ProfNet Expert Alerts on Seizure First Aid Steps and Wildfire Protection

Seizure First Aid Steps

Wildfire Protection

3 Easy Seizure First Aid Steps Everyone Needs to Know: Stay, Safe, Side

Patricia Osborne Shafer, RN

Senior Director, Health Information & Resources

Epilepsy Foundation

"Any one of us can have a seizure. That is why it's critical that everyone know what to do if they see someone having a seizure. Know the basics of seizure first aid, educate yourself and teach others in your community."

Shafer has worked for many years as an epilepsy clinical nurse specialist at the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. She has served on the American Epilepsy Society Board of Directors and numerous committees and workgroups. She has also participated in the creation of the North American Declaration on Epilepsy, a public health agenda for epilepsy, and guidelines for first seizures and women with epilepsy.

Website: www.epilepsy.com

Contact: Jackie Aker, jaker@efa.org

Wildfire Protection: Whole-house fire blanket protection from wildfires (wildland-urban interface fires)

Fumiaki Takahashi

Professor of Mechanical Engineering

Case Western Reserve University

"I thought about a means to reduce wildland fire damage and found a U.S. patent 'conflagration-retardative curtain' i.e., a fire blanket, issued during World War Two. In addition, the U.S. Forest Service firefighters managed to save a historic forest cabin by wrapping it with their fire shelter materials. The whole-house fire blanket is a viable method of protection against fires at the wildland-urban interface."

Website: https://engineering.case.edu/emae/Faculty/Fumiaki_Takahashi

Contact: Michael Scott, mxs1386@case.edu

