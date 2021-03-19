ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 19, 2021

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Resilience During COVID-19

The K9 Heroes Who Serve and Protect Our Troops

#Givefluencer Ken Honda Says "Maro Up" Is Key to Success

Police Forces Should Reflect, Understand Communities They Serve

Healthcare Workers: 3 Self-Care Steps to Renew Caregiving

Is VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean) Possible for You?

A Word of Warning: The Coming Tax Tsunami

Ease Stress With Mindfulness

4 Benefits of Spiritual Guidance

Nutrition During Chemotherapy

AP Style Rules: COVID-19, One Year Later

Blog Profiles: Cult Film Blogs

Jo Deaton

Senior Director of Nursing for Behavioral Health

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

The first thing is to acknowledge and accept that none of this is "normal." We are used to crises that resolve within a matter of days or weeks, not a global crisis of this magnitude. However, through difficulty comes resilience.

Since it's been a year since COVID-19 took hold in the United States, Jo Deaton offers 5 ways to stay resilient during the pandemic.

Website: www.aahs.org

Media contact: Justin McLeod, [email protected]

The K9 Heroes Who Serve and Protect Our Troops

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"How well do you know the dogs who serve and protect the U.S.? An MWD is a Military Working Dog that is owned by the Department of Defense (DoD). They are trained at Lackland AFB in a specialty, and they deploy and return with their assigned handler and special unit. Unfortunately, MWDs are considered to be 'equipment.' Therefore, if they are retired overseas, the DoD does not transport them back to the U.S. to be adopted by either their handler or civilians. That's where [rescue] comes in … to meet the immediate need to bring these warriors home.

A CWD is a Contract Working Dog that is owned by a private company. They work for companies contracted by the DoD to serve alongside our MWDs, and they perform the same tasks protecting our troops. CWDs are not attached to a special unit, so they remain in active service and are reassigned to other areas where needed. Sadly, some contract companies do not bring these warriors back when they are retired. They have to wait for someone to hear about them, adopt them, and pay the costs to bring them home."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.MissionK9Rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

#Givefluencer Ken Honda Says "Maro Up" Is Key to Success

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"When it comes to money, I have heard many people say they want more but rarely anyone who says they have too much. And I've met only one man who said he had enough: my mentor, Wahei Takeda. Most people around the world are unfamiliar with this great man, but to put it in relative terms, he was like the Warren Buﬀett of Japan. I believe my success is a direct result of Wahei's philosophy of saying 'arigato' — thank you — consistently, and applying his 'maro up' philosophy to my own life and business.

What is maro? The word is short for magokoro, which means true or sincere heart in Japanese. You could say maro is strong in those who have a pure heart and lead an upright life. Even in Japanese, it's somewhat hard to deﬁne maro, but it could be called a state of selﬂessness — the opposite of ego.

Wahei said that those who are in touch with maro always create win-win situations for themselves and the people around them. If you have a pure heart and true sincerity, not only will people treat you better, but you'll begin to feel the whole universe support you as well. When your maro increases, Wahei says you 'maro up' and invite many miracles into your life."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.KenHonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Police Forces Should Reflect, Understand Communities They Serve

Clayton Moore

Author

Good Cop, Black Cop: Guilty Until Proven Innocent

As the United States continues to grapple with issues of racial equity in the wake of last summer's Black Lives Matter protests and the ongoing Defund the Police movement, Moore offers the following insights for law enforcement groups' consideration:

"1) It's unreasonable to think we can diversify the police overnight. That's a long-term project.

2) While we're working toward that, we can do better at educating officers about the customs and cultures of the people they're tasked with serving.

3) It's not just white officers who need this. All of us have unconscious biases. Even officers of color become enculturated with the idea that people of color are more likely to commit crimes because they're dealing with a higher percentage of people of color being arrested — but this is only part of the story.

4) Cybercrimes, abuse, and other 'white collar' crimes are happening all around us but can go undetected for years. Money buys space — i.e., privacy. Physical crimes such as robbery, murder, and drug sales that happen in high-population areas are far easier to detect, obtain evidence on, and solve quickly.

5) It is a fact that there are more men and women of color in the criminal justice system. What has not been established — because it would require full knowledge of all crimes being committed and a full profile of the perpetrators — is that people of color, blacks in particular, are actually committing more crimes. Due to the hidden nature of 'white collar' crimes, however, this notion persists.

6) We need to make a concerted effort to look at all the factors and see how the mismatch between the racial makeup of police departments and the people they serve factors into bias and police brutality.

7) We need greater diversity in our police forces and better cultural awareness training."

