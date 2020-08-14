ProfNet Expert Alerts for August 14, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

5 Tips to Protect Your Immune System With Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction

Leaders: Live With Greater Purpose, Joy, and Fulfillment

Lynne Berke

LPN

Stony Brook Medicine

"Face shields can be worn comfortably all day to protect us from others and from touching our faces."

Berke is a licensed nurse who has treated children with Coronavirus. She founded www.rebelshields.com.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lynne-berke-66012b74/

Website: www.stonybrookmedicine.edu

Media contact: Donna Burke, [email protected]

Building Professional Style

Sharon Haver

Online Marketing & Style Expert, Entrepreneur

FocusOnStyle.com

"Your style is your fingerprint in all that you do. It's how you see the world and how the world perceives you, even when you're working from home. Don't underestimate the power of a polished look to boost your productivity. Look good, feel good, do good."

Sharon Haver has been working from home since she founded FocusOnStyle.com in 1999. As a former fashion stylist and style expert who now works solely on authentic content marketing and personal brand development for online businesses, she recognizes that many entrepreneurs and small business owners are stymied on what to wear when working from home and not technically in a "real" office. Sharon can provide insights on how to dress to boost productivity when working from home, what to wear to enhance your mood and outlook in these challenging times, and tips for ensuring you are set up for on-camera success in the age of zoom and video conferencing.

Website: https://focusonstyle.com

Media contact: Nicole Dickerson, [email protected]

5 Ways Women Can Change the World — RIGHT NOW

Kimberly Faith

Author, systems thinking expert

Kimberly Faith

"1) Invest in Life-Changing Endeavors: Forget the "old guard" belief that an investment is only worthy if there is a measurable financial gain. Choose to invest your time, your money, and yourself in endeavors that provide support, change lives, help people feel safe, and help people feel cared for — including YOU. Don't focus on short-term decisions centered on the almighty dollar; focus on big-picture actions that help create a world where we lift each other up instead of knocking each other down.

2) Become the 'Lion Inside': We were taught that we're supposed to be quiet and small like cats, but we all have the power of a lion inside us. It's time to wake her up, sweet sisters, and roar when we need to. Look at where the world is now. It's going to take all of us to create a meaningful, life-saving shift. So STOP hiding behind smallness. Break that mirror. All it holds is the illusion that we have to wait for someone else to give us power.

3) Stop Apologizing: I'm not talking about not owning it if you've genuinely hurt someone. I am talking about the apologetic way of being that thousands of years of patriarchy has ingrained in us and convinced us it's "right." STOP apologizing, and START owning your power — every woman, everywhere, every day. If this pisses people off, that's on them. Don't stay inside the box of who they told you to be.

4) Redirect the Media: Ask for and tune into more women-driven news stories. Women are changing the world right here, right now, today. Champion women's stories from all walks of life.

5) Demand Change: From local and national politicians, to business leaders, to community leaders, to store managers, use your voice and your hard-won vote (thanks to our sisters 100 years ago) to demand change. The time is now."

Systems thinking expert, futurist, and thought leader Kimberly Faith is the author of the award-winning book, "Your Lion Inside: Discover the Power Within & Live Your Fullest Life." Her podcast, "The Sisterhood Report," is a leadership portal for women to connect the dots between past, present, and future. Kim has trained and coached over thirty thousand leaders from Fortune 500 companies. She translated her coaching experience into a system known as Breakthru Branding™ and now offers an online course to inspire leaders to take ownership of their signature personal brand. To learn more, visit www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com for more information specifically about the book.

Online Press Kit: www.kimberlyfaith.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

5 Tips to Protect Your Immune System With Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"1. Relax with a mindfulness meditation: Start with 12 minutes twice a day — or 20 minutes twice a day if you can make time. Look for guided meditations on Insight Timer or the free Balanced Mind with Julie Potiker podcast on iTunes. Mix it up so that your mind is relaxing into the practice.

2. Make time for joy: Create a "joy list" and commit to choosing one or two things from it to do each day. To create the list, just let your mind wander for a few minutes with a pen and paper and watch the list grow. Don't forget to add all life's little joys, like a warm cup of tea or a bath. Then, when you pick something to bring joy to your day, do so with mindfulness; really feel the good feelings. Take a few breaths to absorb them and enrich the resulting positive mental state. This allows you to push the mental state to a neural trait, making a happy bridge in your brain and building your resilience.

3. Name it to tame it: Identify what you are feeling and where it is occurring in your body. For example, "I feel stressed; my neck is tightening up." This practice allows you to use mindfulness to step into awareness and out of the intensity of the emotional state.

4. Ground yourself through the soles of your feet: Put your feet on the ground and send your attention down to the soles of your feet. How do they feel? Are you in socks and shoes? Barefoot? Cold or warm? Moist or dry? The act of doing this breaks the discursive loop of thoughts and emotions.

5. Practice mindfulness with your food: Be the observer and pay mindful attention to the way you prepare, serve, and eat your food. Slice and dice mindfully; put your fork to your mouth mindfully; taste and chew mindfully. When you notice your attention being diverted to worrying about what might happen, or ruminating on the latest upsetting news story, gently bring your attention back to what you're doing. If you can keep your attention here, even for two or three minutes, you will be giving your brain a much needed break from stress — while simultaneously encouraging healthy eating practices!"

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University. Visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Leaders: Live With Greater Purpose, Joy, and Fulfillment

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

Joey Klein

"If you're a CEO and the world is doing what it's doing right now, rather than get caught up in the fear and the anxiety of 'the plan is out the window' or 'the business is deflating,' you have the ability to access optimism and a sense of empowerment, then take action from that space."

International Corporate Transformation Expert Joey Klein is an internationally known personal transformation expert, world champion martial artist, business CEO, and author of the book "The Inner Matrix: A Guide to Transforming Your Life and Awakening Your Spirit." He travels the world teaching his technique of Conscious Transformation to support people in living healthy, happy, and more fulfilling lives. Learn more at www.JoeyKlein.com, www.ConsciousTransformation.com, and theinnermatrix.com.

Online Press Kit: www.joeyklein.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.JoeyKlein.com, www.ConsciousTransformation.com, and theinnermatrix.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

