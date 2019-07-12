ProfNet Experts Available on Celebrating Canine Veterans, Racial Justice and Equality, VR in Education, Mindfulness Tips, More

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Celebrating Canine Veterans This July 4th

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"Just like with two-legged soldiers, four-legged soldiers can come back with emotional issues. Some of them have been isolated their entire life, and they need to learn how to get along with other dogs and people. They need special rehabilitation. These dogs were drafted into what they did; they didn't choose it. They have selflessly given their lives to protect our soldiers, our first responders, and our citizens."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: https://missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Racial Justice and Equality

Mark Bello

Author, CEO, General Counsel

Lawsuit Financial, Inc.

"Our country still has a long way to go to achieve racial justice and equality. The law enforcement community needs to re-evaluate its standards, train officers in de-escalation procedures, reduce the threat of violence, and search for alternatives to pulling a trigger. Lesser instruments such as batons, tasers, or chemical sprays should come first. Deadly force should be a remote or last alternative. Protect and serve must be more than a motto; the law enforcement community must change its culture and advocate for legislation and policies that protect everyone, regardless of race, religion, or political beliefs. Someday soon, I'd like to stop hearing about citizens, usually minorities, losing their lives because a police officer misjudged the danger he or she faced.

There is no guarantee, nor straightforward way, to relegate racism to the pages of history; we must change the way we think and feel, what we say, and what we do. You don't have to be black to believe that black lives matter. 'Black Lives Matter' does not identify or proclaim the virtues or wrongdoings of any specific social identity. It is an outcry for equal rights – for all people.

Citizens must speak up in their own communities, keep a dialogue going and communicate with local law enforcement officials. Communication between police and citizens may be the most essential tool available to bring about change and prevent needless tragedy."

Mark M. Bello is an attorney, civil justice advocate, and award-winning author of the Zachary Blake Legal Thriller Series. He draws upon 42 years of courtroom experience, a passion for justice, and his creative writing style to pen captivating novels for his readers and hard-hitting commentaries on controversies in the news. Bello was one of the first attorneys to sue the Catholic Church over sexual abuse by clergy, an experience that inspired his debut novel, "Betrayal of Faith." Through his "ripped from the headlines" novels, he takes readers deep into the courtroom fights to protect our most precious rights, and gives us a front row glimpse into what victims face when standing up for justice. His fourth novel, "Betrayal in Black," is scheduled for release in 2019. Bello is CEO and General Counsel for Lawsuit Financial, Inc., a national provider of lawsuit funding, and a leading expert on financing litigation. A native of Detroit, Mich., he earned his law degree from Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Oakland University in Rochester.

In his books, articles, and blogs at www.markmbello.com and www.legalexaminer.com, Bello calls out abuses of power as he empowers readers, the media, and ordinary citizens to fight for their rights as guaranteed under the Constitution. Bello and his spouse, Tobye, have four children and eight grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. For more information, visit www.markmbello.com.

Online Press Kit: www.markbello.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.markmbello.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

VR: A Gamechanger in Education

Shari Liss

CEO

Ignited

"The idea of using VR to help students explore any world – any environment – opens infinite possibilities for learning that typical classrooms haven't afforded our students. The use of VR will allow them to do the work, to use their own hands and experience what they're learning versus just reading about it."

Shari Liss is CEO of Ignited. The Silicon Valley nonprofit awards teachers fellowships at top companies and universities so they can inspire and prepare students to become the next generation of innovators. Shari has dedicated her career to STEM education. Prior to joining Ignited, she worked in education in New York, New Jersey, and California. She piloted an alternative high school for at-risk students, taught college calculus, and developed a mathematics program to serve both gifted and challenged students in the Bay Area. Shari joined Ignited in 2000, serving in a variety of roles including Education Programs Manager and Education Director. Most recently, Shari has been promoted to CEO of Ignited, where she oversees program and organizational operations, fundraising, partnership development, strategic planning, and implementation. Shari earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from SUNY Albany, her master's in mathematical theory from UC Santa Cruz, and completed all coursework towards a Ph.D. in mathematics education from NYU.

Online Press Kit: http://ignited.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.igniteducation.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

Healing with Help from a Rescue Pet

Carol Novello

President

Mutual Rescue

"Rescue animals can give people the strength to face inconceivable pain."

Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Support Your Health with 3 Mindfulness Tips

Julie Potiker

Author, Mindfulness Expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"1) Move mindfully: Whether you're working out or taking a leisurely walk, practice mindfulness while you move. I'm lucky enough to live in San Diego, California, where I frequently have a walking meditation on the beach. I love to open all my senses to feel the air on my skin; to hear the birds, the surf, and the people; and to see the colors, shapes, and sights of the scene. I like to feel my body walking, concentrating on different parts of my feet, legs, and arms, and then switching back to all my senses to take everything into my awareness. 2) Eat and drink mindfully: Mindful eating is another helpful meditation. I love it when I remember to eat mindfully. The food tastes unbelievable and I find I eat much more slowly. When my friend Monica served the most incredible fresh berries, she agreed when I said, "It's like a crazy party in your mouth." Drinking your morning coffee or tea can be another great mindfulness activity. If you are feeling the warmth of the mug in your hands, inhaling the aroma, and paying attention to how it tastes when you take your first sip, that is mindfulness in practice. You might want to drink the entire cup like that, savoring each swallow. 3) Practice mindful self-compassion: The path to your health goals isn't a straight line. It has hills and valleys, and there are times when you may feel frustrated about being off track from your own expectations. This is when it's great to practice mindful self-compassion. Try saying something to yourself along these lines: "Oh, it's tough to feel this way. I've got your back. You are going to be ok." Or, "I feel you. It's tough to feel this way, but you are smart and resilient and worthy of … (love, knowing your own worth, etc.)."

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University. Visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Retirement Can Be Fantastic – If You're Prepared

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank On Yourself

"How far will $50,000 take you? Don't be the guy who said, 'I have enough money to last me the rest of my life… if I die next Tuesday.' This is an excellent place to start if you're serious about not being part of the great majority that spends most of their retirement worried that they're going to live longer than their money: 1) Use a retirement calculator to figure out what you'll need, realistically. Just do an Internet search for 'retirement calculator,' then run the numbers. 2) If you don't already have one, create a budget. Search 'How to create a budget,' then have the wisdom to live within it. 3) Learn where – and where not – to build a retirement nest egg, then get serious about it."

Pamela Yellen is founder of Bank On Yourself, a financial investigator and the author of two New York Times best-selling books, including her latest, "The Bank On Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Pamela investigated more than 450 financial strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments, which led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing wealth now used by more than 500,000 Americans. Visit www.BankOnYourself.com.

Online Press Kit: http://pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.bankonyourself.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

