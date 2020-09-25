ProfNet Expert Alerts for September 25, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Quality vs. Quantity: Finding the Right Balance for Your Blog

Blog Profiles: Senior Blogs

Commercial Interior Design

Lisa Bottom

Past president, IIDA Northern California

IIDA - International Interior Design Association

"As vice president and principal for AECOM in San Francisco, I'm responsible for leading the Interior Design Practice in the northern part of the AECOM Western Region. My specialty is focused on interior design for Corporate Interiors Practice."

Bottom can speak on commercial interior design; industrial design; interior architecture; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the design and functionality of commercial spaces.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisa-bottom-4161052/

Website: https://iidanc.org/about/about-iida-nc/

Media contact: David Cumpston, [email protected]

Personal Brand Photos

Sharon Haver

Entrepreneur, Positioning Expert & Online Business Consultant

FocusOnStyle.com

"Did you know that it only takes 1/10th of a second to judge a person's character, even from a photo? In today's fast-paced, tech-oriented world, your photo is now part of your personal brand, business strategy, and career trajectory. The good news is that by using the right techniques, you can manage people's sense of you through your photos."

At FocusOnStyle.com since 1999, Sharon Haver helps savvy experts and entrepreneurs build thriving online businesses with personality that boost visibility through authentic brand positioning. Prior to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Sharon perfected the art of positioning as a 15-year veteran fashion photography stylist in New York City and a Scripps Howard News Wire advice columnist. For anyone looking to land their next dream client or job, and for those who are constantly on Zoom calls these days, Sharon offers these on-camera tips to make sure your photo or screen time says all the right things. - Be sure to make "eye contact" with the camera lens. People who make eye contact have a greater chance of being viewed as more intelligent. (Putting on your eyeglasses can have the same effect.) - Dress the part, but keep things simple so the focal point of the photo or video is you and not your outfit. - Good lighting is crucial to taking professional looking photos, even if you're shooting from your iPhone. Use natural lighting when possible or a three-point lighting set-up. - Ensure you have amazing surroundings. A clean, organized background goes a long way. For more insights on how to make your photos work for you or to schedule an interview, don't hesitate to reach out.

4 Steps to Master Fear in Pandemic

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

Conscious Transformation

"1) Feel Triggered? Stop. Wherever you are, just take two to three minutes and stop whatever you're doing. Don't send an email, don't pick up the phone, don't watch TV or look at your Facebook. Just stop. Sometimes it's helpful to close your eyes because you eliminate distractions from the outside. It's a little easier to sense what's occurring inside.

2) Name What You're Feeling. Ask 'How do I feel? Do I feel agitated or overwhelmed? Do I feel anxious or sad?' If you are not able to name the emotion you feel, ask 'Do I feel expanded? Do I feel contracted?'

3) Breathe Deeply. Breathe three deep, relaxed breaths, in through the nose, out through the mouth, 5 – 10 seconds in, 5 – 10 seconds out, relaxing your body.

4) Name the Result You Want to Achieve. When you feel yourself a bit more relaxed, acknowledge the outcome you want to create and then name what you can do to move toward that outcome."

International Corporate Transformation Expert Joey Klein is an internationally known personal transformation expert, world champion martial artist, business CEO, and author of the book "The Inner Matrix: A Guide to Transforming Your Life and Awakening Your Spirit." He travels the world teaching his technique of Conscious Transformation to support people in living healthy, happy, and more fulfilling lives. Learn more at www.JoeyKlein.com, www.ConsciousTransformation.com and theinnermatrix.com.

Online Press Kit: www.joeyklein.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.JoeyKlein.com, www.ConsciousTransformation.com and theinnermatrix.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Love and Support May Be Invisible, but It's Always Available

Diana Cole

Spirit Translator, author

Diana Cole

"Have you forgotten what is available to you — the peace, the freedom, the aliveness in the face of all things? Bringing awareness to the feeling of invisible love and support is life changing."