Communication expert, speaker, and retired police sergeant Clayton Moore is the author of "Good Cop, Black Cop: Guilty Until Proven Innocent." The book shares Moore's battle with and victory over racial discrimination as the first black officer in a small-town USA police force. Learn more at GoodCopBlackCop.com. #goodcopblackcop

Online Press Kit: ClaytonMoore.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: GoodCopBlackCop.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Healthcare Workers: 3 Self-Care Steps to Renew Caregiving

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

Author, infectious disease and vaccine safety expert

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

"1) Start With Your Heart: Find a comfortable position, close your eyes, and focus your attention on the area of your heart. Feel your breath flowing in and out, breathing a little slower and deeper than usual, five seconds in and five seconds out. Activate and sustain a regenerative feeling such as appreciation, care, or compassion. You may want to remember a situation with someone or something where you felt really, really well. Take this energy with you and have a good rest of the day.

2) Bring Presence to Your Practice: By simply bringing attention to your breath, watching it flow effortlessly into and out of your body as you cultivate an attitude of patience and curiosity, you will be able to bring mindfulness to every moment of your day. Even if your schedule is jam-packed, there are usually brief opportunities to bring yourself back to 'beginner's mind' and awareness of your breath while washing your hands or writing up your notes.

3) Practice Healthy Habits for Better Sleep: Be a creature of habit. Sleep like your ancestors. Power down and drop off."

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer (SAY Yon Bon-hoffer) is a global expert on infectious diseases and vaccine safety, and a thought leader on efforts to transform how medical professionals care for their patients — and themselves. His new book is "Dare to Care — How to Survive and Thrive in Today's Medical World." Visit www.heartbasedmedicine.org.

Online Press Kit: DrJanBonhoeffer.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.heartbasedmedicine.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Is VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean) Possible for You?

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"In most cases, you may have a vaginal birth after C-section (VBAC) as long as your C-section incision is left to right rather than up and down. When I jointed my first practice after residency, I began doing VBACs after one previous C-section. I then offered VBACs after two C-sections, even three C-sections. A nurse practitioner came to see me with four previous C-sections. She knew and understood her options, and wanted to try a VBAC. Her labor and delivery went fine. She delivered her fifth child vaginally with no problems. The patients simply need to be monitored carefully. Checking for uterine rupture is to be expected."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

A Word of Warning: The Coming Tax Tsunami

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank on Yourself

"Saving in tax-deferred accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs is much less appealing going forward. The Society of Actuaries has pointed out that if all things are equal, you'll come out the same whether you defer your taxes until you take retirement distributions … or you pay your taxes up front and then can take tax-free withdrawals. However, if tax rates go up over the long term — which now appears inevitable — you will end up paying far more in taxes.

Most people look at their retirement plan balances and think it's all theirs. They often forget they'll owe the IRS taxes on every penny they've put in and every penny of growth they've deferred for decades. According to the Center for Retirement Research, 'it's a very big deal when people realize they only have two-thirds or three-quarters of what they thought they had.' And that statement was made several years ago before the federal debt exploded!"

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank on Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people.

Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Online Press Kit: www.pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Ease Stress With Mindfulness

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"People and situations disappoint or annoy us sometimes. That's just a part of life — but it doesn't have to be a part of life that ruins our whole day when it happens. Practicing forgiveness and letting go is a wonderful way to reduce stress and increase your access to calm.

There are some wonderful meditations available on these topics. I enjoy the Insight Timer meditation app, and they have a whole category on forgiveness, with meditations and talks from some wonderful teachers. Here's a free meditation called "Loving Kindness & Letting Go" to get you started."

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

4 Benefits of Spiritual Guidance

Diana Cole

Spirit Translator, author

Diana Cole

"1) You will experience less conflict, drama, and stress in your life.

2) You'll learn to stop staying stuck in the pain of the past and start recognizing the meaning, purpose, gift, and lesson in your experiences.

3) You will learn how to quiet your inner turmoil so you enjoy more calm during the day and better sleep at night.

4) You'll learn how to pay attention to signs and intuitions, connect with your deep inner knowing, and bring more of what you want into existence."

Diana Cole is a spirit translator, thought leader, and author. Passionate about spirit guidance, she is committed to teaching people how to access it for themselves so they may find freedom from pain and limitation and live a life of abundance, fun, and inspiration. Diana offers her empowering tools for spirit guidance in group settings, speaking engagements, live workshops, and through her vibrant Instagram and Facebook communities. She is the author of "Spirit Translator: Seven Truths for Creating Well-Being and Connecting With Spirit" (St. Martin's Press, August 2020) and co-author of "Pillars of Success" (August 2020) with Jack Canfield. Diana's first children's book, "Alina the Positive Thought Warrior," is due to be released at the end of 2020. Learn more at www.DianaCole.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dianacole.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.DianaCole.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Nutrition During Chemotherapy

Monica Tomazic, MS, RD, CSO, LDN, and Maureen Shackelford, MS, RD, LDN,

Registered dietitians specializing in oncology nutrition

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Eating well during chemotherapy can help you maintain your weight and improve how you feel during treatment. A well-planned strategy and support from your cancer care team, can help you navigate any obstacles to maintain optimal health throughout treatment.

Tomazic can provide tips for eating well during chemo. She recently wrote a blog about this topic: https://living.aahs.org/cancer/tips-for-eating-well-during-chemotherapy.

Media contact: Justin McLeod, [email protected]

