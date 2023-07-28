ProfNet Expert Alerts for July 28, 2023 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

  • BMI & Alternative Health Metrics
  • Cardiac Death in Young Athletes
  • Restorative Practices in Education

BMI & Alternative Health Metrics
Robin Masheb, PhD
Professor of Psychiatry
Yale School of Medicine
"If your clinician is measuring and making healthcare decisions solely on your BMI, they are not accounting for many factors affecting weight including age, race, ethnicity, gender and muscle mass."
The American Medical Association says BMI is an imperfect health metric. Alternative measures, like the Weight and Eating Quality of Life (WE-QOL) Scale, can offer a clearer picture of an individual's health.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/robin-masheb-7b57b26b/
Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/robin-masheb/
Media contact: Sean McCabe, [email protected]

Cardiac Death in Young Athletes
Christina Allen, MD
Professor of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation
Yale School of Medicine
"Reports suggest that about 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death each year. hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and anomalous origin of a coronary artery being the two most common causes of sudden cardiac death in the United States. Bronny is extremely lucky to have had USC medical staff immediately available to resuscitate him- they recognized and treated and transported him which is the key to survival."
Bronny James suffered sudden cardiac arrest during basketball practice Monday. Sudden cardiac events are rare, but serious, for young athletes.
Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/christina-allen/
Media contact: Sean McCabe, [email protected]

Restorative Practices in Education
Dr. Mamie Pack
Managing Principal of Healthy Learning
Western Governors University's School of Education
"Research shows when implemented effectively, restorative practices improve the learning environment, promote positive relationships, and promote safety, inclusion, and respect. Restorative practices integrate effective social-emotional learning initiatives along with diversity and inclusion best practices. The goal is to create an environment where faculty are trained, supported, nurtured, and encouraged to engage in professional learning, act with integrity, assume responsibility for student learning, respond?to the needs of a diverse education population and the greater community, and collaborate effectively with others."
Restorative Practices in Education
Website: https://www.wgu.edu/lp/teach/wgu/school-education.html
Media contact: Mark Toth, [email protected]