Diana Cole is a spirit translator, thought leader, and author. Passionate about spirit guidance, she is committed to teaching people how to access it for themselves so they may find freedom from pain and limitation and live a life of abundance, fun, and inspiration. Diana offers her empowering tools for spirit guidance in group settings, speaking engagements, live workshops, and through her vibrant Instagram and Facebook communities. She is the author of "Spirit Translator: Seven Truths for Creating Well-Being and Connecting With Spirit" (St. Martin's Press, August 2020) and coauthor of "Pillars of Success" (August 2020) with Jack Canfield. Diana's first children's book, "Alina the Positive Thought Warrior," is due to be released at the end of 2020. Learn more at www.DianaCole.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dianacole.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.DianaCole.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

5 Mindset-Shifting Tips for Challenging Times

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"1. Practice gratitude: When you don't have gratitude for what you have, there is no foundation to build on. You will continuously be filling a hole that can never be filled. But when you are thankful for what you have, as you accomplish and gain, it will overwhelm you with happiness.

2. Be happy NOW: Dreaming of a beautiful future has its place, but it will forever be a dream unless we learn how to be happy in our present.

3. Be rich in self-worth: We are all worthy of a good sense of self-esteem. Learn to know that you are more than a moment in your life. Learn that you have skills that others do not. Learn that you hold power in your life. Learn that others depend on you. Learn that you are loved. Learn that you deserve to love yourself, and then love yourself. Then you will be well on your way to true wealth.

4. Build your awareness of wants vs. needs: We've all done it — bought something expensive, and then ended up with buyer's regret. Understanding what actually fits into your life and knowing that purchase is going to return its value to you is an important skill to develop.

5. Don't cling to money worries: Worrying about money is an addiction that keeps you from focusing on what else is going on in your life. When you are truly struggling with money, it is understandable that it would cause worry. But what so many of us do is we go through a period in our life where money is scarce, then we hold onto the fear of that moment long after it has passed. Even those who accumulate financial wealth often continue to worry about making sure their money is enough — and they end up missing out on the joy in their life! Learn to allow fear into your life when it is helpful, then recognize when it is no longer serving you and let it go."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

3 Ways to Spend Less on Your Home Office

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"1) When buying online, always check the SALE tab first, and check it often. You might find your favorite item in discontinued colors for a steal.

2) Shop online marketplaces by item name, not just by category. If you know you need a bookcase for your office, and you know the IKEA Billy bookcase would work for your space, search for the brand and model names. This way, you can often snag a deal AND get free assembly!

3) Always open delivered boxes and packages immediately. If you wait to open and later find out items are damaged, wrong, or unsuitable for your office space, you might miss the window for returns. That's money down the drain and more clutter in your home."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "Organizing Your Home With SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals).

Darla is a certified photo organizer with The Photo Managers, and a certified Evernote consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client lives, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: www.darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Social Distance & Relationships: Unblock Your Heart First

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"If you have a persistent fear of being left or dumped, this may undermine the foundations of any type of relationship. If you feel a lack of relationship trust is a big problem for you that requires counseling, please seek it out. But if you're simply looking to strengthen a relationship and increase your ability to love and trust, here are some things you can try:

• Determine if Your Heart is Open to Love: Many people unwittingly suffer from a Heart-Wall™. Heart-Walls are like emotional scar tissue from past heartbreak. As a result, you can go through your life somewhat insulated from others because of the emotional traumas you've been through and the wall around your heart.

• Examine Your Feelings: Be mindful of when you become stuck in negative or anxious thought patterns about your relationship, and recognize when those thoughts aren't rational. Simple mindfulness is a great tool for many types of anxiousness. If you realize your fears aren't based in reality, sometimes that can help you turn them around.

• Communicate: Don't be afraid to loop your partner in on what you're going through. Explain that you know your anxious feelings or lack of trust in a relationship is coming from you, not things they are doing. Their reassurances of their love for you may not take away your anxious feelings, but it can't hurt! Plus, your vulnerability may even strengthen your bond.

