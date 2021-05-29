ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 28, 2021

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Reducing Flight Anxiety

Dr. Lyndsey Harvell-Bowman

Director, Terror Management Lab

James Madison University

"With the flying public ready to board airplanes again, the flight anxiety that may have always been present is now made worse from the pandemic. Not only do we need to be concerned with safety and the potential of crashing, we also have to be concerned if those sitting close to us have a deadly virus. Consequently, we should expect to see an increase in unruly behavior from passengers," said Dr. Lyndsey Harvell-Bowman, director of the Terror Management Lab at James Madison University.

With air travel continuing to pick back up as COVID-19 restrictions ease, many passengers are feeling new anxieties about mask wearing and spending time crowded in close quarters on a plane. Dr. Harvell-Bowman can provide valuable insight into these fears and offer some ways to reduce anxiety. In addition to anxiety-reducing strategies for passengers, she can also offer thoughts on how journalists and airlines can play a role in lowering passenger stress.

https://www.jmu.edu/commstudies/people/faculty/harvell-lindsey.shtml

Website: https://sites.lib.jmu.edu/terrormanagementlab/

Media contact: Ginny Cramer, [email protected]

Does Your Retirement Plan Pass the 3-Point Check-Up?

Pamela Yellen

President, Bank on Yourself

"1. Predictability of the growth in your plan. How important is it to you to know the minimum value of your plan and how much income it can provide you when you want to tap into it? If the market tanks by 50% or more (as it has twice since the year 2000) just before or after you retire, will it significantly affect your retirement lifestyle?"

2. Liquidity and access to your money. 401(k)s and IRAs have many restrictions on how and when you can access your savings. You'll have to pay taxes plus a 10% penalty if you withdraw money before 59½. And you'll have to sell investments that you counted on for growth. If it's a bad time to sell, you're out of luck. If your 401(k) plan permits borrowing (IRAs do not), there are strict limits on how much you can borrow, how long you can borrow it for, and how you must pay it back. Because of this, you really have to consider the money in your retirement account as a non-liquid asset you won't touch until age 59½.

3. Taxation of the income you take from your plan. People like the idea that they can contribute to a 401(k) or IRA with before-tax dollars. Over the years, they tend to forget they have only deferred their tax liability and are sitting on a tax time bomb, as they discover the IRS is taking 25% to 50% of the value of their retirement savings. It's a little-known fact that, if tax rates are the same, it doesn't make any difference if you pay your taxes before you put money aside, or when you take withdrawals. Ask yourself this very important question: What direction do you think tax rates are going over the long term?"

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank on Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people.

Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Website: FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

How to Use Loving Kindness to Change Your Relationship to Emotional Pain

Julie Potiker

Author, Mindful Methods for Life

"Loving Kindness meditation invites you to expand your ability to have compassion for yourself and others. It opens the doorway to the possibility of being mindfully calm, clear, and loving in an otherwise chaotic world — and it is an especially effective way to reorient yourself to painful emotions. By mindfully taking time to love and accept ourselves — including all our emotions — we give ourselves some breathing room. The practice of Loving Kindness is quite simple; it involves mantras that you repeat silently to yourself. You can do this while sitting in quiet meditation, but you can also do it while in traffic, standing in line at the grocery store, taking a walk outside, or anytime, anywhere that you find it useful."

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Website: MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

5 Risk Factors for Postpartum Depression

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"The goal here is to help expectant mothers and those who care for them to identify as early as possible whether the pregnant woman is more likely to face postpartum depression after birth. Knowing this in advance can allow time for additional support structures to be put in place to help the new mother through the challenging postpartum transition. Talk to your obstetric care provider about PPD and your risk factors as soon as your first prenatal appointment. It's never too soon to create a safety net of care for after the birth. Some of the most common risk factors for postpartum depression include: a history of depression, advanced maternal age, pregnancy complications, history of substance abuse, intimate partner conflict."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]



Ways to Connect Deeply Through Pandemic & Beyond

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

Dr. Bradley Nelson

"Lend a helping hand–— Volunteering your time to help others is always a wonderful way to make a difference and feel more connected to your community. If you have skills like teaching art, a second language, or energy healing, you might volunteer your time to virtually offer classes or sessions to anyone needing some support.

Write a letter — Letters can be a powerful way to connect with people at any time! Sometimes it's easier to fully express yourself with a written note. You might send a postcard from your hometown, decorate a page with arts and crafts, or simply share what's happening in your life.

Send thoughtful gifts — Sending a care package is a wonderful way to let someone know you care! Apps such as Doordash and Ubereats are meal delivery services that allow you to send dinner or a sweet treat to a loved one, even if they live in a different town. Or you might pack up a box full of your homemade cookies, send a craft kit to a friend with kids (or a creative spirit!), or anything else you know your friend loves!

Spend time outdoors together — If you live close by, meeting up outdoors can be a great way to connect while keeping everyone in your life healthy. You might plan to meet up in a park, or take a walk together. Exercise is a wonderful way to support your body and mind.

Release Trapped Emotions — When negative emotional energies get trapped in our bodies, they can stop us from giving and receiving love freely. In fact, we have found that these emotions can become trapped around the heart, forming an energetic wall we refer to as a Heart-Wall. Heart-Wall Trapped Emotions are often responsible when someone feels as though they can't connect deeply in their close relationships. Tools such as [energy work] can free Trapped Emotions, release Heart-Walls, and balance energetic imbalances."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit emotioncodegift.com .

Website: DrBradleyNelson.com and DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

The Key to Success Hidden in Quiet Darkness

Glenn Perry

Co-founder, Samadhi Tank Co.

"Exploration of self-discovery and creativity is easiest in an environment where nothing is happening. The floatation tank is designed to relieve the sensory overload people experience much of the time so they can experience an expanded state of consciousness in which anything is possible. This state allows people to distinguish new, unlimited possibilities. The floatation tank is a powerful instrument for change. It is an environment for learning about oneself, in whatever way one wishes, without distraction."

Glenn and Lee Perry founded Samadhi Tank Co. and the commercial floatation tank industry in 1972. In their new book, "Floating in Quiet Darkness: How the Floatation Tank Has Changed Our Lives and Is Changing the World," they tell how floatation tanks help people reboot the brain, access deep calm, and invigorate childlike creativity.

Website: samadhitank.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Explore & Restore Notre-Dame's Treasures

Michel Picaud

President, Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris

"The group has launched a new donor engagement platform to renew public interest and investment. On this new interactive website, donors can engage with specific cathedral artifacts saved from the blaze and choose ones they wish to invest in restoring. Each artifact is a 'piece of the puzzle' awaiting restoration, and each has a unique history and story. Visitors to the site can learn about the history and cultural relevance of each piece, and earmark donations toward individual pieces or towards the cathedral's restoration as a whole."

Michel Picaud is President of Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to accelerate the restoration of the iconic Paris cathedral. The group is the official public charity leading the cathedral's international fundraising efforts for rebuilding and restoration.

Website: FriendsOfNotreDameDeParis.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

