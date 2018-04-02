ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More

EXPERT ALERTS

EXPERT ALERTS

Unifying Commerce and Delighting Customers in the Age of Amazon

Jim Barnes

CEO

enVista

"In today's commerce, there are clear winners and losers. Will brands dominate by optimally engaging customers and delivering seamless omni-channel experiences or will they struggle to overcome omni-channel challenges? In reality, as physical and digital converge, it puts new pressures and chances the dynamics for retailers. Brands like Nike, Under Armour, Eddie Bauer have created digital and brick-and-mortar experiences, while retailers like REI, Nordstrom and Costco are creating their own brands to improve margin and customer loyalty. Mounting customer expectations are also being felt by manufacturers and suppliers to both improve fulfillment to their retail clients – and to create direct to consumer omni-channel fulfillment channels in order to compete. 2018 will be fierce as companies compete to unify their commerce strategies and create brand loyalty. The ultimate outcome is that consumers have choices based upon quality, service and price. Retailers than can rapidly unify commerce and optimize enabling supply chain processes will have a clear competitive edge."

Barnes brings more than 25 years of experience successfully deploying supply chain and unified commerce solutions for companies in the retail, wholesale distribution and e-commerce industries. He has consulted with companies such as Sephora, Shopko, Hibbett Sports, Payless Shoes, Brightpoint, Gulf-States Toyota, Boot Barn, Wal-Mart.com, Genesco, Tory Burch, and Sport Chalet, improving both profitability and top line revenue. His expertise includes all areas within the extended supply chain, including global supply chain network design, strategic facility design, international and domestic transportation management, retail merchandise and assortment planning, IT strategy, e-commerce, organizational change management and supporting supply chain and execution technology.

Barnes updated the renowned handbook for first-line supervisors, "Supervising on the Line." He is a recognized industry thought leader in supply chain and unified commerce, having presented multiple times at ProMat, MODEX, WERC, Parcel Forum, National Retail Federation Conference, the Retail Industry Leaders Association Supply Chain Conference, and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' (CSCMP's) Annual Conference and enVista's annual client conference to hundreds of omni-channel retail, distribution and manufacturing leaders (FUEL). He has thousands of social media followers and has also scripted and produced a highly successful podcast series, "The Oracle Speaks." Barnes is based in Indianapolis.

Contact: Kalyn Long, klong@envistacorp.com

Website: http://www.envistacorp.com



Is Sharing Your Political Views in the Workplace Detrimental to Your Career?

Dr. ArLyne Diamond

President and Founder

Diamond Associates

Dr. Diamond is available for interviews on the pitfalls of discussing politics in the workplace: "It's a good idea to keep your work-life separate from your personal life -- and your political opinions are personal. Frankly, different positions on political topics are so polarizing today that they actually cause rifts in our ability to work with each other. Thus, they are a detriment to the workplace to include them in the conversation. Associations that are designed for purposes other than political should also keep politics out of the discussion , because the polarization that renders people to disrespect, distrust each other so separates them that it runs a strong risk of destroying the organization. So, as much fun and stimulation as it is to talk politics, you are doing your employer and your co-workers a disservice and therefore shouldn't do it."

Dr. Diamond is an internationally recognized leadership, management, professional development, and organizational development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace. As the president and founder of her consulting firm, Diamond Associates, Dr. Diamond's clients range from boards of directors and upper management to support staff in many industries, both public and private.

Website: www.diamondassociates.net

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com

Autocratic Leadership

Dr. Peter Harms

Assistant Professor of Management

The University of Alabama

Today's political and cultural climate means a renewed study of autocratic leadership is relevant, and a fresh perspective is needed to understand the reasons people choose autocratic leaders. The reasons many people choose to follow autocratic leaders vary across time, culture and circumstances, but past efforts to understand these reasons are often dismissive of those who do and frequently label such followers as prejudicial or uninformed. Societies need to understand autocratic leaders and their followers without resorting to methods that strip away assumptions of value to the characteristics of followers of autocratic leaders. Says Harms: "Rather than resorting to oversimplified explanations or pinning nasty labels on those who embrace individuals who promise them strong leadership, we need to understand them. Our research suggests that such impulses are a cry for help, and that many people are pushed towards this orientation in response to what they believe is a hopeless situation that they are incapable of solving on their own. It is all too human and there is nothing aberrant about it. Vilifying these individuals is unlikely to effect change and may reinforce feelings of oppression and alienation."

Harms received his doctorate in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2008. He is currently an assistant professor of management at The University of Alabama. His research focuses on the assessment and development of personality, leadership and psychological well-being. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed articles and his work has been featured in popular media outlets such as CNN, Scientific American, Forbes and the BBC. Dr. Harms has been invited to speak to audiences around the world and was selected by the St. Gallen symposium as one of the "100 Knowledge Leaders of Tomorrow" in 2011. He is based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Bio: https://culverhouse.ua.edu/directory/profile/pdharms

Contact: Adam Jones, adam.jones@ua.edu



The Crossroads of AIOps, Automation and Big Data

Dave Link

CEO and Co-Founder

ScienceLogic

"AIOps allows IT ops teams to fully leverage their data, using context and machine learning to understand the state of IT environments at machine speed and translate it for fast and easy understanding. Simply put, applying context to data is the key to IT operations teams truly grasping the relationships between infrastructure and applications in real-time for insightful decision making. By enabling a contextual approach to data management, IT operations teams get both a holistic and granular understanding of the interactions between infrastructure and applications. This allows Ops the agility to get on top and stay on top of potentially enterprise-crippling problems as or before they arise, keeping pace with Dev every step of the way."

Link can speak to the crossroads of AIOps, automation, and bringing context to Big Data to make it actionable. Other areas include: the rise of cloud computing and multi-cloud architecture; IT information management and monitoring; managing IT resources, services, and applications; context infused AIOps platforms to enable the connected enterprise; how Ops can keep pace with Dev (DevOps); and IT operations in general. He is based in Washington, D.C.

Website: www.sciencelogic.com

Contact: Brian Hilton Kelley, Bkelley@aboutsage.com



