ProfNet Expert Alerts for September 11, 2020

America's K9 Military Heroes Deserve Peaceful, Loving Retirement

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"These dogs were drafted into what they did; they didn't choose it. They have selflessly given their lives to protect our soldiers, our first responders, and our citizens. And they deserve the best retirement we can give them."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

4 Tips to Transform How You Feel About Wearing a Face Mask

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

Anne Ockene Boudreau

"1) Do it for people you love: Think of a person you love, and imagine you are wearing a mask to help them stay healthy and well. Now think about all the people around you and their loved ones, and how together we can help to stop the spread of the virus.

2) Cover yourself with compassion: Many people feel isolated, worried, afraid, and unsettled by the new world we find ourselves in. Look with compassion on yourself and those around you as you go about errands that require you to wear a mask. Compliment yourself and be tender towards yourself. Loving thoughts lead to a loving and more tranquil demeanor.

3) Smile behind your mask: Wearing a mask can seem troublesome in part because it covers facial expressions, but the simple act of smiling has been shown to boost happiness. When you smile beneath your mask, your eyes will convey warmth to those around you, and that will help spread kindness and the sense that we are all in this together.

4) Change what you think about wearing a mask: A mask does not mask you. In fact, the opposite is true: It shows that you respect yourself and respect others. It is a badge to wear with honor and dignity, knowing that you are helping and not hurting others."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

5 Little-Known Tips for Reducing Morning Sickness

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"1) Eat BEFORE you get out of bed: Keep something beside the bed that you can eat before you get up. Crackers are often recommended, along with juice of some sort to supply sugar. When you wake up, eat the crackers and drink the juice, then lie back down for 10 to 15 minutes so the food can settle. (This is not the time to stick to a low carb diet!)

2) Shower AFTER breakfast: Resist the urge to get up and go straight to the shower. Instead, get up and eat a good breakfast with fat, protein, and carbohydrates — like bacon, eggs, and toast. If, like so many of us, you are wedded to the cold cereal breakfast and can't stand the notion of eggs and bacon, try oatmeal. Add butter and a bit of sugar, and have an egg with it for protein, or even a slice of unprocessed cheese. The food raises your blood sugar and stabilizes your blood pressure.

3) Avoid driving until after you have rested another 10 minutes: You don't want to be driving with your window down and holding your head out the window trying to combat nausea.

4) Eat like a diabetic: Eat three meals a day with three little meals in between. All meals should include protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Aim for 1/3 carbohydrates, 1/3 fat, and 1/3 protein in a meal. 40 percent carbohydrates, 40 percent protein, and 20 percent fat also works. If you are on a balanced diet, three big and three small meals will cause you to gain about 2 to 3 pounds per month. If you are carrying twins or multiples, you will gain about 4 pounds per month.

5) Use medication as a last resort: If you find you cannot control the nausea with careful monitoring of your activity and diet, there are medications available. Of the three commonly prescribed drugs for morning sickness, studies show they do not produce birth defects or cause miscarriages — but they all have various side effects, including headache, dizziness, drowsiness, and diarrhea. If you are fortunate enough to be able to control morning sickness with diet and exercise, you can avoid adding any unknown or unnecessary risk to your pregnancy."

Dr. Alan is the co-author of "Modern Medicine: What You're Dying to Know," a consumer action guide about how to navigate the United States healthcare system. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero!

He earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota in 1977 and is boarded by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association.

Fondly known as the "Rural Doc," his favorite hobbies are washing his vintage Cadillacs and tending to his pet chickens. He practices medicine and lives with his wife and co-author Diane Haugen in Elgin, North Dakota. Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Catholics: How Are You Connecting With Your Faith During the Pandemic?

Brian Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"Traditional in-person celebrations like August's Feast of the Assumption may be cancelled, but opportunities to express faith and hope abound. How are you connecting with your faith today?"

Brian W. Smith serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has over 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. Brian is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Florida. For more information, visit www.PreserveSaintGermain.org.

Online Press Kit: www.preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Money Lessons Kids Need Now More Than Ever

Stephanie Mackara

Author, finance expert, JD, CDFA

Stephanie Mackara

"If anything, I hope this pandemic underscores the importance of financial knowledge and being prepared. Good habits create good outcomes. Teaching your children good financial habits today, before they incur debt or even earn income, will set them up with a strong foundation to sustain whatever life throws their way."

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA™, is President & Principal Wealth Advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. A financial socialization expert, Stephanie is a wife, mother, and author of the new book "Money Minded Families." She teaches people that financial wellness begins with your mindset, not your bank account. Learn more at www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.

Online Press Kit: www.stephaniemackara.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Upgrading Talent: Advantages of Hiring Unemployed

Ken Crowell

Founder, CEO

EmployTest

"1) Raw talent: Some unemployed candidates were laid off as a result of the 'last-in, first-out' formula that prioritizes seniority over growth potential. These applicants may have a tough time landing interviews due to the short tenure listed on their resume, which many recruiters interpret as a lack of competency. If your company is looking to carefully develop the perfect employee, these types of job seekers are a strong choice.

2) Rapid onboarding: Laid-off workers are often ready to start as soon as possible, and do not have to go through the customary two-week notice process or fulfill obligations to an employer.

3) Versatility of experience: Applicants may be more open to different industries and positions if they are not currently employed.

4) High morale: Laid-off workers tend to be excited about getting back to a normal employment schedule. Receiving a job offer can be both a relief and a source of soaring optimism. Hiring applicants that are full of positive energy can breathe new life into your work environment and stimulate productivity."

