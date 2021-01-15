ProfNet Expert Alerts for January 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

5 Steps to Craft Your Own Plan for Financial Wellness

How to Create Hope When Things Feel Ambiguous and Chaotic

The Deeper Meaning Behind Your Relationship With Money

3 Tips to Reduce Volatility and Cultivate Calm

CHANGE: 6 Steps to Resilience Wisdom

Transform How You Respond to Stress With Internal Training

Use Pre-Employment Testing to Avoid Costly Hiring Mistakes

5 Ways to Turn Seasonal Sad Into Seasonal Glad

Attention, Intention, Attitude: 3 Mindful Ways to Deal With Anger

Can You Put Your Press Kit on Your Website?

Do You Have Postpartum Depression?

Electric Pressure Cooker Safety Issues

Wellness Tips

How to Become a Better Listener

Financial Advisors: Meet the F.L.I.P.

It's Not Too Late to Start Resolutions for a Better Year Ahead

5 Biggest Threats to Retirement Security

Exercise and Pregnancy: 5 Tips

6 Writing Habits You Should Adopt in 2021

Blog Profiles: Relocation Blogs

Stephanie Mackara

Author, finance expert, JD, CDFA

Stephanie Mackara

"1. List your top three reasons money is important to you. Knowing why money is important to you gives you courage to take the risks that will lead you to your purpose.

2. Guess where you want to go. Think of where you want to be in one, five, and ten years. Write down where you will be and how you will feel.

3. Know your starting point. To get where you want to go, it's important to know how much you have in assets and liabilities. Stephanie explains how to create a Personal Balance Sheet so you can start eliminating high-interest debt and increasing your net worth.

4. Create a conscious spending survey. Think of budgeting as a tool for awareness. Often, people base spending decisions on emotional reasons, and then go looking for evidence to support that decision. Stephanie details how to identify expenditures that align with your goals, and those that do not.

5. Change how you think about saving. Think of it as buying freedom. Stephanie shares how to create a plan that will allow you to achieve your one-year, five-year and ten-year goals, including how to eliminate spending that does not align with your values, and build an emergency fund equal to six months' salary."

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA™, is President & Principal Wealth Advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. A financial socialization expert, Stephanie is a wife, mother, and author of the new book "Money Minded Families." She teaches people that financial wellness begins with your mindset, not your bank account. Learn more at www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.

Online Press Kit: www.stephaniemackara.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

How to Create Hope When Things Feel Ambiguous and Chaotic

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc.

Founder, evidence-based psychology coach

Powerhouse Coaching

"1) Create achievable goals: When people are feeling low on hope, it's easy to have either no goal at all or have a really big goal. What's really needed in these times, however, is an achievable goal. For example, on a personal level, you might recognize that you can't control the arc of the pandemic, but you can control your fitness regime.

At the business level, now's not the time to "go big" and, say, try to double your business. Instead, set an achievable goal like creating a clear path to retaining your staff during this time of crisis.

2) Build a sense of agency: Agency is self-belief, self-confidence. Encouraging your team's sense of agency and integrity — and demonstrating these yourself — will boost their sense of hope. Ask yourself:

To what degree do I take committed action, then follow through with it to completion?

To what degree do I actually believe myself when I make a commitment?

Work on your sense of agency and self-control and ensure your teams do the same.

3) Establish multiple pathways: Don't just have a plan A to achieve your goals. Have a backup plan B, and a plan C as well. Having multiple pathways to success will help ensure that your goals are met, and will build confidence and hopefulness in you and your team along the way. The critical thing is to be sure to work on one plan at a time, and super clear if and when you shift to the new plan."

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc. is one of only three coaches in the United States qualified to offer her clients master's-level evidence-based coaching psychology from the University of Sydney, which leads the world in this arena. She partners with successful leaders in reinjecting meaning, authenticity, and sustainability into how they lead their organizations, including learning complex adaptive leadership approaches required for our changing world. Visit www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com.

Online Press Kit: www.katherinehosie.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

The Deeper Meaning Behind Your Relationship With Money

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"We develop our association with money through our influences growing up, whether we take on the habits of others or rebel against them. When we acknowledge those ties, we're able to break them & build the relationship with money that we want."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.KenHonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

3 Tips to Reduce Volatility and Cultivate Calm

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

Anne Ockene Boudreau

"1. Don't Assume People Are Your Enemy: Despite the volatility in our current climate, making assumptions about another person's intentions is never a wise position to take. Rather than reacting with anger or irritation, accept another's point of view and agree to disagree. This will cut through unnecessary strain.

