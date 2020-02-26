ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 26, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

7 Parenting News Sites New and Expecting Parents Should Know About

Blog Profiles: Botanic Garden Blogs

Rapid Social Changes and Family Law

Susan Myres

Sr. Partner

Myres & Associates PLLC

"The most obvious change in society, and perhaps the most far-reaching, has to do with the shifting formation of families and new means of bringing children into the world. The law will never catch up with the richness and messiness of humanity."

Myres can speak on rapid social changes in our society and its impact on family law. 1) The increasing prevalence of elder divorce. Issues of mental health may intervene if there are claims of dementia and descendants could include his, hers and theirs. 2) Information overload. Emails, texts, and social media postings will be relevant. 3) Changing family configurations and methods of reproduction: a new Texas law provides that divorce must now include acknowledgement of a gestational (surrogate) agreement, including whether the surrogate is pregnant or has given birth. 4) Gun violence and domestic abuse. 5) International and immigration issues are increasingly affecting divorce. A family can consist of a husband, wife and children with different combinations of citizenships. Where can they all live and work? 6) Mental health, addictions, children with disabilities: and what happens when parents cannot agree on medical treatment for the children.

Myres was recently quoted in the New York Times, "Divorce Month Fact or Fiction." (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/04/style/january-divorce-month.html and the St. Louis Dispatch), and "Why are custody battles, divorces getting messier?" (https://www.stltoday.com/lifestyles/parenting/aisha-sultan/sultan-why-are-custody-battles-divorces-getting-messier/article_b74d20fd-cd9d-5649-bda4-2b8adc62414d.html)

Website: https://www.thehoustondivorcefirm.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/susan-myres

Contact: Marie Piazza, mpiazza@bernsteinandassoc.com

The Plight of Retired Working Dog Heroes

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"Veterinary care for retired working dogs can be very expensive for many handlers that have adopted their partners. So much so that they often have to make difficult decisions about the health of their canine. After a life of dedicated service, no working dog should have to wait for needed care."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: https://missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

5 Tips for Kids to Practice Presence

Katy McQuaid

Author, leadership consultant

McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC

"1) When you eat, really enjoy your food. (And know it's okay if you don't want to share.)

2) When you walk outside, lift your head and breathe through your nose. That's the best way to smell all the sniffs in the air. REALLY breathe it in, all the way into your belly.

3) Notice EVERYTHING. Be present where you are and take in everything there is to see.

4) When you're free to dig, dig deep and wide. Enjoy the dirt on your paws!

5) When a person you love speaks, perk up your ears and smile!"

Author and leadership consultant Katy McQuaid spent more than three decades in the CIA, including 12 years living abroad. Her work in communities all over the world and the endearing, unconditional love of her four-legged muse Grace inspired her to write the "Everybody Loves Grace" series of illustrated books. Parents, kids of all ages, executives, and organizational leaders hail the series as a beacon of hope and inspiration for anyone navigating change or challenging circumstances.

Katy is the founder of McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC and a graduate of Penn State University where she attended on a full scholarship, lettered all four years as a swimmer, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is also a graduate of the Vanguard Executive Development Program at Duke University, the Pinnacle Executive Leader Program at Kellogg's School of Management, and is currently finalizing her studies to become a certified trainer for Conscious Transformation. Katy's goal is to support people and organizations in experiencing successful, meaningful, and empowered transformations.

Katy was the first female Senior Executive in the CIA's Logistics Career Service as well as the first Senior Executive Support Officer in the South Asia War Theater (and the first and only female to date in the position). She also held a key Support Officer position during the transition of US intelligence activities from one city to another in one of the largest European offices. Katy served as an Elder at Pathways Church in Denver, Colorado and currently serves as Chair of the Dorcas Aid America Board of Directors. Learn more at www.EverybodyLovesGrace.com.

Online Press Kit: https://katymcquaid.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.everybodylovesgrace.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Tapping Into the Power of Purpose

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"It's easy to forget what's really important. It's easy to get distracted by money, attention, fame — all the things that make us feel really good for a moment but can lead us off our path. If you are not following your heart and creating something that is filled with purpose for you, you probably find yourself overwhelmed, exhausted, and burned out. You might wonder why you are doing the things you are doing, or if any of it really matters anyway."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: https://kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

7 Things That Are Different About a Woman's Home Office

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"1) Temperature control: Women tend to be colder than men in shared spaces like the corporate office. When they work at home, they can control their own office temperature. Many well-documented studies show that having perceived control over your work environment leads to greater job satisfaction.

Calling all the women who "grin and bear it" as they work through uncomfortable temperatures: your comfort matters! If you've ever felt guilty adjusting the whole house temperature to meet your needs when you work at home, don't. Research shows temperature affects productivity.

Further, women also have the challenge of managing their own climate systems during pregnancy, menopause and perimenopause, which can start in the mid-30s according to NPR reporting. When hot flashes hit, it's easier to shed layers of clothing and deal with potentially embarrassing skin flushes in the comfort of your own home office.

