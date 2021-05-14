ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 14, 2021

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

Indoor air quality

Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

MEDIA JOBS

Crypto Reporter, MarketWatch – Dow Jones (NY)

News Editor, MarketWatch – Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

10 Top-Notch Asian American News Sites to Follow

Blog Profiles: Marine Life Blogs

Indoor air quality

Caroline Blazovsky

Healthy Home Expert

My Healthy Home

"Indoor air quality is finally getting the attention it deserves. I help families make sure their home air is clean and free of pollutants and pathogens."

Caroline can share advice on how to keep homes healthy and virus free - especially during high allergy seasons and under the cloak of the pandemic. How do we keep our homes, dorm rooms, senior living residences safe?

She is a National Environmental Health Association (NEHA) Healthy Homes Specialist (HHS) and a member of the ACAC, NEHA, IAQA, and serves on the national IAQA Public Education Subcommittee. Caroline has developed many unique testing methods and products for residential consumers to evaluate their homes and maintain healthy environments economically. Her consultations are focused around examining homes for toxins and utilizing services for detoxifying homes that use technologies such as air sampling, ultraviolet light, plant purifiers, ventilation, sensing, moisture control and non-toxic products. Her areas of expertise include home safety, mold, volatile organic compounds, green living and environmentally friendly construction. She spends substantial time investigating new testing methods and products that will aid her clients with healthier living. Her specialty is working with individuals who suffer with allergies, asthma, chemical sensitivities and auto immune diseases. She is a certified mold remediator (CMR), indoor environmentalist (CIE), healthy home specialist (HHS) and has graduate education in sustainable design and public health. She resides on national panels for wellness and indoor air quality.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/caroline-blazovsky-3314161/

Website: https://www.healthyhomeexpert.com/

Media contact: Denise Bentele, [email protected]

Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

Michael Greenberger

Founder/Director University of Maryland Center of Health and Homeland Security/Professor, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

University of Maryland Center of Health and Homeland Security

"It now appears quite certain that this ransomware attack was perpetrated by a Russian criminal syndicate. This attack has revealed to the world what experts have long known—the US energy and fuel supplies upon which all infrastructure relies, but especially the nation's defense, is vulnerable in the extreme. Our very defense from our worst enemies is in peril."

Greenberger can speak on the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

Michael Greenberger, JD, is the founder and director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security. Additionally, he is a professor at Maryland Carey Law where he developed and teaches courses such as "Law and Policy of Cybersecurity;" and "Law and Policy of Emergency Management." Professor Greenberger is well-versed in speaking to media and is happy to do so.

Testimony before Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific , and International Cybersecurity Policy on "United States Confidence Building Measures to Respond to Universally Recognized Need for International Cybersecurity Protections" LINK: https://www.foreign.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Greenberger_Testimony.pdf

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-greenberger-bba53266/

Website: https://www.mdchhs.com/

Media contact: Laura Lee, [email protected]

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

10 TOP-NOTCH ASIAN AMERICAN NEWS SITES TO FOLLOW. For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, here are 10 sites offering engaging coverage of Asian American entertainment, lifestyle, and culture.

BLOG PROFILES: MARINE LIFE BLOGS. In this week's blog roundup, we're recognizing a few standout marine life blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation.

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: [email protected] or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Source: ProfNet

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