2. Find a Common Ground: With all of the raw divisiveness in the air, rather than recycling sensitive topics with others, establish a level playing field for communication that is based on something you both enjoy or love, whether it is a hobby, sports, music, or other area of common interest. This will mitigate strain and foster commonality and mutual respect.

3. Be the Person to Diminish the Acrimony: It is always wise to take the path of least resistance when it comes to areas of strife. Rather than responding to comments with equal or greater insults, be the person to quell challenging conversations and differences of opinion. It is sensible to silence potentially volatile conversations before they become heated by regulating your own emotions and approaching others with a cool head."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

CHANGE: 6 Steps to Resilience Wisdom

Dr. Sarah Stebbins

Certified and Professional Coach

The Better Change

"C is for Candor: Self-honesty is a key piece to personal resiliency.

H is for Heroism: We can tap into our inner hero by making our actions right and just.

A is for Acceptance: Change is inevitable. We absolutely cannot escape it.

N is for Nurture: Commit to taking the time to create and pursue self-nurturing activities.

G is for Gratitude: Gratitude gifts us with a different perspective so we can explore different ways of moving forward.

E is for Engagement: When we show up, committed with head and heart, we build resiliency."

Certified and Professional Coach Dr. Sarah Stebbins is an organizational change management consultant, as well as the author of "From Fire to Water: Moving Through Change: Six Elements for Personal Resiliency." Dr. Stebbins is Adjunct Faculty at Portland State University in their Center for Executive and Professional Education. Her clients include Fortune 500 companies, the Federal Government, colleges and universities, as well as non-profit organizations. Learn more at www.thebetterchange.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drsarahstebbins.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.thebetterchange.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Transform How You Respond to Stress With Internal Training

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

Conscious Transformation

"Internal training — including meditation, deep- breathing, and refocusing — can help us break out of a state of stress and regain access to higher thinking directed by the prefrontal cortex. This is the brain region responsible for executive functions such as processing information, focusing attention, anticipating events and consequences, managing emotions, and adapting to change."

International Corporate Transformation Expert Joey Klein is an internationally known personal transformation expert, world champion martial artist, business CEO, and author of the book "The Inner Matrix: A Guide to Transforming Your Life and Awakening Your Spirit." He travels the world teaching his technique of Conscious Transformation to support people in living healthy, happy, and more fulfilling lives. Learn more at www.JoeyKlein.com, www.conscioustransformation.com and www.theinnermatrix.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JoeyKlein.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.JoeyKlein.com, www.conscioustransformation.com and www.theinnermatrix.com.

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Use Pre-Employment Testing to Avoid Costly Hiring Mistakes

Ken Crowell

Founder, CEO

EmployTest

"Pre-employment testing can help employers avoid costly hiring mistakes. Companies cannot afford to lose customers and have less employee productivity because of the wrong person in the job. Combat low employee retention and other strategic issues by identifying the most qualified job applicants — the professionals who can immediately add organizational value."

Ken Crowell is Founder and CEO of EmployTest, a pre-employment testing platform that's helped more than 7,000 corporate and government organizations across the US and globally to remotely pre-screen applicants for the best hiring choices. EmployTest administers more than 60,000 tests to job applicants each year. Learn more at www.employtest.com.

Online Press Kit: www.employtest.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.employtest.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

5 Ways to Turn Seasonal Sad Into Seasonal Glad

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"1) Stay Busy — While it may seem easier to hunker down in your cozy home, try to get out and get some exercise, run errands, and do something fun. You can also boost your spirits by helping others.

2) Stay Healthy — The average weight gain during the winter months is 5-7 pounds. Stock your home with healthy food choices, and try to keep the processed foods to a minimum. While a little bit of comfort food now and then might serve a purpose, eating too much of it may only make you feel worse. Eating healthy food has a way of making you feel lighter, which may support a more positive outlook. Added tips: Stay hydrated and get plenty of vitamin C.

