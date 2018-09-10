ProfNet Experts Available on California Bail Reform, STEM Education, More

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Shortcomings of California Bail Reform

How Top Companies Are Improving STEM Education

National Retirement Security Week: 3 Ways You're Underestimating Retirement Costs

MEDIA JOBS

Arabic Editor – GQ Middle East ( Dubai )

) Reporter – Barron's (NY)

Britain Writer – The Economist ( London )

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

New Rules for Fact Checking: Building Trust and Credibility with Your Audience

On Covering Hispanic News and Community: 10 Influential Journalists to Know Right Now

Blog Profiles: Zoo Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS

Shortcomings of California Bail Reform



Brian Charest



Professor



University of Redlands



At the end of August, California lawmakers passed a bill overhauling the state's current bail system, but is it enough? Says Charest: "[California bail reform] is just a first step that doesn't go far enough. We need to do more to ensure that everyone is truly equal before the law, which means not just putting an end to the criminalization of poverty, but putting an end to poverty in our communities. One's race and income should not dictate one's treatment by the justice system, but the truth is that these factors overdetermine what happens to people when they enter the justice system."



Charest holds his Ph.D. from University of Illinois at Chicago. His writing has been featured in publications such as the Journal of Language and Literacy Education, and he has presented multiple times at conferences for National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), National Association for Multicultural Education (NAME), and American Studies Association (ASA). He can also speak on topics related to civic and community engagement, grassroots education reform strategies, and the prison-to-school pipeline (and the disruption of the school-to-prison pipeline.



Website: http://redlands.edu/



Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

How Top Companies Are Improving STEM Education



Maria Fernandez Guajardo



Board of Directors



Ignited



"You've probably heard about the STEM Skills Gap — concerns that millions of new jobs in the next decade may go unfilled due to lack of qualified applicants. You may not, however, have heard how top Silicon Valley companies are taking the lead in addressing this problem. By bringing teachers directly into their workplaces, these companies are ensuring the workforce of the future will acquire the skills they need to fuel the future of innovation."



Maria Fernandez Guajardo is a member of the board of directors at Ignited. The Silicon Valley nonprofit awards teachers fellowships at top companies and universities so they can inspire and prepare students to become the next generation of innovators. Maria also leads the product management team for Core Tech at Oculus VR, overseeing the definition and development of breakthrough technologies for augmented and virtual reality. Prior to joining Oculus (Facebook), Maria was Vice President of Product at Clear Labs, a biotech company in food genomics, and Vice President of Product at RetailNext, the market leader in physical retail analytics. Before that, she held multiple business and technology roles at Texas Instruments in France and the US, at their mobile application processors division. She started her career as a chip designer for Cadence Design Systems. Maria earned an engineer's degree in electronics from the University of Zaragoza in Spain.



Online Press Kit: http://ignited.onlinepresskit247.com



Website: www.igniteducation.org



Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

National Retirement Security Week: 3 Ways You're Underestimating Retirement Costs



Pamela Yellen



President



Bank On Yourself



For National Retirement Security Week coming up on October 21 – 27, Pamela Yellen shares 3 ways people underestimate retirement costs: "People underestimate what their costs of living in retirement will be in three critical ways: 1) Assuming you'll spend less in retirement than while working: The majority of people have never really sat down and calculated what they'll need every month. You need to be comprehensive in listing out all expenses. 2) Underestimating the impact of inflation: We've been the beneficiaries of historically low inflation rates in recent years. It's easy to forget that inflation has been a lot higher over the years. In some years, it's been 10% a year and even higher, but even low rates of inflation eat away at the value of your savings. Inflation averaged 3.22 percent a year from 1913 to 2013, so factor in at least 3% inflation per year — 4% if you want to be on the safe side. 3) Underestimating health care expenses: Out-of-pocket medical expenses in retirement is an area where many people are significantly underestimating their costs." A 65-year-old couple retiring now will need $275,000 to cover out-of-pocket health care costs, according to a study by Fidelity, and that does not include nursing home or home health care. At least 70% of people over age 65 will require long-term care services, and more than 40% will need nursing home care, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The typical nursing home stay costs more than $250,000, and Medicare does not cover these expenses.



Yellen is a financial investigator and the author of two New York Times best-selling books, including her latest, "THE BANK ON YOURSELF REVOLUTION: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." She investigated more than 450 financial strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments, which led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing wealth now used by more than 500,000 Americans.



Online Press Kit: http://pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com



Website: https://www.bankonyourself.com



Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Arabic Editor – GQ Middle East ( Dubai )

) Reporter – Barron's (NY)

Britain Writer – The Economist ( London )

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

NEW RULES FOR FACT CHECKING: BUILDING TRUST AND CREDIBILITY WITH YOUR AUDIENCE. These tools aim to help build trust with your audience: https://prn.to/factcheck2018

ON COVERING HISPANIC NEWS AND COMMUNITY: 10 INFLUENTIAL JOURNALISTS TO KNOW RIGHT NOW. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we're recognizing 10 journalists and their contributions to the Hispanic and Latino American communities: https://prn.to/hispanicinfluencers

BLOG PROFILES: ZOO BLOGS. Each week, we select a topic and handful of blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation. This week, we look at zoo blogs: https://prn.to/zooblogs

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

