ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More

CMS Emergency Preparedness Rules for Health Care Providers

Molly S. Evans, Esq.

Partner & Emergency Preparedness Practice Group Lead

Feldesman Tucker Leifer Fidell, LLC

"Whether a crippling storm, mass shooting, earthquake, fire, cyberattack, power blackout or flood, federal emergency preparedness regulations require 17 health care provider types to be fully prepared to function during and after emergencies and disasters. For these health care providers, regulatory compliance is required in order to maintain participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Compliance is as critical as is it complex, with public health and safety in the balance."

Based in Washington, D.C., Evans represents health care providers nationally and leads the law firm's national trainings on emergency preparedness jointly with Community Health Center Association of NY, the group that handled NYC's 9/11 response among other challenging emergencies.

Website: https://www.feldesmantucker.com

Contact: Bill Sklar, bill@billsklar.com



Successful Organizing Isn't About 'Stuff," It's a Lifestyle Change

Amanda Sullivan

Professional Organizer, Founder

The Perfect Daughter

According to Shareable.net, there are 300,000 items in the average American home; one out of every 10 Americans rent offsite storage; 25% of people with two-car garages don't have room to park cars inside them; and the average 10-year-old owns 238 toys but plays with just 12 daily. Says Sullivan: "Everyday clutter doesn't only create disarray -- it can also produce stress and anxiety. It is possible to become better organized seamlessly with a science-driven approach. And you don't need to be perfectly organized, just organized enough."

Sullivan, a professional organizer, is the author of "Organized Enough: The Anti-Perfectionist's Guide to Getting -- and Staying – Organized." Her emphasis on process and maintenance isn't trendy or based on buying "stuff" -- it is a lifestyle change. She goes deep into how to stop the influx of clutter, how to change your ideas about how much you need and, crucially, how perfectionism and fear are getting in your way. She rejects the bland minimalism that is "on trend" and works with people to find what they need. Since going into the organizing business in 1999, she has helped hundreds of clients, from hoarders to celebrities, and has appeared on television and in national print, as well as on the web. She is based in Manhattan.

Website: http://www.theperfectdaughter.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com



How to Get More Protein

Jonathan Jordan

Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach

Jonathan Jordan Fitness

"Everyone's daily protein needs are different depending on body type, activity level, body composition goals and other factors. The amount of protein you need at each meal also varies. It's generally accepted that about 20-35 grams of protein at a time is the most efficient. Unless you are a bodybuilder or really trying to bulk up, that'll likely do the trick. And some research indicates that even if you are trying to bulk up, 50 grams of protein has the same effect as 30 grams, suggesting there is a cap in our body's ability to process it for muscle growth. Bottom line: If your daily needs are 100 grams, it would be better to spread that out into four servings of 25 grams, rather than making one monster 100-gram protein smoothie and taking it in all at once. As always, consult a medical professional before making changes to your diet or lifestyle."

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/jonathan_jordan

Website: www.jj-fit.com/blog

Contact: Jonathan Jordan, jj@jj-fit.com



Psychological Analysis of Suspect in Nashville Waffle House Shooting

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

As of this writing, there have been no credible sightings of the 29-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of four people at a Waffle House restaurant over the weekend. Says Dr. Huber: "The 'Naked Nashville Waffle House Shooter' is more than likely suffering from mental health issues. Reports indicate that he was arrested for trespassing on the White House grounds in recent history and had his Illinois gun license revoked at the request of the FBI. The shooter had moved to Tennessee. His father reports that he gave his son his guns back. In general, it is suggested that the shooter is experiencing some reality issues associated with mental health problems. Typically, the behavior of going naked to a popular eating spot and opening fire is more than likely a suggestion of a psychosis, like schizophrenia. If he is actively psychotic, he should be considered extremely volatile and has the potential to continue his violent rampage. Behaviors exhibited within the last 24 hours suggest he is actively psychotic. Until more information is released by the police, his family or the shooter is caught we can only hypothesize about his condition."

Based in Texas, Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows (NBC Radio, CBS, Fox News Radio) and 30 national television programs (ABC, I-24, NBC, Spectrum News), including regular appearances on "America Trends." He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



Deputy Chief Newswires Editor – Dow Jones Newswires (NY)

Digital Journalist – NMN (NY)

Financial Journalist – LevFin Insights (NY)

THAT NEWSROOM DREAM JOB? HERE'S WHAT IT TAKES TO LAND IT: Looking for a new job already is daunting, but add to the mix the media industry, and it can seem nearly impossible to get your foot in the door of a newsroom. This is especially complicated when you consider the number of US newsrooms that have reduced newsroom staff. Qualifications aside, the journalism applicant pool is wide and deep, and for every job opening, hundreds of resumes are being tossed into the ring. So what's a journalist to do? Here's what the experts say: https://prn.to/2HA9YCX

6 TIPS TO TAKE THE PERFECT HEADSHOT. When you're in the media and blogging world, it's important for your audience to put a face to your name. A picture can help humanize your work and, more importantly, push viewers to personally feel connected to you. This is a critical step in building a loyal following. But not any old selfie will do -- the wrong image could be a credibility killer. Your profile photo across platforms should scream consistency, quality, and professionalism, and should showcase your personality. Here are six tips for taking the perfect headshot: https://prn.to/2FlEa2R

BLOG PROFILES: AUDIOPHILE BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few audiophile blogs: https://prn.to/2FpKRRu