3) Mind Your Emotions — Starting the day with a positive affirmation can really help you keep your mind in a happy place for the rest of the day. Your morning routine could set you off on a positive or negative foot for the next 16 hours, so be mindful of how you begin the day. If negative emotional energy is hiding out in your body, you may be more likely to feel those emotions all the time. Energy healing with The Emotion Code® can help you let go of them.

4) Stay Connected — Organize a "winter blues" group. Rotate locations and plan fun, uplifting events and activities. You could all learn to cook something new, invite new friends to an activity to get to know new people, or play games and have appetizers.

5) Celebrate the Season — The colder season is chock-full of holidays that can bring you cheer. Use them as a time to have fun and celebrate life."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Attention, Intention, Attitude: 3 Mindful Ways to Deal With Anger

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"Intention: It's never as simple as "just let it go." We need to set the intention to let it go. Sometimes, we hang onto anger because our righteous indignation gives us something we feel we need. However justified we might be in our anger, though, we need to let it go, for our own ultimate well-being.

This doesn't mean telling yourself that everything is now alright, or that the object of the anger or hatred is all of a sudden a saint. Instead, it's an acceptance of the situation as being what and how it is, and deciding not to carry the weight of it anymore.

Decide on not allowing real estate in your heart to be taken up by toxic waste. If we want to be part of the change we want to see in the world, we need to lighten our load so we can be effective advocates for that change.

Attention: Concentrate your attention on specific tools that help you manage difficult emotions. When you notice anger coming up, pause. Take a few moments to rest your attention on your breath. Notice how your body feels. Listen to sounds in the environment. Take note of the temperature in the space, and what colors your eyes see in that moment. All these points of attention take your focus away from the feelings of anger, stopping them from running in a discursive loop through your brain and leaving you drained.

Attitude: Set the intention to love yourself, to treat yourself as your dearest friend, and to allow yourself to rest, as poet Jane O'Shea describes, "in the hammock of [your] heart."

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Can You Put Your Press Kit on Your Website?

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"One of the questions about PR that I get a lot is, 'Can you put your press kit on your website?' And the answer to that is: absolutely you can do it. Here's the thing, though. You want to create a section that's easily navigated for the media. The whole intention of an online press kit is to give the media a place where they have everything they need at their fingertips, organized in a very powerful way. You want to be leading them along the conversation, leading them where you want them to go."

Drew Gerber, "Nomad CEO" of Wasabi Publicity, is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media. A member of Forbes Agency Council, Drew is author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business." He lives in Budapest, Hungary, and Serbia, where he started an IT training center and employs locals as part of Wasabi's international team. Find Drew at www.WasabiPublicity.com and www.DestinationAha.com.

Online Press Kit: www.DrewGerber.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.WasabiPublicity.com, www.DestinationAha.com, and www.PitchRate.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Do You Have Postpartum Depression?

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"Many times, new mothers don't really recognize they are depressed. They may feel tired, feel like they can't get anything done, or even be having trouble breastfeeding. If you have any notion you might be depressed after giving birth, seek medical attention as soon as possible. If unable to get an appointment with your obstetrician, try your community hotlines for depression."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Electric Pressure Cooker Safety Issues

Jason Turchin, Esq.

Product Liability Lawyer

Law Offices of Jason Turchin

"Pressure cooker burn lawsuits are on the rise, and pressure cooker manufacturers are hiding safety issues from the public."

We were able to get Sunbeam Products to recall more than 900,000 Crockpot Multicooker electric pressure cookers after I filed numerous lawsuits against them. I can discuss the background on electric pressure cookers, how they are designed and manufactured, safety issues, how safety issues are being addressed differently by different manufacturers, and the rise in product liability claims and lawsuits.

I was one of the first lawyers to sue Honda and Takata over faulty airbags, leading to a recall of more than 80million vehicles. I am co-lead counsel in a product liability class action against Sunbeam Products for alleged defects in the 6Q and 8Q Crock-pot multicookers, and was lead attorney in a consolidated federal lawsuit against Tristar Products on behalf of numerous customers burned by the Power Pressure Cooker.

Jason Turchin, Esq., [email protected]

Wellness Tips

Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDE

Registered Dietitian & Certified Diabetes Educator

Vernon Nutrition Center LLC

"Now more than ever it is essential we focus on wellness, which is why I help busy individuals make time for their health with simple, easy life hacks that work for even the busiest schedules."