• Release Trapped Emotions: If you have trapped emotional energies of betrayal, abandonment, heartache, insecurity, unreceived love, worry, or bitterness, you could be locked in a pattern because some part of you is feeling those feelings 24/7. Releasing these energies using The Emotion Code® could make an immediate and significant difference in your ability to trust in a relationship. Download a free starter kit for help."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

To Change the World, Change What People Are Talking About

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"We have the freedom to choose the way we view the world, and that impacts not only our lives but the planet. The quickest way to change the world is to change what people are talking about, and the quickest way to do that is with PR."

Drew Gerber, "Nomad CEO" of Wasabi Publicity, is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media. A member of Forbes Agency Council, Drew is author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business." He lives in Budapest, Hungary, and Serbia, where he started an IT training center and employs locals as part of Wasabi's international team. Find Drew at www.WasabiPublicity.com and www.DestinationAha.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drewgerber.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.WasabiPublicity.com, www.DestinationAha.com, and www.PitchRate.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Magnets: Tapping Into Health With a New Spin on Ancient Knowledge

Susan Shane, L.Ac.

Licensed acupuncturist, author

Hand Energetics

"Having access to the ancient knowledge from this acupuncture system remapped onto the hand is incredibly beneficial. Learning how to use that knowledge with the modern magnet technology really allows people to feel better, to tune in to what's there and what's going on for them, and to make adjustments when there's something that is out of balance. Once you start experiencing that, it's really wonderful."

Susan Shane graduated magna cum laude from Emperor's College of Traditional Oriental Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and has been a California and nationally licensed acupuncturist since 1994. She is the designer and primary mover of a series of powerful, accessible wellness tools: the Hand Energetics™ program and "Vitality Fusion: a Comparative, Interactive Survey of Western, Chinese, and Ayurvedic Medicine," which includes the ExAIRcise™ approach to physical movement. Besides her master's in acupuncture and Chinese herbology, she holds a B.A. in theater arts and dance. Susan has participated as a longstanding member of the Community Advisory Board at the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, CA and has completed postgraduate studies in gynecology with Dr. Yitian Ni. She has been a wellness lecturer at college campuses and corporations, such as University of California San Diego, Chuao Chocolatier, and Qualcomm. The Financial News Network featured Susan on their "American Entrepreneur" segment and she has been interviewed by or written articles for New Body, Men's Guide to Fashion, Mature Health, and Mantra magazines. Her professional affiliations are with the American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and California State Oriental Medical Association. She has also belonged to the National Sports Acupuncture Association, Aerobics and Fitness Association of America and the International Association of Yoga Therapists. Susan is passionate about teaching others how to be vital and healthy. She looks to empower her audience with personalized tools and techniques that can give everyone a new pathway to optimal health — one in which they are in full control. She currently lives with her husband and the family vizsla, Amber, in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.Handenergetics.com and www.VitalityFusion.com.

Online Press Kit: www.susanshane.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.handenergetics.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Understanding Informed Consent

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"The first informed consent a pregnant woman will make is choosing what doctor to see during her pregnancy. Insurance companies should not have the ability to narrow the list of physicians one may see. It's quite possible you prefer going to a doctor outside your insurance company's chosen group. It seems to me that the ethics of autonomy and free choice should not be ignored or eroded for the purpose of large corporations making a profit. It's a big job, but consumers need to begin taking back their ethical rights. Contact your legislators. If only 3 or 30 patients do, nothing will improve. If 3 million or 30 million patients do, change will occur."

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert Dr. Alan Lindemann has made it his mission in life to see healthy babies delivered from healthy mothers. He teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for personal health and pregnancy.

Dr. Alan is the co-author of "Modern Medicine: What You're Dying to Know," a consumer action guide about how to navigate the United States healthcare system. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero!

He earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota in 1977 and is boarded by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association.

Fondly known as the "Rural Doc," his favorite hobbies are washing his vintage Cadillacs and tending to his pet chickens. He practices medicine and lives with his wife and co-author Diane Haugen in Elgin, North Dakota. Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

