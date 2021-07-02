ProfNet Expert Alerts for July 02, 2021

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Potty Training Methods

Embracing Pain and Coping with Loneliness

Financial Struggles and the Zen Approach to Happiness

Is the Golden Rule Mucking Up Your Marriage?

Natural Remedies for Seasonal Allergies

"One of the most common questions parents have about their babies is when and how they should potty-train their child. I suggest starting at age two. This may sound radical, but just take their diapers off. Yes! I said to take their diapers off. This raises the child's consciousness about their bathroom needs and they will be motivated to change their behavior. Using this method, you can potty-train a toddler as quickly as one or two days."

When and how to potty train your child.

Website: https://lindemannmd.com/

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"Throughout my life I have wanted to feel safe, protected, not alone. I have come to understand that the feeling of loneliness is one that I have the ability to access quite easily. I have the ability to feel alone in this body, alone in my house, or alone in the world. As I moved deeper into my work as a teacher and a conduit for spirit, I recognized more fully that I had to acquire a deep understanding of the pain that other people go through. Through physical and emotional pain, I was able to understand the pain of others; the pain tied us together; it made me feel safe, protected, not alone! When I finally chose to embrace pain (mine and others'), to wrap my arms around it, I found that the sting and ache of the pain was released in an instant."

Having a deeper understanding of others' pain can be a path through loneliness.

Website: DianaCole.com

Diana Cole

"I have friends from all walks of life. I have friends who live as far away from money as possible and are enjoying their life in a forest. They grow their own food and spend only $1,000 a year. I have friends who are extremely affluent and think nothing of spending $1,000 on wine or a casual lunch. No matter who I talk to, when I am interviewing them, they share with me about their lives and ask me for advice. Without exception, both the rich and the poor have similar worries and concerns, and almost all always feel overwhelmed by money — but for different reasons. Regardless of our situations and our wealth status in life, we all are affected by money in one way or another, and how we react to our situation can make us happy or unhappy. The Zen approach to happiness invites us to think about ourselves not in terms of what we do, or what we are worth, but who we are."

Whatever one's income, the Zen approach to happiness is a solution to financial struggles.

Website: https://kenhonda.com/

Ken Honda

"All our lives, we've been told to follow the Golden Rule: 'Do unto others as you'd have them do unto you' — but the Golden Rule has been ruining relationships and mucking up marriages for decades. Never treat your partner the way you want to be treated. Instead, follow these tips:

1. Commit your partner's four most important relationship values to memory.

2. Take the time to appreciate something specific about your partner, such as the way she fixed her hair or the time he took to prepare a meal.

3. Give the keys to your happiness to your partner so they can wake up every day and focus on what you truly want in your relationship — then do the same for them!

4. Prioritize the other's values and you'll move together towards your ideal relationship.

5. Answer this question to find out your relationship values: Would I be in a relationship if I could not have _______? The top four answers from you and your partner are your most important relationship values."

Susan Bratton

Susan Bratton

"Holistic health practices can provide natural ways to help prevent and recover from seasonal allergies. These include finding and clearing emotional baggage and other kinds of imbalances."

Natural, easy and economical ideas to prevent and fight off seasonal allergies.

Website: https://drbradleynelson.com/

Dr. Bradley Nelson