Palinski-Wade can speak on New Year resolutions, Diabetes Management & COVID, the Link Between Sleep & Diet.

Articles include: 2 Day Diabetes Diet (Reader's Digest) Belly Fat Diet For Dummies (Wiley) Walking Off The Weight (Wiley) Love Your Age (Prevention).

https://www.instagram.com/erinpalinskiwade

Website: http://erinpalinski.com

Media contact: Erin Palinski-Wade, [email protected]

How to Become a Better Listener

David Cunningham

Senior Program Leader

Landmark

"1. Find something interesting: Many people look for agreement or disagreement when striking up conversation. Why not listen for something interesting about the person instead? If you disagree about politics, religion, or some other matter, you can focus on what's interesting about the person, not what's troubling about the issue.

2. Pretend to make a toast: Before you go to a social gathering, pretend to make a toast to the people in attendance. It can help both professionally and personally. It helps you become present to how you'd acknowledge a person — and when you acknowledge someone, it opens up communication, partnership, and trust.

3. Let it fly by: Forget fight or flight. Many people communicate by fighting. Or they flee the conversation. What about just letting the conversation go by your ears? Sometimes people just fill up the air waves with noise. Imagine you're watching a reality show. Imagine they're characters performing their television drama for you. Instead of interacting with that, just say to yourself, "Isn't that interesting?" Then when it's your turn to speak, choose to speak to your commitment, not the 'noise' at hand.

4. Make sure others are heard: Instead of having the focus on you, shift your attention to others:

• Meetings — Instead of talking about correcting problems, listen for what staff people need to do their best job.

• Conferences — Instead of spending weeks preparing to present yourself, your company and your clients, listen to participants and take notes on what they say. People appreciate being heard, and this will help build new relationships with important contacts.

• Parties — Make a point of listening to whomever is speaking to you. To encourage others to hear you when you do speak, listen first."

David Cunningham, M.Ed., is a communication expert and seminar leader for Landmark — a personal and professional growth, training, and development company that's had more than 2.4 million people use its programs to cause breakthroughs in their personal lives and their communities. In The Landmark Forum (Landmark's flagship program), people cause breakthroughs in their performance, communication, relationships, and overall satisfaction in life. Visit www.LandmarkWorldwide.com.

Online Press Kit: www.landmark.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LandmarkWorldwide.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Financial Advisors: Meet the F.L.I.P.

Colleen Bowler

Certified Financial Planner

C&J Innovations

"You're great at what you do. That's why your clients rely on you — but what if a simple tool that could make your job easier, more engaging, and more fun? Flip your routine way of selling on its head with the F.L.I.P.

F – First, it's all about them: Focus your conversations with prospects and clients on them, not you. Ask them, 'What does your future need to look like for you to be really happy and content?' Save the talk about you and your firm for the last five minutes of your conversation.

L – Learn: What can you learn from what they share with you? Discover what is most important to your prospect or client, then gear your advice and conversation toward that. Realize that what's most important to them may not be money at all! It could be health, family, travel, their home — anything. When you learn what's most important to them, you'll know how to help them build their wealth to achieve and protect their priorities.

I – Impact and inspire: You increase your impact on your clients by understanding their needs and priorities, then aligning your advice with those priorities. As your client impact increases, so will client retention and referrals. Inspire your clients by providing customized attention and investment advice that focuses on what they really want. The more inspired they feel by you, the more open they are to listening to and acting on your advice.

P – Powerfully plan on purpose: Laying out a plan and directing investment and insurance purchases is the natural last step — not the first one! Once you know clients' priorities in life, you can collaborate powerfully with them to create a purposeful plan that gets them 'all the way home.'"

Certified Financial Planner Colleen Bowler advocates for balance, generosity, and fun. She cofounded C&J Innovations to give financial professionals tools to expand client conversations beyond the financial realm into all areas of life. Learn more at CandJinnovations.com.

Online Press Kit: CandJinnovations.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: CandJinnovations.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

It's Not Too Late to Start Resolutions for a Better Year Ahead

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"1. Allow Yourself to H.E.A.L.: In 2021, turn your focus toward experiencing the fullness of every beautiful, joyful, silly, fun, or wonderful experience you have. Use the H.E.A.L. method, originally created by neuroscientist Rick Hanson: Have a good experience. Enrich it to install it. Absorb it as if you are filling your body up with the good feeling of the experience. Link positive and negative material.

