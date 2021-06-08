ProfNet Expert Alerts for June 07, 2021

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Free College and College Financial Planning

Mary Morris

Chief Executive Officer

Virginia529

"I always applaud efforts to make the pathway to higher education more accessible –but we have to be realistic and acknowledge that even if passed, it is highly unlikely all expenses would be eliminated. Even if the most expansive proposals are enacted, students will still have substantial expenses for fees, technology, books, housing and meals. That alone tells us people should still plan to save for future education expenses. My best advice is to continue saving, preferably in a tax-advantaged 529 account, on a recurring basis –even if it's $10 per month –because over time it will make a difference and help achieve your education goals."

Proposed "free college" policies and programs that address tuition-free higher education are gaining traction, most recently with President Biden's proposed American Families Plan. Mary Morris, CEO of the nation's largest 529 college savings plan (Virginia529), can explain what free college might really look like and how parents, family members and current/future students should effectively plan. She brings more than three decades of financial and taxation services experience to her role as an industry authority, and possesses expertise in some of the timeliest issues, including: higher education access, education savings, student loan debt, disability savings, financial literacy and more.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-morris-06963b14/

Website: https://www.virginia529.com/

Media contact: Lisa Pocci, [email protected]

Buried Emotions and the Mind-Body Connection

Amanda Hainline

Intuitive healer and author

Amanda Hainline

"As I let go of more and more of my own emotions, the more stable I became. I could focus again. My crying spirals became less and less frequent. Best of all, I could re-engage with the world again without taking on the energy of everyone else around me as often — but when I did, I developed a new set of tools for releasing emotions so that they didn't weigh me down. … energy is truly the core of everything; when you shift the energetics, everything else shifts automatically."

The Secret to Unlocking Buried Emotions Buried emotions are drawn to certain organs in our bodies. Amanda explains how ailments begin energetically and manifest in the physical body, how to locate buried emotions in the body, and how to release them by setting an intention to do so.

Website: amandahainline.com

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Working Dogs and PTSD

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"Dogs working in the police force and military can be changed forever by their service, ending up in shelters and suffering serious psychological repercussions, including PTSD."

Treating Canine PTSD The men and women of the United States armed forces are not the only ones who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder after returning from active duty. The working dogs who serve alongside them often experience PTSD as well.

Website: MissionK9Rescue.org

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Kindness and Love as Anxiety Cure

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

Author, infectious disease and vaccine safety expert

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

"There is a difference between cure and healing. What I learned at medical school was about cure, but what I didn't really learn about is about healing. [Our] aim … is to provide training and to provide education to healthcare providers and patients to reclaim their initial motivation in terms of healing rather than cure."

Inoculating Ourselves Against the "Pandemic of Fear" "Doomscrolling" is one symptom of how fear and other negative emotions have become contagious in our constantly connected culture. Tapping into kindness, love, hope and gratitude in our personal lives and relationships can inoculate us from the pandemic of anxiety and dismay.

Website: heartbasedmedicine.org

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Women's Libido and Aging

Susan Bratton

CEO, Co-founder

Personal Life Media, Inc.

"Everybody's focused on male ED when women have exactly the same problem. We're going through all this pain and suffering needlessly. Women's libido doesn't have to be a ticking time bomb that runs out at middle age. We aren't doomed to allowing pain, atrophy, and sensation loss to ruin our sex lives and ruin the level of intimacy we experience in our relationships. So many women are wondering, 'Why is my sex drive gone, and how do I fix my libido?' And they've heard about taking hormones, but they don't realize that there's a much easier fix by simply upping their nitric oxide intake."

How to Have More Intimacy and Passion — at Any Age Achieving intimacy that's soulful, pleasurable, and connected is your birthright and your possibility. Susan shows you how.

Website: SusanBratton.com and The20Store.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Recycling Mercury-Containing Thermostats

Danielle Myers

Operations & Compliance Manager

Thermostat Recycling Corp.

"Mercury-containing thermostats can be a health hazard to your family. If you have one, be sure to understand how to have someone remove and safely recycle them."

Protecting the Environment: Recycling Mercury-Containing Thermostats As the boulders to a full-effort economy roll away, the construction sector will begin to expand. On the residential side, one occasional forgotten practice in rehabbing or improving current homes is the removal of mercury-containing thermostats. Mercury is an element, and medical experts have long recognized it as a severe health hazard. The nonprofit Thermostat Recycling Corp. has been at the forefront for several decades of safely recycling and disposing of these thermostats and the mercury enclosed in them. "We have recycled millions of mercury-containing thermostats, and while many mercury thermostats have already been replaced, consumers continue to buy programmable or 'smart' thermostats and upgrade their outdated ones," said Danielle Myers, operations and compliance manager, TRC. During these upgrades or replacements, some consumers and contractors might fail to follow protocols for the safe removal of the units. TRC operates in all contiguous U.S. states and offers an easy, simple solution to finding a recycling center. Myers can explain what these units look like, who should replace them and how to find a recycling center near you.