Ken Crowell is Founder and CEO of EmployTest, a pre-employment testing platform that's helped more than 7,000 corporate and government organizations across the US and globally to remotely pre-screen applicants for the best hiring choices. EmployTest administers more than 60,000 tests to job applicants each year. Learn more at www.employtest.com.

Online Press Kit: www.employtest.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.employtest.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Break Free From the "Box" of Others' Expectations

Kimberly Faith

Author, systems thinking expert

Kimberly Faith

"How many times have you stepped right into the box others have presented you with? We've all stepped into them in life — sometimes willingly, sometimes unwillingly. We all have quite a collection of boxes. The motherhood box. The sister box. The daughter box. The female box. The religious box. The political box. The proper society box. But here's the thing: We don't have to step into the box. We can see it, acknowledge it, decide if we want to dip a toe in the box, decide if we want to bust out of the box, and then figure out how we're going to move forward."

Systems thinking expert, futurist, and thought leader Kimberly Faith is the author of the award-winning book, "Your Lion Inside: Discover the Power Within & Live Your Fullest Life." Her podcast, "The Sisterhood Report," is a leadership portal for women to connect the dots between past, present, and future. Kim has trained and coached over thirty thousand leaders from Fortune 500 companies. She translated her coaching experience into a system known as Breakthru Branding™ and now offers an online course to inspire leaders to take ownership of their signature personal brand. To learn more, visit www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com for more information specifically about the book.

Online Press Kit: www.kimberlyfaith.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Healthy Local Food in Pandemic? Online Farm Stand in 4 Steps.

Joe Evans

Farm Manager

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"1) People place and pay for orders online.

2) Each order is picked, packed, washed, and ready for pickup within two days.

3) All orders are bagged, labeled with invoices, and placed at the farm stand.

4) People pull up, grab their bag, and drive away."

Sustainable agriculture expert Joe Evans is farm manager for Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Learn more at www.olivettenc.com. Olivette recently won the National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Award for Best Green Community.

Online Press Kit: www.olivette.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.olivettenc.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]



Stay Calm in Chaotic Times With Mindfulness

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"The whole name of the game in terms of maintaining our emotional wellness right now is mindfulness. Mindfulness is an opportunity for recognizing when you are feeling fear and overwhelm, then soothing yourself to move back into balance. It's like riding the waves.

We have options, even in the moments when it feels like we don't. And maybe that knowing can anchor us to hopefulness long enough to choose a gentler way of experiencing those moments. Take heart in knowing that there is a path forward to a more manageable way of getting through even the toughest days."

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer, and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University. Visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Financial Stress: 3 Steps to Break Free

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank on Yourself

"1) Build a Safe and Liquid Emergency Fund Equal to Two Years of Your Household Expenses: This gives you a cushion in case you lose your job and allows you to avoid high-interest finance charges by not having to put unexpected expenses on a charge card. It also gives you a sense of control over your future, and the ability to take advantage of opportunities. Just as emergency expenses come up when we least expect them, so do opportunities.

2) Build Emergency Savings in a Financial Vehicle That Provides Flexibility and Guaranteed Competitive Growth: Savings and money market accounts and CDs pay so little interest you practically need a magnifying glass to see it, so it's not very motivating to stash a lot of cash there. However, your money has to 'reside' someplace — a bank or investment account, in currencies or commodities, or under your mattress. I recommend using a high-cash-value, dividend-paying whole life policy. These policies provide competitive, guaranteed growth every year, even when markets are tanking, and allow policyholders to take a loan against their cash value any time for any reason.

3) Start Building a Safe and Liquid Emergency Fund NOW: Every crisis presents us with opportunities. The pandemic has resulted in a jump in the savings rate, most of which is in accounts earning little to nothing. And the shutdown made many of us realize that we can get by just fine without some of the things we once viewed as necessities."

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank on Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people.

Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Online Press Kit: www.pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Is Birth Safer at Home or in a Hospital?

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"The issue between a hospital and home birth is really that the hospital is a safer place in case of an obstetrical emergency such as hemorrhage. Dr. Neda Ghaffari specializes in high-risk pregnancies. She recommends that if a woman with a low-risk pregnancy does choose a home birth that she live within 15 minutes of a hospital. If she has had a previous C-section, is carrying twins, or has a breech baby, she should opt for a hospital birth. These are similar recommendations of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Dr. Robyn Lamar, an obstetrician, told National Public Radio (NPR): 'The underlying belief in midwifery is that birth is a physiological process … versus the more medical view … that birth is something that can be high-risk at any moment and it's sort of a disaster waiting to happen.' The crux of the decision for any woman is whether they believe strongly that birth is a natural process and something they want to experience as such, or whether they feel safer in a hospital where emergency complications can be handled and there will be technological interventions they will have to learn to live with. One is not inherently better than the other. It's a woman's personal choice."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Coping With Loss in Pandemic: 5 Keys for Healthy Grieving

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"1) A little denial can be healthy. It can prepare you for the difficult feelings coming your way. Just don't get stuck here.

2) Beware signs of unhealthy grief. These may include fatigue, brain fog, irritability or unexplained pain or illness. Severe depression or suicidal thoughts are a warning sign to seek professional help immediately.

3) You may feel overwhelmed, feeling that your grief will never end. Be careful with your thoughts. Observe them like passing clouds, or find a replacement thought such as 'I'm going to be okay; or 'This is normal.'

4) Go easy on yourself. Let yourself fully experience all your emotions. Love yourself with proper self-care. Eat nourishing food and get proper rest. Make future plans (if appropriate) to help you move forward.

5) Don't try to rush grief. The pain of grief can be so intense that it feels like it will never end. You may think you're done, but then experience more intense pain. Understand that this is normal."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available from St. Martin's Press. For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