For the 'link' step, you can do this in the moment by recalling something painful or upsetting and allowing the pleasant feelings of the present moment to replace those old feelings. You can also use this step any time you feel frustrated, upset, or angry. Call upon a positive experience you've installed in your brain and use it as a mindful focal point rather than ruminating on the other unwanted feelings.

2. Label Negative Emotions: Practice R.A.I.N. When you experience anger, frustration, sadness, or any other negative emotion, recognize it by saying, 'Oh, that's anger' (or whatever the emotion is) 'coming up right now.' The mere mention of the emotion calms down the brain. Then allow it to be there for a few moments while you gently investigate why it's there. Finally, nourish yourself by looking inward and asking what you need to hear or do right now to help yourself feel better.

3. Do What Gives You Joy: Life is full of emotional chaos, but bringing it back to focused activities that give joy to your soul can mean the difference between making or breaking it day to day, year to year. Take a few minutes to write down a list of everything you can think of that brings you joy — little things and big things alike — then commit to doing one thing from that list every day.

4. Get Grounded: When you feel anxiety ramping up, focus your attention downward and feel your feet on the floor. Breathe deeply, keeping your focus on the sensation of your feet (i.e., bare, in socks or shoes, whatever — feel it all, just as it is) on the floor. This is an instant tool to break the cycle of anxiety.

5. Transform Suffering Into Love (Tonglen): When you experience suffering — whether from a personal tragedy, a global event, or anything in between — use the Receiving-Sending meditation to transform that suffering into love. Breathe in the pain and sorrow; breathe out love and compassion. Breathe in the suffering; breathe out peace."

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]



5 Biggest Threats to Retirement Security

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank on Yourself

"1. Outliving Your Money: The average 65-year-old will outlive their savings by almost a decade, according to a recent study by the World Economic Forum. To determine how much money you'll need to have saved by the time you retire, a good guideline is the 'Rule of 25,' which says you should multiply your total annual expenses by 25. By that measure, to have $100,000 per year (don't forget to adjust for inflation) to spend in retirement, you'll need to save $2.5 million. It's also important to consider that you may well live longer than you imagine, and studies show people tend to underestimate their life expectancy.

2. Market Risk: If, like most people, you have a big portion of your assets in stock market investments and the market falls as you're nearing or already in retirement, it will have a devastating impact on how much you can withdraw each year. You'll be forced to cut back significantly on your retirement lifestyle, and/or you'll have to work longer than you planned — possibly much longer.

3. Tax Risk: If you're saving in tax-deferred accounts like 401(k)s, IRAs, and 403(b)s, you have no clue what your tax bill will be when you start taking withdrawals over a retirement that could last 20 or 30 years. According to the Center for Retirement Research, after the IRS takes its cut, 'It's a very big deal when people realize they only have two-thirds or three-quarters of what they thought they had.' And that assumes tax rates don't increase long term.

4. Health Care Costs Not Covered by Medicare: Even healthy 65-year-old couples face $500,000+ in health care costs they will have to cover out of their own pockets.

5. Policy Change Risk: These may include cuts to Social Security benefits and increases in the taxes retirees must pay on their benefits."

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank on Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people.

Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Online Press Kit: www.pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Exercise and Pregnancy: 5 Tips

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"1. Is exercise in pregnancy safe?

Yes, as long as the exercise program remains the same as it was before pregnancy. This isn't the time to try a new regime. In my experience, I haven't seen any adverse effects from exercising in pregnancy.

2. What if I don't feel like exercising?

The baby won't be hurt by stopping your pre-pregnancy exercise program. You could try cutting back but still exercising a little if this feels more doable.

3. What if I prefer exercising outside by taking a walk?

During these COVID-19 times, outside is a safe place to be as long as you practice social distancing. But you should wear a mask, even outside.

4. Will a mask interfere with my exercise?

Yes, probably. It will take more time to get fresh air into your lungs with a mask. You can slow down if this is bothersome. You can also breathe with your mouth open.

5. Will my baby be smaller if I exercise during pregnancy?

Probably not if you haven't started a new exercise program, and if you eat a well-balanced diet and gain weight normally."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