2) Mama needs a door: Remember the hilarious and completely relatable 2017 viral video when the professor being interviewed live by the BBC suffered his kids breaking into his home office? All professional parents working at home should have a door — but moms are more likely to locate their favorite workspace where they can keep an eye on their children. There's no door if your workspace is the kitchen island.

Ladies, consider what adjustments could be made to allow you to work behind a closed door. Multitasking is a myth. What's really going on when we think we are multitasking is that the brain switches rapid-fire between tasks, which slows down all attempted tasks by as much as 40%. That can turn an eight-hour workday into an eleven-hour day. Ouch!

Simply because a door allows more privacy, you'll get more done. If you have kids, how much more money could you make if you had time and space to focus? How does that compare to the $10 or $20 an hour you save on childcare?

3) Particular with papers: In general, professional organizers observe that women want to review each and every item of paper when organizing their office. On the other hand, men make decisions on groups of papers to file, shred, or toss by the handfuls. There is no single right or wrong approach, but if you want to short-circuit the amount of time on an organizing project, assign a man to sort through the paper. On the other hand, if you prefer a more thorough review of papers in an organizing project, partner up with a woman.

4) A certain kind of clutter: A woman's home office is more likely to be cluttered with paper records and mementos. A man's home office is more likely to be cluttered with electronic gear and cords. I don't have a study to prove this, just 15 years of working in home offices of all kinds. If you share your office with your spouse, partner up to organize quickly by allowing each of you to work on the part of the office that you care about the most.

5) Multi-tasking moms: Women who work at home to save on child care often end up doing both jobs at once. This is a particularly big problem during school holidays and summer break. Even in relationships where incomes are roughly equal, it's more likely that mom will do more of the childcare. When partners have a wider pay difference, this assumed care role is more pronounced.

Women who are mothers are more likely to build space for their kids into their home office in a family version of co-working, for example. This means a mom's home office will need space for multiple desks, craft supplies, and entertainment options for the little ones. Men are more likely to ask for the quiet space they need, such as preferring a door that shuts or an office location in a less-trafficked area of the house.

6) A blend of work and home: Women's home offices are more likely to include household caretaking items like appliance warranties and manuals, household bills, decorating details, pet supplies and materials related to family hobbies. You see this sometimes if you pay attention to cars parked in a mall parking lot. The minivans with Cheerios on the floor are clearly mom vans. The sedans with spotless interiors? They are more likely to be dad wheels. The home office has the same characteristics — and this difference seems to apply whether there are kids in the equation or not!

7) Aesthetic preferences: A woman generally wants her office to be attractive, follow current trends, and be decorated in a style consistent with the rest of the house. A man is usually happy with a black executive leather chair and the largest computer monitor he can fit in the room. This is only partly due to preference, and is almost certainly influenced by the fact that 8% of men are affected by some level of color blindness, whereas less than 0.5% of women are."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "The Pregnant Entrepreneur," "Organizing Your Kitchen with SORT and Succeed," and "Organizing Your Home with SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals) at both the national level and locally within the Greater Philadelphia chapter. Darla is a certified photo organizer with the Association of Personal Photo Organizers (APPO). She is a one-day staging professional and a member of the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA). She is a certified Color With No Regrets consultant, using a client-centered approach to provide beautiful, scientifically-based color selections. Darla is also a Certified Evernote Consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client spaces, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: https://darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Community Strays Should Be Spayed/Neutered Too

Dr. Cristie Kamiya

Chief of Shelter Medicine

Humane Society Silicon Valley

"Spay/neuter keeps stray pet populations down, which means fewer homeless pets in animal shelters. If just one male and female cat and their offspring are left to breed on their own, they can have over 2,000 cats in just five years!"

Dr. Cristie Kamiya [say Kuh-ME-Uh] serves as Chief of Shelter Medicine at Humane Society Silicon Valley and is one of only a handful of residency-trained veterinarians in the specialized field of shelter medicine. She completed her three-year shelter-medicine training program at University of California – Davis and now oversees both Shelter and Medical Operations for HSSV. A member of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians (ASV), Dr. Kamiya led the HSSV initiative to become the first model shelter in the nation to meet all the ASV Guidelines. She travels all over the country and the world providing volunteer veterinary support to organizations in need. She also fosters underage shelter kittens and loves spending time with her adopted shelter dogs.

Online Press Kit: http://humanesocietysiliconvalley.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HSSV.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Can You Answer This Critical Question About Your Retirement Plan? (Most People Can't.)

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank On Yourself

"The most critical question people need to be able to answer about their retirement plans is the one that almost no one can answer: 'What will my retirement account(s) be worth on the day I plan to tap into them?' The answer to that question will determine whether you live out your golden years in financial security, or find yourself constantly scrimping to make ends meet — yet most people could not answer it if their life depended on it, and your life really does depend on it."

Pamela Yellen is founder of Bank On Yourself, a financial investigator and the author of two New York Times best-selling books, including her latest, "The Bank On Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Pamela investigated more than 450 financial strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments, which led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing wealth now used by more than 500,000 Americans. Visit www.BankOnYourself.com.

Online Press Kit: http://pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.bankonyourself.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

