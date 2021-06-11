ProfNet Expert Alerts for June 11, 2021

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How to Thwart Phishing Attacks

Watch Expert for National Watch Day

Economic and Environmental Benefits of Hemp

Bridging Political Division

Staying in Touch with your College Student Child

How to Eat Vibrantly and Support Local Farmers

Corporate Transformation Expert

Forgiveness Tips for Father's Day

Things to Ask Your Obstetrician

Eyal Benishti

CEO

IRONSCALES

"Phishing is an epidemic, and everyone is a target today. It's not just a large enterprise's problem anymore; it's everyone's problem."

Eyal can discuss the current state of Phishing attacks and offer expert insight on why current solutions aren't going far enough to stop them and what companies can do to address it.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eyalbd1/

Website: ironscales.com

Media contact: Matt Scofield, [email protected]

Bob Moulton

Owner

National Pawn

Bob Moulton is widely considered one of the USA's top pawnbrokers and an avid watch collector.

National Watch Day is June 19th. My subject matter experts can answer engaging questions, feedback, and photos that explore common questions about this universal accessory including: Do luxury watches hold their value in the time of Apple Watch and fitness trackers? How can I care for a luxury watch? What's a great first piece for someone who wants to start a watch collection? What is a good gift for a watch collector or aspiring watch collector? Should I buy a luxury watch off of marketplace or Offerup?

Website: www.nationalpawnshops.com

Media contact: Cyndee Harrison, [email protected]

Matthew Harmon

Author

Matthew Harmon

"The recent Farm Bill that de-scheduled hemp could benefit the US in many ways, like providing an economically and environmentally sustainable option for several products, providing jobs, and boosting the economy. We are already witnessing this in many other countries, as they make full use of industrial hemp and reap the benefits."

Can discuss economic and environmental benefits of hemp, what the US can do to become hemp self-sufficient, and how investors can get in on this lucrative business opportunity.

Website: hempguide.com

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Jeff Krasno

CEO

Commune Media

"The cultural chasm that gapes between Americans has never been wider or deeper. We are bunkered in tribes of political identity, tethered by our ankles to the thoroughbred of social media dreck that gallops toward one extreme or another dragging us along, leaving our nation drawn and quartered. In the pursuit of common ground, it may be time for both the left and right to turn a critical eye on itself."

Can discuss finding a middle path in a politically polarized landscape and bridging political division.

Website: jeffkrasno.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Tracy Schactman

Founder

SendingSun

3 tips for staying connected to your college student, from a mom who's been there. "Let's face it, by the time our kids enter college, we are no longer the CEO of their lives. They've long since fired us from that role. But if we, as parents, are open to change, healthy communication, and a little effort, we'll eventually be lucky enough to be rehired in a new role, as a trusted consultant. Which, I have to say, is pretty great."

Staying in kids' lives when they go off to college—without being intrusive.

Website: www.SendingSun.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Allison Smith

Founding Partner

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"Community Supported Agriculture is a great way to support local agriculture by helping farmers offset operational expense, and reduce the environmental impact of the long distances food travels to go from a farm to your plate."

Can discuss how eating locally and eating seasonally go hand in hand; agrihoods, a nationwide trend of communities designed to foster connections between people, their food, and the environment; and Post-pandemic housing solutions.

Website: olivettenc.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

The Inner Matrix

"If you learn and practice the skills and tools to master your inner matrix, you can shift your mental, emotional, physical, and intuitive state to realize any vision you have for your life."

Within each of us is untapped potential, as well as limiting patterns that can be detrimental to our potential and best selves. Unveiling these core areas and learning to shift their established paradigm within will lead to a far happier, more productive and fulfilling life. Joey guides CEOs and other leaders to harness the power of emotion, focus, intuition, and vision to face daily challenges such as: Mindfully addressing inboxes packed with hundreds of emails, compassionately fielding questions from new hires and maintaining team morale while leading workers back to the office after more than a year at home.

Website: http://JoeyKlein.com

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

Dr. Bradley Nelson

"Many people have a hard time letting go of painful memories and feelings associated with their childhoods. How can we heal the hurts of the past so that we can restore relationships and move forward? The key may lie in learning to identify and release Trapped Emotions, unresolved troubling feelings from difficult experiences in our past."

Dr. Nelson can expand on these tips for releasing emotional baggage: 1. Take into account your parents' emotional baggage. Heart-Walls™ are energetic barriers made of accumulated trapped negative emotions that can prevent people from freely giving and receiving love. When we understand that our parents' hearts may be blocked by fear, anger, or other negative emotions, it can help us to have compassion, forgive, and let go of our own emotional baggage. 2. Speak your mind without creating drama. Dr. Nelson shares how to cope with insensitive family members — and where to draw the line. The key: "Make it a non-emotional situation." 3. Learn from your parents' mistakes. Look at mistakes in a positive light — they helped you learn what NOT to do.

Website: DrBradleyNelson.com

Media contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"Choosing an obstetrician is one of the most important decisions we make when it comes to healthcare, and one that we make at a critical moment in our lives: when we are expecting a baby. Whether you are picking the doctor who will see you through your first pregnancy or your sixth, be sure to ask these questions when choosing your physician: 1. What is your C-section rate? 2. Do you have any maternal deaths associated with your deliveries? 3. Will you be the one to deliver my baby?"

Learn How to Steer Your Pregnancy - Knowing that we can choose our goals makes it possible to change what we don't like. Steering pregnancy helps moms, dads, and babies do better.

Website: LindemannMD.com

Media contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

