ProfNet Expert Alerts: Executive Coaching, Information Security, Managing Risk, More

EXPERT ALERTS

How to Ask the Questions That Get Results

Keeping Pace With Contraband

The Threat of Unauthorized Access to Confidential Data

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Managing Operational Risk

MEDIA JOBS

Editor, CMO Today – Dow Jones (NY)

Senior Analyst/Writer – PaymentsSource (NY)

Editor, Risk.net – Infopro Digital ( London / HongKong / NY)



OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Artificial Intelligence: Raising New Ethics Questions in Media and Journalism

Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: These 8 Sites Offer A Mix Of Asian-American News, Storytelling, Art & More

Blog Profiles: Dog Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS

How to Ask the Questions That Get Results

Natalie Michael

Executive Coach

Waterfront Partners

An amazing question can transform a life, a team, or a company. If you're seeking to improve yourself, coach high-potential talent, boost the value of a team meeting, or energize a strategy session, you simply need to ask the right question. Says Michael: "Anyone who is being asked to coach or lead teams benefits from knowing the right questions. They have the power to change lives for the better, get people on purpose, elevate teams, and they help companies to refine and expand their business strategy."

For the last 15 years, Michael, author of "The Duck and the Butterfly," has coached hundreds of executives all over the world, with clients in Fortune 100 companies to entrepreneurial startups. In her book, Michael shares her most powerful coaching questions to help you lead your life, lead others, lead organizations and create a positive difference in the world. She explores what coaching questions to ask to change people's lives for the better and take your business to new heights. She's also preparing to publish the "CEO Succession Playbook" to help companies navigate through the difficult process of transition. She is based in Vancouver, BC.

Websites: www.waterfront-partners.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

Keeping Pace With Contraband

James Viscardi

Vice-President, Global Security

Metrasens

"The procedure to keep pace with contraband starts with facilities determining what they want to keep out and how it enters in the first place. It is no longer about using the same outdated security tools that correctional facilities and security personnel at mass events have been using for decades. It is important to keep educating security industry professionals about the new advanced technologies available to create more effective mass screenings practices at stadiums, arenas, concert halls, outdoor event venues, and business campuses."

Viscardi is the vice president of Metrasens, a leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. He has 20 years of experience in the homeland security and protection industries. He successfully launched B-SCAN into U.S. corrections market in FY13, adding $6 million in new business. He also successfully executed a team plan to capture air cargo business, resulting in new sales of $40 million during a two-year period. Prior to joining Metrasens, he was vice president of sales and business development, security systems for North America at Smiths Detection. During his time there, he scored major program business with the U.S. State Department, U.S. Federal Protective Service and FedEx for his division. Viscardi's area of expertise lies in the application of ferromagnetic detection in Metrasens security markets. Some of these markets include corrections, mental health security, and physical data security and counterterrorism.

Website: https://www.metrasens.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com

The Threat of Unauthorized Access to Confidential Data

Dr. Simon Goodyear

Chief Executive Officer

Metrasens

"The threat of unauthorized physical access to highly secure and confidential data remains high. At the same time, data recording devices are evolving in attempt to circumvent current security measures. It's important to continue to improve physical security systems that are applicable to homeland security, event safety, corrections and mental health facilities. Another key goal is to find ways to continue to improve MRI safety practices in hospitals with the new technologies available to the industry. It begins with educating others on the tools that are accessible and what are the best practices in using them."

Dr. Goodyear is one of the co-founders of Metrasens, a provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. Previously, he had spent 13 years as a senior research scientist at Europe's leading military research agency, QinetiQ. During his five years as the business manager for the Magnetics and Metal Detection team, he pioneered commercialization of military developed technologies. Dr. Goodyear has a number of patents and over 50 scientific papers to his name after working in the fields of superconducting electronics and magnetic detection.

Website: https://www.metrasens.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

David Halfoard

VP of Advisory Services

Fusion Risk Management

"In any organization, it is important for the business and IT to have a comprehensive discussion about its current capabilities, needs, procedures and expectations for business continuity and disaster recovery."

Halfoard has been in the risk management industry for more than two decades, helping companies implement and manage continuity programs to prevent crises, such as cyberattacks. He is currently vice president of advisory services at Fusion Risk Management, a leader in business continuity and risk management solutions, and has more than 25 years of experience in business continuity management, infrastructure, security, and technology solutions. He believes in taking a strategic perspective, combining business and a technology experience to help clients establish, implement, and manage continuity programs with improved confidence in the face of a crisis.

Website: www.fusionrm.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com

Managing Operational Risk

David Nolan

CEO and Founder

Fusion Risk Management

Nolan is available to discuss technology-related businesses, including how organizations can effectively and efficiently manage operational risk and business continuity: "If you have an organization, you have to understand how that organization actually works, so you can then understand how and where and why it might break. Then you'll know exactly how to deal with and work around whatever happens."

Nolan is CEO and founder of Fusion Risk Management, a leader in business continuity and risk management solutions. In his 30-plus year career, he has held executive leadership positions at Comdisco Inc., Alternative Resources Corp., Telenisus Corp. and Forsyth Technology, Inc. Nolan develops and shares insights that change the way practitioners and organizations think about and practice business continuity. In 2017, Crain's Chicago Business named him one of the "50 Most Influential People in Tech."

Website: www.fusionrm.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Editor, CMO Today – Dow Jones (NY)

Senior Analyst/Writer – PaymentsSource (NY)

Editor, Risk.net – Infopro Digital ( London / HongKong / NY)

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

Artificial Intelligence: Raising New Ethics Questions in Media and Journalism. Nowadays, AI systems are being used in leading newsrooms around the world. With these new possibilities come questions regarding ethical use of AI in newsrooms and the factors that should be considered when judging the moral application of AI in today's news: https://prn.to/aiethics



Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: These 8 Sites Offer A Mix Of Asian-American News, Storytelling, Art & More. While we celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we want to highlight some top sites with content targeting this key audience. These sites offer readers timely news and stories from and about the community: https://prn.to/asianamericannews



Blog Profiles: DOG Blogs. Each week, we select a topic and handful of blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation. This week, we look at dog blogs: https://prn.to/dogblogs2

****************

You are receiving this email because you have subscribed to the Expert Alerts tip sheet published by ProfNet, a service that connects journalists with expert sources. If you would like to unsubscribe from this list, please email us at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

To submit a free request for experts: http://www.profnet.com

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or +1-800-PROFNET (776-3638)

This information is being sent to you by: ProfNet, 350 Hudson Street, Third Floor, New York, NY 10014

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-executive-coaching-information-security-managing-risk-more-300648703.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