Website: www.thermostat-recycle.org

Media contact: Tomislav Peric, [email protected]

The Payer-Provider Relationship

Jeff Bailet

Chief Executive Officer

Altais

"I believe that as good as a practice can be, and as good as a payer can be, without a deep payer-provider relationship, neither a plan nor a practice can deliver the transformational care that the patients and the members of the plan deserve and expect. Ultimately, successful transformation happens at the speed of cooperation."

- Payer-provider collaborations - Accountable care models and population health - Physician-focused payment models (PFPMs) - National healthcare reform - The transition from fee-for-service to value-based care models - Technology needs of independent physician practices - The Quadruple Aim, especially physician gratification - Easing the administrative burden for independent physicians - Mission-driven healthcare innovation - Otolaryngology.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffbailet/

Website: https://altais.com/

Media contact: Robin Carr, [email protected]

Local, State and National Healthcare Strategy

Kelly Robison

Chief Executive Officer

Brown & Toland Physicians (Altais affiliate)

"The social determinants of quality will pose both an opportunity and a challenge. There are many factors that come into play about how to better deliver care and achieve holistic outcomes - how to integrate mental health back into care as well as nutrition, transportation, etc. That's something that the entire healthcare industry has to prioritize."

Local, state and national healthcare strategy Payer-provider collaborations Value-based care payment models Management of independent physician groups, IPAs Clinical integration development Accountable care models and population health Complex contracting negotiations San Francisco Bay Area healthcare sector.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-robison-7a846686/

Website: https://www.brownandtoland.com/

Media contact: Robin Carr, [email protected]

Healthcare Data Technology and Portability

Robert Van Tuyl

Chief Technology Officer

Altais

"An example I point to is personal finance. If I decide to switch from Fidelity to TD Ameritrade, it takes two clicks, and my entire portfolio with everything behind it moves over seamlessly. Imagine if that happened for a medical record? It is definitely possible. It's about standards and the willingness to be able to have that exposure, if you will, so that people can transfer between different systems."

Healthcare IT systems Healthcare technology strategy EMR integration and revenue cycle management Technology integration with clinical workflow Technology platform architecture Web-based applications in healthcare Enterprise software.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertvantuyl/

Website: https://altais.com/

Media contact: Robin Carr, [email protected]

Technology Integration in Clinical Workflow

Dilipkumar ("Dilip") Parekh, MD

CMIO and Chief Digital Health Product Officer at Altais

Altais

"What we're seeing is a changing patient attitude in terms of the expectations. We're seeing health systems realizing that we need just more than an EMR. It is a perfect storm for the next wave of technology to take off."

Technology integration in clinical workflow Care coordination and quality measures Quadruple Aim – especially physician well-being Provider-payer collaboration Gastrointestinal oncology Innovation in gastrointestinal surgery.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dilip-parekh-7395a4212/

Website: https://altais.com/

Media contact: Robin Carr, [email protected]

Discussing Agrihoods

Allison Smith

Founding Partner

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"Every home built in [the agrihood] is required to use a geothermal heat pump and meet guidelines for energy-efficient construction in order to achieve a Home Energy Rating (HERS) of 55 or lower. …Geothermal heat pumps have no outdoor moving parts, giving them a service life of 25 years compared to 15 years on average for traditional heat pumps. The underground components are estimated to last 100 years or more. Unlike regular heat pumps and air conditioners, they are silent. … Some [agrihood] homeowners have taken energy efficiency a step further to build "net zero" homes that are not only highly energy-efficient, but also generate enough energy to offset what they consume. One homeowner is even using photovoltaic solar cells to power two Tesla electric cars as well as the home."

Millennials want walkability and a sense of community. Seniors don't want to be isolated or live in institutional settings. Families seek safe, healthy neighborhoods for their kids. And now the effects of the pandemic have more people looking to live where they can play outdoors and telework from home. Agrihoods deliver on all fronts.

Website: olivettenc.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Finding Courage

David Cunningham

Senior Program Leader

Landmark

"1. Find your courage: It takes courage to admit that something in your life isn't going the way you really want it to. Finding the courage to admit you're committed to something in life that isn't currently happening for you is the first step to creating a life you really want. 2. Be generous with yourself: Give yourself permission to create a life you love. It's normal in our culture for people to go through life saying everything is fine, but you don't have to accept that anymore. You can transcend that old resignation and create something new. 3. Be willing to say it's possible: You have to be willing to create a new possibility in your life. In order to get the results you want, you have to create the possibility that those results can happen for you."

Want to have it all without sacrificing what's important to you? Learn tips for creating a thriving work/life balance, even if you have a family and an active career.

Website: LandmarkWorldwide.com

Media contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Positive Thinking

Diana Cole

Spirit Translator, author

Diana Cole

"To keep feeling better in life, we need to have an internal commitment to choosing better thoughts. Starting with one positive thought leads to a positive inner dialogue, and that ultimately leads to feeling good. Positive thoughts bring good feelings. The key is conjuring enough positive thoughts consistently — letting one lead into another to form positive thought chains — to sustain a better feeling."

Joy Through Presence in 3 Steps Each moment can be delicious, and the lesson plans for achieving this aren't tedious, dull, or difficult. They're a great relief, inviting each of us to relax more, fret less, and let life take care of itself.

Website: DianaCole.com

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

