ProfNet Experts Available on Acupressure, CBD Benefits, Animal Rights, More

Acupressure vs. Applying Magnets: What's the Difference?

Benefits of CBD and Hemp Extract Products

Saving Retired Working Dogs' Lives

Advice for Graduating Students

How Your Relationship With Your Father in Adolescence Impacts Your Mental Health As An Adult

Social Media Burnout: How to Recognize It and 5 Tips to Help You Manage

When to Use Infographics: 4 Content Types Perfect for Custom Visuals

Blog Profiles: Tea Blogs

Acupressure vs. Applying Magnets: What's the Difference?

Susan Shane, L.Ac.

Licensed Acupuncturist

Hand Energetics

"Acupressure will create the energetic shift you're looking for, but the magnets are more efficient at creating the desired homeostasis or balance because naturally amplify this balancing effect."

Shane graduated magna cum laude from Emperor's College of Traditional Oriental Medicine in Los Angeles and has been a California and nationally licensed acupuncturist since 1994. She is the designer and primary mover of a series of powerful, accessible wellness tools: the Hand Energetics program and "Vitality Fusion: a Comparative, Interactive Survey of Western, Chinese and Ayurvedic Medicine," which includes the ExAIRcise approach to physical movement. Besides her Master's in Acupuncture and Chinese Herbology, Shane holds a B.A. in Theater Arts and Dance. She has participated as a longstanding member of the Community Advisory Board at the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and has completed postgraduate studies in gynecology with Dr. Yitian Ni. She has been a wellness lecturer at college campuses and corporations, such as University of California San Diego, Chuao Chocolatier, and Qualcomm. The Financial News Network featured Shane on their "American Entrepreneur" segment and she has been interviewed by or written articles for New Body, Men's Guide to Fashion, Mature Health, and Mantra magazines. Her professional affiliations are with the American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and California State Oriental Medical Association. She has also belonged to the National Sports Acupuncture Association, Aerobics and Fitness Association of America and the International Association of Yoga Therapists. Shane is passionate about teaching others how to be vital and healthy. She looks to empower her audience with personalized tools and techniques that can give everyone a new pathway to optimal health -- one in which they are in full control. She currently lives with her husband and the family vizsla, Amber, in San Diego.

Online Press Kit: https://susanshane.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.Handenergetics.com and www.VitalityFusion.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



Benefits of CBD and Hemp Extract Products

Alex Rullo

Co-Founder

Strength of Hope Hemp Extract Products

Rullo is available to discuss the benefits of CBD and hemp extract products, and believes hemp products should not be considered a drug, except in certain circumstances: "Hemp extract is as natural in what it does for the body as are the vitamins and minerals we receive from vegetables. CBD from hemp works with our bodies to restore its natural balance."

Rullo and his wife Carolyn are co-founders of Strength of Hope. Their line of hemp extract products is recognized for scientifically formulated and tested quality, all-natural hemp and certified organic ingredients. He and his team develop highly effective, yet naturally simple products that are mainstream and sold in holistic clinics and markets, grocery retailers and pharmaceutical retailers, including CVS. He works closely with a team of pharmacists and physicians in development of Strength of Hope products.

Website: www.strengthofhope.com

Contact: Dani Mackey, dani@danimackey.com

Saving Retired Working Dogs' Lives

Bob Bryant

Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

Bryant is available to discuss the plight of retired working dogs: "Retired working dogs frequently come from high-intensity and potentially traumatizing circumstances that have caused them severe anxiety and stress. Many retire with issues such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and need time to decompress and reintegrate into society. When they retire, they often have extensive, costly medical issues."

Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees."

Online Press Kit: https://missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Advice for Graduating Students

Kenny (John Kennedy) Vaughan

Founder

Shields of Strength

Vaughan, who had to repeat his high-school senior year and almost failed the second time, offers the following advice to graduates and those who fail to graduate: "Don't buy the lie that anyone is more or less valuable than anyone else. Don't cow down when you perceive failure. Hold to your faith tighter than your fear. Believe in yourself and believe in God. Jesus is the only answer to a truly fruitful life. There is nothing in you that can fill you from the inside out, but loving God and others as He loves them can do that. You have a God-given gift that no one else has, and it may not fit the world's mold, but God can make that gift fill a void that no one else can fill. No matter what, believe Him and believe in Him.

Vaughan is a two-time Christian author ("The Right Fight: How To Live a Loving Life" and "Shields of Strength: One Man's Victory Over Fear and What That Has Meant for America"), a successful businessman, founder of a global Christian outreach and a world-class waterski long-jump champion. The devoted husband and father of three is based in Beaumont/Houston, Texas.

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/kennyvaughan

Website: https://www.shieldsofstrength.com

Contact: Marcia Davis, freelantzmedia@gmail.com

How Your Relationship With Your Father in Adolescence Impacts Your Mental Health As An Adult

Dr. Frieda Birnbaum

Research Psychologist, Psychoanalyst

"People who grow up having a strong relationship with their father will be impacted differently than those who did not. Oftentimes when we didn't get something from our fathers as a child -- such as unconditional love, acceptance, or even respect -- we tend to seek these qualities out in others as adults."

Dr. Birnbaum details how different kinds of fathers may impact your childhood and adulthood: 1) Funny Dad: A father is who is constantly cracking jokes won't be as uptight as other parents. Children who have a dad like this can find the lighter side of gloomy situations and comfort themselves with humor well into their adulthood. 2) Angry Dad: This type of father can make his kids feel disciplined, restricted, fearful, and judgmental about themselves and others. Adults of angry fathers may have challenges in developing trusting relationships on both a personal and professional level. 3) Handyman/Reader: A dad who is always fixing things around the house and regularly reading books can instill in his children a sense of early independence and appreciation for knowledge. Children of handymen/readers may develop a natural interest and passion for entrepreneurship as adults. 4) The Overachiever: Does Dad have tons of trophies or is he a CEO of a major corporation? Children of successful fathers may develop great insecurity and feel inadequate because they are constantly comparing themselves. However, if this type of dad allows his children into his world and allows them to achieve on their own, they too can become very successful. 5) Helicopter Dad: A dad who overly involved in everything for their child may very well be causing that child to delay their development and maturity. Adults of helicopter dads may have a hard time making decisions for themselves and can develop co-dependency on others. 6) Alcoholic/Drug Abuser: This is someone who needs parenting themselves and is a poor role model for their child, who needs love and guidance. Children of addicts can often develop obsessive compulsive behavior, co-dependency, and even become addicts themselves into adulthood.

Based in the NY metro area, Dr. Birnbaum is a research psychologist, psychoanalyst and author of "Life Begins at 60: A New View on Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves." She's an expert on depression, women's issues, and attaining happiness.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iGzA3mbP4U

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

