doesn't reflect your true self."

Katy Kvalvik is the creator of the Harmony Method® – a blueprint for work-life harmony – and the founder of Southwestern Empowerment, a company that provides personal and professional development services to transform and inspire today's leaders. She has been inspiring women and men all over the world to be empowered, lead their best lives, and achieve optimal, lasting results since 2009. Katy is a graduate of UC Berkeley as well as a certified executive coach, board-certified health counselor, certified trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), certified yoga instructor, and business mentor. She is an expert in advanced communication skills for high-stakes conversations and presentations, influence and negotiation, and leadership development.

Katy also speaks about integrative health, including stress reduction, gut health, chronic pain, and chronic fatigue. She has been featured at conferences such as Wisdom 2.0, Hive Global Leadership Conference, NAIFA Sales Conference, and the Wanderlust Festival circuit. Katy has worked with companies such as Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Sony, American Express, Beach Body, Singularity University, and tech startups like VideoAmp, Pivot Bio, and MediGram, to name a few.

While she now works with executives, leaders, and creatives to help transform and inspire them to create a positive impact, achieve greater consciousness in their organizations, and maximize optimal business results, Katy previously served as a leader in the medical device industry. She is very aware of the challenges today's executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators face, which is why she has dedicated herself to helping and inspiring leaders all over the world. Visit www.SouthwesternEmpowerment.com and www.KatyKvalvik.com.

Online Press Kit: https://southwesternempowerment.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://www.southwestempowerment.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Kindness In Organizational Leadership

Katy McQuaid

Author, leadership consultant

McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC

"We can make a difference in each other's lives with simple acts of kindness, like allowing ourselves to be fully present with people. … And if you think of it in terms of organizational leaders, it all filters down! The more conscious and aware you become and the more easily and peacefully you can live and work and go through your daily existence, the more that will trickle down to everyone in your world."

Author and leadership consultant Katy McQuaid spent more than three decades in the CIA, including 12 years living abroad. Her work in communities all over the world and the endearing, unconditional love of her four-legged muse Grace inspired her to write the "Everybody Loves Grace" series of illustrated books. Parents, kids of all ages, executives, and organizational leaders hail the series as a beacon of hope and inspiration for anyone navigating change or challenging circumstances.

Katy is the founder of McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC and a graduate of Penn State University where she attended on a full scholarship, lettered all four years as a swimmer, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is also a graduate of the Vanguard Executive Development Program at Duke University, the Pinnacle Executive Leader Program at Kellogg's School of Management, and is currently finalizing her studies to become a certified trainer for Conscious Transformation. Katy's goal is to support people and organizations in experiencing successful, meaningful, and empowered transformations.

Katy was the first female Senior Executive in the CIA's Logistics Career Service as well as the first Senior Executive Support Officer in the South Asia War Theater (and the first and only female to date in the position). She also held a key Support Officer position during the transition of US intelligence activities from one city to another in one of the largest European offices. Katy served as an Elder at Pathways Church in Denver, Colorado and currently serves as Chair of the Dorcas Aid America Board of Directors. Learn more at www.EverybodyLovesGrace.com.

Online Press Kit: https://katymcquaid.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.everybodylovesgrace.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Caring for Retired Working Dogs

Bob Bryant

Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

"Mental enrichment and stimulation keep a retired working dog young in mind. Owners should take the time needed to keep their pup's skills sharp, regardless of retirement status. Health is the first consideration in the level of activity that is best for any retired canine. Older dogs can't run as hard or as fast, and often can injure themselves when trying to do so."

Bob Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: https://missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

