ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 12, 2021

Transforming What It Means to Be an Influencer

Why Are Americans Moving to Farm Communities?

What's the Best Place to Stash Your Emergency Fund?

Downsizing Before a Move? Try These 6 Tips.

The Mission to Save K9 Veteran Lives

Suffering From Anxiety While Pregnant? Here's What You Need to Know.

5 Tips to Optimize Your Content for Voice Search

Blog Profiles: Dating Blogs

Transforming What It Means to Be an Influencer

Niki Shadrow Snyder

Co-founder

The Givefluencer Network, Project Pop Drop

"It's time to shake up the system of the 'influencer marketing narrative' that's all about the 'best, coolest thing to buy or own. The goal is to drive people to service instead of consumerism. … Becoming a #givefluencer is a state of mind achieved by the understanding that all human beings are connected. As a society, we can only function correctly when we're all taking care of each other. Giving must be a concept that is woven into the fabric of people's businesses and lives."

Niki Shadrow Snyder is the Life & Style editor of Hollywood Weekly Magazine and the co-founder of Project Pop Drop, which she and her husband John conceived the idea for on their first date. Together they launched The Givefluencer Network, in collaboration with Gary Reeves. The Givefluencer Network redefines what it means to be an influencer by putting the focus on giving back. Becoming a "givefluencer" is a state of mind achieved by understanding that all human beings are connected. As a society we can only function correctly when we're all taking care of each other. Giving must be a concept woven into the fabric of people's business and lives. Learn more at www.projectpopdrop.org. #GIVEFLUENCER

Online Press Kit: www.thegivefluencernetwork.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.projectpopdrop.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Why Are Americans Moving to Farm Communities?

Allison Smith

Founding Partner

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"We're inspired to create a new model for living that creates food security, reduces our consumption of natural resources, and lightens our impact on the planet — and within that, creates opportunities for people to be connected through their passions."

Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Olivette recently won the National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Award for Best Green Community. Visit www.olivettenc.com.

Online Press Kit: www.olivette.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.olivettenc.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

What's the Best Place to Stash Your Emergency Fund?

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank on Yourself

"Consider an overlooked financial vehicle that has stood the test of time and has historically significantly beaten the growth of savings and money market accounts. It gives you penalty-free access to your money whenever you want and for whatever you want, with no restrictions and no questions asked. That vehicle is high-cash-value, low-commission, dividend-paying whole life insurance.

It can double as a retirement plan alternative that gives you guaranteed, predictable growth every year, tax-free withdrawals under current tax law, and enables you to know the guaranteed minimum value of your retirement savings on the day you plan to tap into them at any point along the way."

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank on Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people.

Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Online Press Kit: www.pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Downsizing Before a Move? Try These 6 Tips.

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"1. Deadlines are good. If you weren't already organized, use this deadline to your advantage. All of those things you were keeping for "just in case" aren't getting any more useful now that you are moving.

2. Recognize that keeping things longer doesn't make them cheaper. If you don't love it, don't need it, or don't have room for it, find another home for it.

3. Are you still carrying around boxes that you haven't cracked open from your last move? Product that you haven't cracked the seal on? Clothes with tags still on? Treat yourself to the best, newest, and nicest things you own. A move is always a great chance for a fresh start. Those old boxes that you haven't opened from your last move? It's time to let them go.

4. Would you be willing to pay to pack it, pay a mover to move it, possibly pay to store it, and then pay to unpack it again? Even if you are providing the labor for all of those jobs, it's still not free. If you wouldn't pay to move it, then it probably doesn't pay to keep it.

5. Would you be willing to leave them behind if you knew your things were going to a good home? Use the online section of Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or your community's buy nothing group to find the best new owner for your things. The beauty of these kinds of ads, versus just donating to an all-purpose thrift store, is that the items will go to those who want them the most.

6. A little pre-planning changes everything. If you can get a scale plan for your next place, you can pencil in what goes where, and you can see if it fits. Your new place might have a closet that you forgot about, or the kitchen might hold more than you remembered. That floor plan can be your key to only bringing what fits, and not trying to force too much into your new home."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), Certified Photo Organizer, decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "Organizing Your Home With SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals).

Darla is a certified photo organizer with The Photo Managers, and a certified Evernote consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client lives, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: www.darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

[National K9 Veterans Day] The Mission to Save K9 Veteran Lives

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"There are always dogs that need to come home. There are always veterinary bills to be paid. There are always dogs that need to be transported to adopters. … It is the love of these great dogs that pricks people's hearts … to benefit these dogs who serve."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.MissionK9Rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Suffering From Anxiety While Pregnant? Here's What You Need to Know.

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"Anxiety is the most common psychiatric disorder, and women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with it. If you historically suffer from anxiety, you are likely to need strategies to deal with it and keep you and your baby happy and healthy during your pregnancy. Onset of new pathologic anxiety during pregnancy is not common, but communicate with your care provider if this is your experience so you can get additional support as needed. (Normal pregnancy-related anxiety is common, and doesn't need any treatment.)"

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

5 TIPS TO OPTIMIZE YOUR CONTENT FOR VOICE SEARCH. You've most likely heard about voice search over the past few years. Maybe you're wondering if voice search really is the next big thing. While you shouldn't place all your focus on voice search, digital marketers and content creators can no longer ignore the importance of voice search in SEO and organic search: http://prn.to/3d2S6TM.

BLOG PROFILES: DATING BLOGS. Every week we highlight blogs focusing on a specific topic. This week is all about finance and investment: http://prn.to/3jIBqSG.

